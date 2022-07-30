Photos
PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride
30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg
The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade
More than 100,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
Photos
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill
Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate
Frieda Poussay crowned the winner
The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
