New 988 Suicide Lifeline seeks to meet LGBTQ community’s unique needs

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) says “the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an extraordinary situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.” As of July 23 more than 2,300 cases have been documented in the United States and many in the health community believe that is a dramatic undercount.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among experts serving on the U.N. health agency’s emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the U.N. health agency has taken such an action.” Tedros added, “We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations.” As reported, “A global emergency is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal.” Currently there is only one lab in Denmark that makes the vaccine against Monkeypox. There apparently was an indication monkeypox could spread a few years ago and no one looked at stockpiling vaccine.

At this time the LGBTQ community is seeing the brunt of this outbreak. Men having sex with men are mostly the ones getting it. WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said “this week 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.”

This is not a gay disease and it is important we don’t allow this to have the impact HIV/AIDS did on the gay community by stigmatizing the people who got it. I know in Washington, D.C., while the current people who have been allowed to register for the vaccine are gay men and healthcare workers, the Director of the Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, made clear in her statement this is not a disease limited to gay men and as more vaccine becomes available others will be allowed to register for it. HHS, which has been overseeing vaccine rollout and distribution, “recommends vaccination for those at high risk following a confirmed monkeypox exposure. The press release went on to explain that this includes: Individuals who had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; Individuals who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox; men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading. The CDC also recommends that people whose jobs may expose them to monkeypox, get vaccinated. This could include lab personnel, research lab workers, and certain healthcare and public health response team members.”

The LGBTQ community both around the world and in the United States did not need this now. We are already under attack. In the U.S. we are facing the possibility if Democrats lose in the midterm elections, that it could set back the progress made by women and the LGBTQ community for decades. Women already lost the right to control their own health and body; the LGBTQ community is being threatened with the loss of the right to marry. But let us not forget even if Congress protects that right, which is very questionable with the current Senate; they have yet to pass the Equality Act first introduced by Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) in 1974. There are no protections for employment or housing in 27 states. You can marry on a Sunday and be fired and thrown out of your home on Monday.

We must remember any progress we have made can be stripped away by this right-wing Republican Supreme Court, and by Republicans if they take over Congress. So, add the possibility our community will be seen as spreading Monkeypox, and life could get more dangerous for many. The government must immediately secure more vaccine, and ensure respected members of the healthcare community in every city and state speak out telling communities this is not a gay disease. This should not become another way to discriminate against our community.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.