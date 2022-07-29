District of Columbia
New D.C. LGBTQ bar concerned over delay in approval of city permit
As You Are operating since March with limited occupancy
A delay of more than four months by a city regulatory agency in approving a certificate of occupancy for the Capitol Hill LGBTQ bar and café As You Are has raised concern among its owners and customers that one or more D.C. government bureaucrats may be subjecting the bar to biased treatment.
Lesbian activists and businesswomen Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike, the owners of As You Are, said they and the landlord for the building in which the bar is located at 500 8th St., S.E. have submitted all of the required paperwork to obtain a permanent Certificate of Occupancy needed for the bar to remain open.
They are currently operating under a temporary provisional Certificate of Occupancy, but if a permanent version of the certificate is not approved the bar will be forced to close under D.C. fire and safety regulations.
According to the two women, one or more officials with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), which must approve the occupancy permit, have repeatedly said the documents submitted were insufficient but did not fully explain why.
McDaniel this week sent the Blade a copy of a July 22 email from DCRA supervisor and structural engineer Semere Hadera saying he was asked to help facilitate the approval process, but he could not find the documents in question and asked As You Are to resend them.
Documents McDaniel provided to the Blade show that the holdup is over two legal documents, an Access Easement Agreement and a Deed of Covenants, which must be approved by the owner of the building in which As You Are is located and the owner of the adjacent building in which the restaurant Trattoria Alberto operates.
The two documents specify that both building owners must agree to allow a door connecting the two buildings on the second floor of each building to remain unlocked so it can be used for the evacuation of the occupants in either building in case of an emergency such as a fire.
McDaniel said the two building owners fully agree, as they had when a straight bar operated in the As You Are building, to keep the door in question unlocked so it may be used for emergency purposes. She said DCRA did not appear to object to the two similarly worded documents used to approve the occupancy permit for District Soul Food & Lounge, which operated at 500 8th St., S.E., before it went out of business last year.
In response to a request for comment by the Blade, DCRA spokesperson Daniel Weaver sent the Blade a statement saying one of the documents sent by As You Are and the building owner was missing needed information. The statement says DCRA did not receive the Access Easement Agreement.
“The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) has worked diligently with the owner of As You Are LLC with the permitting process and to issue a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O),” the statement says. It says DCRA issued a conditional C of O to the building’s landlord on March 3, which allows a first-floor occupancy of 100 people and a second-floor occupancy of 49 people.
McDaniel said final approval of the occupancy permit will allow As You Are to have a total occupancy capacity of 180, which she said is needed to allow their business to reach its full potential financially.
“An Access Easement Agreement was submitted by the applicant on April 12, 2022, however, it is not dated or executed by the parties as required,” the DCRA statement says.
“A Deed of Covenants is also required and has not been provided, although DCRA did provide the template for use,” according to the statement, which adds that both documents must be reviewed by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, which must give final approval of the documents.
“Regarding bias concerns, DCRA’s role is to provide all residents and businesses in the District of Columbia with great customer service in an equitable, transparent manner,” the statement concludes.
McDaniel said it was her understanding that all required documents had been submitted to DCRA. She said she was hopeful that DCRA official Hadera, who just became involved in As You Are’s months-long effort to obtain final approval of the C of O, will be able to quickly secure that approval.
Trans woman reports harassment on 17th Street near Dupont Circle
Police order group to leave but cite insufficient grounds for arrest
A transgender woman told the Washington Blade she was subjected to repeated anti-trans name calling by four young men and a young woman on the section of 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle where two gay bars and many LGBTQ-friendly restaurants are located.
Brooklyn Arbona, 39, an Alexandria, Va., resident, said she was taken aback when the woman in the group shouted, “Hi miss and you know that’s not a miss, that’s a man. What are you doing? That’s a man.”
Arbona, who works as a piano teacher and is one of the female singers associated with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, said the group continued to yell names at her as she walked past Annie’s Paramount Steak House. She said they followed her, prompting her to enter the McDonald’s restaurant out of fear that the group might attempt to assault her.
“They were kind of like walking near me, and it was real harassment,” Arbona said. “They were saying all this stuff and it was real vile stuff. They were harassing me for being a trans woman.”
Arbona said she called 911 for police help when she looked outside the McDonald’s front window and saw that the group was hanging out on the sidewalk possibly waiting for her to leave. She said two D.C. police officers arrived on the scene within a few minutes.
“When the police showed up the guy who was saying something to me ran down the road and got away,” she told the Blade. “And the police sort of warned the other people that were there to leave me alone,” she said. “And then the police escorted me back to my car on R Street.”
In response to a request by the Blade for a copy of the police report for the incident, a D.C. police spokesperson said he could find no record of the incident, which suggests that the officers did not believe Arbona’s call for police help merited a written report. Police officials have said that name-calling by itself is not a crime and does not result in an arrest unless someone engaging in name-calling makes a specific threat to commit an act of violence.
Arbona said the individuals calling her anti-trans names did not say anything to indicate they would assault her. “But I didn’t know if it would turn into a hate crime,” she said. “That’s why I want people to know they should be careful. Just because it’s a gay neighborhood you shouldn’t take your safety for granted because it may not be as safe for trans people.”
Local experts offer Monkeypox update; D.C. has only 10% of vaccine doses needed
Testing, transmission, other issues addressed at event sponsored by Blade, DC Health
A panel of four medical and local health officials provided the latest information about the monkeypox outbreak in the nation’s capital and answered a wide range of questions from an audience of more than 100 people on Monday night at a Monkeypox Town Hall meeting sponsored jointly by the D.C. Department of Health and the Washington Blade.
Among those attending the event, which was held at the Eaton Hotel in downtown D.C., were representatives of several local LGBTQ organizations and many who self-identified as members of the city’s diverse LGBTQ community. Also attending was Japer Bowles, director of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
The panelists included emergency healthcare physician N. Adam Brown, who served as moderator of the event; Clover Barnes, Senior Deputy Director of the D.C. Department of Health’s HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Administration, known as HAHSTA; Amanda Cary, nurse practitioner and manager of the Sexual Health Clinic at Whitman-Walker Health; and Alsean Bryant, the strategic response team pharmacist at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Wellness Clinics in Temple Hills, Md., and on Capitol Hill in D.C.
“We’re here to try to give you the best information we have,” said physician Brown in opening the Town Hall event. “Unfortunately, there are some things that are realities for us with monkeypox,” he said. “The first is, we are learning about this new strain and this new manifestation of the disease on a day-by-day basis,” he continued, noting that while monkeypox has been around since the 1950s, its recent movement outside of Africa to other parts of the world is a new phenomenon.
“Number two, we are woefully – I don’t want to use the word unprepared, but we don’t have the requisite vaccines around this country and around the world yet to take care and prevent the spread of this disease,” he said. So, until the federal government provides the necessary number of vaccine doses needed, public health officials, including those in D.C., must undertake a “massive triage” to offer the available number of vaccine doses to those determined to be in most need, Brown told the gathering.
Barnes of the Department of Health, which refers to itself as D.C. Health, provided an update on the current D.C. monkeypox outbreak.
“Currently, we have about 172 cases here in the District,” she said. “We are really working hard to make sure we are reaching out to everyone who is affected,” Barnes continued. “Our contact trace force has identified and provided vaccines for more than 500 close contacts of those 172 cases,” she said.
“Over 90 percent of those cases are of men who identify as gay, same-gender loving, or men who have sex with men or bisexual,” Barnes told the Town Hall gathering. “And to date, nearly 16,000 residents have registered for the pre registration for the vaccination.”
Barnes noted that the Town Hall gathering took place on the same day that D.C. Health officials modified their monkeypox vaccination strategy by temporarily stopping the administration of the second dose in the two-dose regimen so that more people will get at least one dose.
She said the city will continue to provide a second dose to people who are immunosuppressed and who are considered at higher risk for monkeypox infection. According to Barnes, studies have shown that a one-dose vaccination using the more commonly used of the two available monkeypox vaccines – the JYNNEOS vaccine – still provides significant protection against infection.
The panelists noted that D.C. only has about 10 percent of the number of vaccine doses it needs to meet current demand.
Bryant of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) gave a presentation on the differences between the two vaccines, which have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He pointed out that the second one, known as ACAM2000, requires only one dose. But it has certain side effects that prevent its use for people with a weakened immune system as well as for people with other pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, skin conditions, and use of steroids for treatment of other conditions.
Like earlier statements by D.C. Health officials, Barnes, Carey of Whitman-Walker, and Brown stressed that Monkeypox, while currently most prevalent in the U.S. among men who have sex with men, should not be considered a “gay” disease.
“Viruses don’t discriminate,” Brown told the gathering. “Humans discriminate. But this virus doesn’t,” he said. “The fact is this is a skin-to-skin transmission disease. Any type of person who has direct contact with the skin with a person who has an infectious rash can get this disease.”
Among the most frequent questions and comments from audience members at the Town Hall were related to concerns over the insufficient number of vaccine doses currently available. The panelists, including DC Health’s Barnes, pointed out that the federal government is responsible for providing vaccine doses to all 50 states and D.C. They noted that federal officials, including the Biden administration, have promised to greatly increase the vaccination doses within the next few months.
Barnes said D.C. vaccination policy remains the same from its earlier announcements, with the population groups deemed most at risk being placed on the list of those eligible for a vaccination. They include these categories of people:
• Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and have multiple (more than one) sex partners in the last 14 days.
• Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men.
• Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender)
• Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs such as bathhouses, saunas, or sex clubs.
D.C. Health officials have urged all D.C. residents to pre-register for the monkeypox vaccine so that they can be contacted by the city as soon as they become eligible for the vaccine at Monkeypox | doh (dc.gov)
A full viewing of the Monkeypox Town Hall sponsored by D.C, Health and the Blade be viewed below.
Md. man charged with targeting gays for assault in Meridian Hill Park
Federal indictment says attacker posed as police officer
A 48-year-old man who has lived in recent years in Oxon Hill, Md. and Norfolk, Va., was arrested in Norfolk on July 14 for allegedly assaulting five men he believed to be gay by spraying them in the face with pepper spray between 2018 and 2021 in D.C.’s Meridian Hill Park, which is also known as Malcolm X Park.
The arrest of Michael Thomas Pruden came two weeks after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment on June 29 charging Pruden with five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer, and a hate crime sentencing enhancement alleging that he assaulted four of the men because of their perceived sexual orientation.
“After nightfall, Meridian Hill Park was informally known in the Washington, D.C. community to be a meeting location for men seeking to engage in consensual sexual encounters with other men,” the indictment by the U.S. District Court for D.C. grand jury states. “This practice is colloquially known as ‘cruising,’” the indictment says.
“Michael Thomas Pruden frequented Meridian Hill Park after nightfall and on multiple occasions, including those described below, assaulted men in Meridian Hill Park by approaching them with a flashlight, giving police-style commands, and spraying them with a chemical irritant,” the indictment states.
The D.C. federal grand jury handed down its indictment against Pruden 11 months after a U.S. District Court trial jury in Alexandria, Va., found him not guilty of a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pepper spraying and striking in the head with a large tree branch a man on Daingerfield Island in Alexandria, which is also known as a gay cruising site.
Federal court records in Virginia show that the Daingerfield Island assault took place on March 21, 2021, five days before the D.C. grand jury indictment says Pruden allegedly assaulted the fifth victim in the Meridian Hill Park attacks on March 26, 2021.
The Virginia court records show that Pruden was arrested for the Daingerfield Island assault on May 7, 2021, about two months after the assault took place. The trial court jury acquitted him in that case on Aug. 11, 2021, the court records show. The online court records do not provide information about the witness testimony and arguments by prosecutors and the defense attorney that may have prompted the jury to acquit Pruden in that case.
A July 14 statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice announcing the indictment against Pruden for the Meridian Hill Park assaults says the U.S. Park Police and the FBI’s Washington Field Office conducted the investigation for the case. The statement notes that Meridian Hill Park is one of several federal parks located in D.C. that are under the jurisdiction of U.S. Park Police.
Neither the indictment nor the DOJ statement mentions that U.S. Park police for years have been arresting gay men in Meridian Hill Park on misdemeanor sex-related charges. The most recent known series of sex-related arrests in Meridian Hill Park took place in 2019, when at least 14 of the arrests took place.
An attorney representing one of the arrested men told the Blade that undercover plain-clothes Park Police officers were posing as men cruising for sex and appeared to be enticing the men into masturbating or prompting them to touch the officer, thinking they were interacting with a willing sex partner but engaging in action resulting in their arrest.
LGBTQ activists familiar with this type of arrest have said that while they don’t condone public sex in places like Meridian Hill Park, most of the alleged sexual activity takes place at night in hidden places such as behind thick underbrush where the general public would not observe such activity.
The Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether additional sex-related arrests have taken place in Meridian Hill Park since 2019.
“Pruden faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years for each assault count and a three-year statutory maximum sentence for impersonating a federal officer,” the Justice Department statement says. It says the hate crimes sentencing enhancement handed down by the grand jury increases the possible sentence for the assault counts.
“Before spraying the men, Pruden pretended to be a Park Police officer, shined a flashlight in the victims’ faces and gave the victims police-style directives,” the DOJ statement says. It points out that the indictment charges Pruden with assaulting four of the five victims because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
WUSA 9 TV and the Daily Mail have reported that Pruden is a former elementary school teacher in Maryland, but the two news outlets did not say how they obtained that information or where in Maryland Pruden worked as a teacher.
Pruden, who had been held in custody in Norfolk since his arrest on July 14, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at a virtual Zoom arraignment hearing on July 20 organized by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington.
Without objection from prosecutors with the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey agreed to a request by Pruden’s court-appointed defense attorney, Alfred Guillaume, that he be released into the custody of a third-party guardian while awaiting trial. Guillaume said Pruden’s mother would act as the guardian and Pruden would be staying at his mother’s residence in Norfolk.
Guillaume, acting on Pruden’s behalf, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederick Yett, one of two prosecutors assigned to the case, agreed to a series of restrictions placed on Pruden as a condition for his release that were recommended by the court’s Pretrial Services office.
Among the conditions, which were approved by the judge, are that Pruden must stay away from all individuals he is accused of assaulting and refrain from taking any action that could be interpreted as an attempt to threaten or influence any witnesses in the case.
Other conditions require that he not travel out of the state of Virginia without getting permission from the court; that he remains indoors at his Norfolk residence between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.; that he submits to location monitoring; if recommended by the Pretrial Services office, he must enter a substance abuse counseling program; and he must confer regularly with the Pretrial Service office staff.
In response to a question asked by Magistrate Judge Harvey about his educational background, Pruden said he has a master’s degree in education. Media outlets have reported that Pruden previously has worked as an elementary school teacher in Maryland, but no specific details have surfaced regarding the school where he taught.
His next court appearance for a status hearing, which the judge said will also be virtual through Zoom, was scheduled for July 28.
