Out & About
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour to stop in D.C.
Queens to whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, “WERQ THE WORLD” will be in the D.C. area on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanjie, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous will be performing.
In this year’s live production, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022. The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.
Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased on Voss Events’ website.
Out & About
Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus
Free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis
Whitman-Walker Health and Team Rayceen Productions will join forces to host the return of Silver Pride on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Studio Theatre.
This event is to celebrate senior members of the LGBTQ community. This is a free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis. The celebration will include live music and an interactive exhibition featuring Whitman-Walker and Team Rayceen’s community partners.
To RSVP, visit Rayceen.com.
Out & About
Annual LGBTQ literary festival to return in August
This year’s series to feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors
OutWrite’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7. The festival will take place virtually on the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s YouTube page.
This year’s festival will feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors including poets, novelists, playwrights, and activists. Participants will enjoy multiple educational, entertaining, and enlightening events including eight readings, seven panel discussions, and four workshops. All events are free and open to the public.
For the full festival schedule and to register for events, visit the DC Center’s website.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, parties and a pageant all in the days to come
JR’s Christmas in July Showtunes
Monday, July 25
8-12 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate the “holidays” with JR’s live performances hosted by Citrine. Sing along to holiday showtunes. Music by Landon Cox.
Party & Prance
Tuesday, July 26
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join the Haus of Bambi for a free ballet class and kiki. You can learn some ballet fundamentals with a drink in your hand.
HAUS Award
Tuesday, July 26
8-10:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Keep the party going at Trade with Haus of Bambi for the second annual HAUS Award honoring the 2022 recipient Molasses as well as 2021 recipient Greg David.
LGBTQ+ Social in Alexandria
Thursday, July 28
7-10 p.m.
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Meet new friends and network at this extended happy hour in Alexandria, Va. hosted by Go Gay DC.
Friday Night Lights
Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Bundy Field
470 P Street, N.W.
$5
Facebook
Friday Night Lights is a monthly open scrimmage with the Federal Triangles Soccer Club. Everyone is welcome to come and kick around the ball and make new friends. Bring a white and dark shirt and a soccer ball if you have one.
LGBTQ+ Social in the City
Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Hang out at the Moxy Hotel lobby lounge with new friends in the LGBTQ+ community hosted by Go Gay DC.
Stonewall Kickball New Player Registration
Saturday, July 30
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Raymond Recreation Center
3725 10th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up in Petworth to register for the fall season of Stonewall Kickball. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to As You Are Bar at 500 8th Street, S.E.
Sweat Dance Party
Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$5 cover
Facebook
Join ONYX Mid-Atlantic, a leather organization for gay and bisexual men of color, at the Sweat Dance Party at Green Lantern. Attire includes jocks, briefs, singlets, shorts, leather, etc. Dance music provided by DJ Kudjo.
GAGA-RAMA: The Lady Gaga Party
Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Dress in your best Lady Gaga costume for a chance to win a ticket to the Chromatica Ball on August 8. DJs will be spinning Gaga hits all night and there will be performances by Chata, Hennessey, Princeza and Sirene.
Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant 2022
Sunday, July 31
Doors 4 p.m. / Show 4:30
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$30 general admission
Facebook | Tickets
Venus Valhalla hosts this year’s Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday. Four contestants compete for the crown. All proceeds will be donated to Keshet.
Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour to stop in D.C.
Annual LGBTQ literary festival to return in August
Love of baseball unites father, gay son
Mortgage rates continue to drop while rent skyrockets
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
Berlin becomes refuge for LGBTQ Ukrainians
10 LGBTQ events this week
New HHS reg seeks non-discrimination in health care as monkeypox spreads
Gay White House staffer nominated for Assistant Secretary of Energy
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Health6 days ago
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
-
Virginia7 days ago
Controversial member of Va. governor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board resigns
-
Caribbean5 days ago
Referendum on new Cuba family code to take place Sept. 25
-
U.S. Supreme Court7 days ago
Obergefell lawyer discusses post-Roe fate of marriage equality
-
European Union6 days ago
Ukrainian activists participate in Berlin Pride march
-
Michigan7 days ago
First LGBTQ statewide official in Mich. seeks re-election
-
Out & About6 days ago
Blade, DC Health to host town hall on monkeypox
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride