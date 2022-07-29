Annual LGBTQ literary festival to return in August

OutWrite’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7. The festival will take place virtually on the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s YouTube page.

This year’s festival will feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors including poets, novelists, playwrights, and activists. Participants will enjoy multiple educational, entertaining, and enlightening events including eight readings, seven panel discussions, and four workshops. All events are free and open to the public.

For the full festival schedule and to register for events, visit the DC Center’s website.