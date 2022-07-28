National
Becerra gets defensive over Biden administration’s approach to monkeypox
HHS sec’y vaguely blames localities and ‘communities at risk’
The Biden administration’s top health official got defensive on Thursday in response to questions about its response to monkeypox, suggesting localities and “communities at risk” weren’t doing enough on prevention efforts and asserting the federal government has “done our homework” in addressing the outbreak.
Secretary of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra made the comments during a conference call with reporters intended to highlight the federal procurement of an additional 786,000 JYNNEOS vaccines from Bavarian Nordic, which are designed to protect against smallpox and monkeypox, amid concerns over a lack of supply causing localities to restrict access to the shots.
When reporters started asking questions about whether the U.S. government could eliminate monkeypox, or simply get ahead of it and whether the disease would become endemic in the United States, Becerra became defensive and downplayed concerns about vaccine availability.
“I almost want to turn that question back at you…and ask you how many vaccines do you think we need at this stage?” Becerra said. “Now there are 330 million Americans. We could try to vaccinate all 330 million but as we’ve seen with COVID, which is far deadlier. There’s not a person who’s died from monkeypox. We’ve lost over a million people from COVID. We still haven’t seen every American get vaccinated with a vaccine that has proven itself to be effective to keep people alive.”
Although challenges have persisted in getting Americans to take now widely available COVID vaccines, the problem with the monkeypox vaccine is supply not meeting demand. The D.C. government announced it would temporarily discontinue a two-shot strategy and offer one shot, which is below the recommended federal guidelines, unless a patient is considered high risk. D.C. Health officials have said the first dose is effective for six months and they anticipate having enough vaccine within that time frame to administer the second doses. Critics have said the Biden administration has not sufficiently ramped up efforts to make vaccines widely available for a disease that has been around since the 1950s.
Meanwhile, the number of cases of monkeypox in the United States, which have occurred almost entirely among men who have sex with men, has reached 3,591. The number of cases is now the highest anywhere in the world.
“So on monkeypox, there are so far less than 5,000 cases reported,” Becerra continued. “So we’ve already made available to jurisdictions throughout the country more than 330,000 vaccines and today we’re announcing that another 786,000 are available. How many more vaccines would you say we need today?”
That’s when Becerra appeared to shift blame over criticism to the government response to localities and “communities at risk,” suggesting they weren’t doing enough to prevent monkeypox. Although Becerra didn’t elaborate exactly on what he meant by prevention for monkeypox, nor “communities at risk,” he compared such efforts to social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If the response is we’re not going to expect any type of prevention work by the communities at risk, by the state and local officials, then chances are we’re going to have to go to the really high numbers of vaccines,” Becerra said. “But if everyone does their work, and remember containing the virus requires a lot of preventative work — as you know we did masks, that’s why we did social distancing with COVID — we know what we need to do pretty well on monkeypox.”
Becerra went on to promote the federal government’s efforts on monkeypox as rising to the moment, continuing to say state and local officials were responsible for not getting vaccines to populations in need.
“And so to the question: Can we not only stay ahead of this virus, but end this outbreak? Absolutely,” Becerra said. “And we believe that we have done everything we can at the federal level to work with our state and local partners and communities affected to make sure we can stay ahead of this and end this outbreak, but everybody’s got to take the oar and row. Everybody’s got to do their part. We don’t control, as you can see from our lack of data that we’ve gotten from jurisdictions, what they’re doing with their vaccines. We don’t have the authority to tell them what to do. We need them to work with us. And so, I would say that if you’re asking students in the classroom who did their homework, I will raise my hand and say that at HHS, we’ve done our homework.”
Lindsay Dawson, associate director of HIV Policy and director of LGBTQ Health Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Washington Blade in response to Becerra’s comments the secretary has a point about the role of localities, but said current problems are at least partly attributed to “barriers at the federal level.”
“Responding to infectious disease outbreaks, including monkeypox, often requires a joint federal and state or local response,” Dawson said. “It is certainly true that local governments have a significant role to play in curbing the current outbreak and that the different decisions they make will likely foreshadow their success to some degree. That said, many of the primary tools to address the monkeypox outbreak, particularly vaccination and treatment, remain limited to date due, at least in part, to barriers at the federal level. Limited access to these tools could challenge local communities in mounting a comprehensive response in the immediate term.”
Florida moves to yank liquor license of restaurant over drag shows
The complaint filed by the Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation asks that the R House restaurant be a declared a public nuisance
A popular restaurant and pub in the City’s Wynwood neighborhood is under threat of losing its liquor license after Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the state is targeting its liquor license to shut it down. DeSantis added that “children didn’t need some agenda shoved down their throats all the time.”
The R house, is a unique casual fine dining establishment and lounge with an integrated gallery right in the heart of the vibrant Miami-Wynwood arts district named for Rocco Carulli, the executive chef as well as creator of the restaurant. The R House identifies itself on its Facebook page as “the proud home of South Florida’s most popular weekend drag brunches! Make some time to check us out and experience R House.”
The complaint was filed by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Tuesday and asks for a final order that the R House restaurant is a declared a public nuisance and has its liquor license revoked.
According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the complaint was issued after a video of a recent performance at the bar’s drag brunch went viral. A topless drag queen wearing lingerie stuffed with money can be seen in the video attempting to dance with a young girl, who the DPBR estimates is “between three and five years old.” Twitter account “Libs of Tik Tok” originally found the footage on Tik Tok, posted by a user who wrote, “Children belong at drag shows!!!! Children deserve to see fun & expression & freedom.”
The department cited multiple incidents of inappropriate drag performances with kids in the audience in recent weeks, including one in which a child “between the ages of ten and twelve” was “seen recoiling and turning away in her seat as a Brunch performer climbed on the back of the child’s bench, squatted, and gyrated a couple of feet above the child’s head.”
The R House drag brunch menu offers special discounted items for children under 12.
“R House is an important institution to the Miami LGBTQ community and one of our most respected LGBTQ-owned small businesses. For years they have been an anchor of the internationally recognized Wynwood Arts District and have long been an inclusive space dedicated to bringing people together,” Joe Saunders, Equality Florida Senior Political Director and a Miami local told the Blade in an email. “We understand that their team is in receipt of the complaint and will be engaging with the State to understand the best path forward. We stand ready to support them, their LGBTQ staff, and our community at-large as we navigate a political environment made toxic by the governor and his political ambitions.”
DeSantis allies and the state’s Republican party expressed their support of the governor’s actions.
During a press conference Wednesday the governor who has led a effort to marginalize the state’s LGBTQ+ community noted to reporters: “I’m sensitive to this, I’ve got a five, a four, and a two year old, my wife and I back home, and we get our money’s worth out of that. Being a parent is the most important thing we do. It’s also very challenging enough as it is. And so I think parents, particularly this time in society’s history, should be able to have their kids go to kindergarten, watch cartoons, just be kids, without having some agenda shoved down their throats all the time. And that’s what we’re fighting for. That’s what we’re fighting for,” he said.
There is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize children and expose them to things that are inappropriate. Watch out creeps, under @RonDesantisFL Florida law is going to be enforced and kids will be protected. https://t.co/6EgVWD7xN9— Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 27, 2022
Florida to Groomers: your days are numbered 🇺🇸https://t.co/uublFfIblS— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 27, 2022
Former Victory Fund president among N.Y. 18th Congressional District candidates
Aisha Mills’ fundraising numbers lag behind other Democrats.
New York’s 18th Congressional District is widely seen as one of a handful of seats that will determine which party secures control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
The district has established itself in recent years as reliably Democratic, having been held for the last decade by Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney.
Following a challenge to the state’s redistricting process in 2020, however, maps that had been drawn by the New York State Legislature were ruled unconstitutional by state courts that determined they were the result of partisan gerrymandering.
The process eventually caused Maloney, who is openly gay, to instead announce his election bid for the state’s 17th Congressional District in which he now resides.
“While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly-announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York’s 17th Congressional District,” Maloney tweeted. “NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent.”
The congressman further justified his transition in a follow-up tweet in which he noted that he was the only current House member to live in the new 17th Congressional District.
Maloney’s established presence in the district had allowed him to maintain steady leads over several election cycles, routinely besting Republican challengers by more than 10 percentage points in each election since 2016.
With Maloney’s departure, however, the race that the Cook Political Report rates as a R +1 is now seen as a tossup that will help determine whether Democrats can maintain their congressional majority.
With Maloney’s seat now vacant of an incumbent, multiple Democratic challengers have stepped up in hopes of taking his place in Congress. They include former LGBTQ Victory Fund President Aisha Mills.
Mills, the former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, would be the first Black lesbian member of Congress if elected.
“We launched this campaign a short month ago when it became clear that this seat would be open due to redistricting,” Mills wrote on Facebook after announcing her run in July. “We are excited to hit the campaign trail to bring our progressive messaging directly to the voters of the 18th Congressional District.”
Mills will face off against Moses Mugulusi, digital designer Michael Berean and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in her bid for her party’s nomination. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Republican state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the November general election.
Past polls conducted in the district suggested Maloney’s ability to hold on to his seat. It is unclear, however, how Mills and the new wave of Democratic candidates in the district may fair in their primary or in the general election later this year.
Campaign finance data also suggests that Mills faces an uphill battle in both the primary as well in a potential matchup against Schmitt.
Schmitt’s campaign boasted $601,065 on hand compared to Mills’ $11,979 as of June 30, according to the Federal Election Commission. Ryan had similarly amassed $575,501 by the end of June, although much of his messaging focus thus far has been targeted at the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District for which he is also running.
Despite the uncertain political landscape of the district, Mills has maintained public optimism that she will be able to prevail in keeping the seat in Democratic hands and making history along the way.
“I will fight for working families and organize with local leaders on issues that matter to all of us within Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties,” Mills tweeted. “I know that if we work together, we can elect the first Black gay woman to Congress.”
The Washington Blade has reached out to Mills for comment about her campaign.
Poll: 58% of Americans support law codifying same-sex marriage
On interracial marriage 25% of Republican voters either somewhat or strongly oppose any efforts to codify those marriages by federal law
In the latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll published Tuesday, the survey found that on the question of same-sex marriage: Fifty-eight percent of Americans support passing a federal bill to codify the right, including 44% who strongly back it, compared to 31% who oppose.
Politico also reported:
— On interracial marriage: Federal legislation has more lopsided support here: Seventy-one percent of voters support it, with just 15% opposing. (From the crosstabs: Twenty-five percent of Republican voters either somewhat or strongly oppose such a bill.)
— On abortion: These numbers are nearly identical to popular opinion on same-sex marriage: Fifty-seven percent support federal legislation protecting abortion access, while 34% oppose.
— On access to birth control: Of the topics we polled, nothing garnered greater support than federal legislation to protect access to birth control: A full three-quarters of voters back the idea, with 15% opposed.
As the Respect For Marriage Act legislation, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by an 267-`157 vote- including 47 Republicans voting yes last week works it way into the U.S. Senate for consideration and eventual debate, Politico reported Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT.) became the latest senator to declare his opposition this morning, calling the legislation “another attempt by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to distract the American people,” and saying he believes marriage is between a man and a woman.
During a gaggle with reporters aboard the presidential aircraft enroute to Somerset, Massachusetts last Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Respect for Marriage Act passed by the U.S. House is “personal” to President Biden, adding that he would sign the bill should it pass the Senate.
The political battle is uphill in among the Republicans as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg indicated in a recent interview with PBS News Hour anchor Geoff Bennett.
I asked @SecretaryPete Buttigieg about GOP attacks on LGBTQ rights. He says “it’s extremely disturbing as a married gay man … not only to see our rights coming up for debate once again,” but to see most of the House GOP vote against writing same-sex marriage into law. @NewsHour pic.twitter.com/4Ra0wWb9yJ— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 22, 2022
