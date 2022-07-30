Connect with us

PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride

30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg

20 mins ago

Spectators watch a drag performance at Central Pennsylvania Pride 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Berlin Pride

Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade

5 days ago

July 25, 2022

LGBTQ and intersex activists from Ukraine are among those who participated in the annual Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

More than 100,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG

Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill

6 days ago

July 24, 2022

Alexa V. Shontelle was the emcee at 'Brunch with a side of DRAG' at Interstate 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate

Frieda Poussay crowned the winner

1 week ago

July 23, 2022

Frieda Poussay was crowned Miss Gay Freestate 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

