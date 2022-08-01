Africa
Grindr user kidnappings spark concern in South Africa
One victim forced to pay $600 for release
The number of kidnappings linked to popular gay hookup site Grindr are surging in South Africa.
Queer sex workers are the ones who are particularly vulnerable to these kidnappings. They are often robbed and attacked by people who pose as potential clients, but do not report the crimes because they are afraid law enforcement will ridicule them. Queer sex workers who are targeted on Grindr do not report their cases for the same reason.
One such victim is Jake.
He told Exit, an LGBTQ and intersex newspaper, that he was held hostage for six hours and was only released after his kidnappers extorted $600 from him and his family.
According to Jake, which is not his real name, a man on Grindr who posed as a potential client refused to send his picture because he said he had a wife and children. Jake agreed to meet him at his home and upon his arrival, four more men arrived and then then threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him the money.
Jake managed to gather the funds, and was let go unharmed.
“We continue to learn about the worrying trend in kidnappings that have been emanating from Grindr connections in areas around Gauteng province. We view this as a form of conversion in itself,” said Access Chapter 2, a South Africa LGBTQ and intersex rights organization. “Queer people cannot continue to be victimized for seeking and accessing their erotic justice while law enforcement is not reactive. At Access Chapter 2 we support everyone’s right to freely engage, interact and make meaningful connections online, without fear.”
“We will continue to monitor this trend as we engage with survivors and law enforcement to access justice for those dehumanized and victimized,” added Access Chapter 2. “We urge the community to exercise more precaution in screening connections that they may want to meet in person. Remember if you notice anything suspicious report to Grindr and block the questionable profile.”
A Grindr spokesperson on Monday told the Washington Blade the site “takes the privacy and safety of our users extremely seriously.”
“Grindr publishes a Holistic Security Guide and Safety Tips available from within the Grindr App and on Grindr’s public website, and we encourage users to be careful when interacting with people they do not know,” said the spokesperson. “We encourage our users to report improper or illegal behavior either within the app or directly via email to [email protected], and to report criminal allegations to local authorities and, in these cases, we work with law enforcement as appropriate.”
Grindr has also shared a safety message with its South Africa users.
“Grindr wants to ensure all dating app users can maintain their personal safety, both online and off,” reads the message.
Grindr also advises users to take these precautions to protect themselves.
• Do A Background Check on Your Date: If you’re talking to someone on Grindr and you decide to meet in real life, it’s best to check them out via people who may know them or search for them on Google or social media.
• Meet First in A Safe Public Space: When meeting for the first time with people you don’t know, it’s best to meet in a public place. It’s important to meet somewhere LGBTIQ+ friendly, or at least not known to be “unfriendly.”
• Let A Friend Know Where You’re Meeting: It’s always a good idea to have people know where you’ve gone. It is also best to have an emergency plan. For example, have a friend come meet you if you don’t call them after a certain period. Also, when you meet someone for the first time, try not to carry too many personal items such as credit cards or cash. There are some useful applications that help you track your steps for your personal safety such as “Trusted Contacts” and “My Family Tracker.”
• Clear Phone When Meeting Strangers: When you go to meet a date from the app, clear any sexual conversations, images, and videos. Don’t save contact names in your phone that contain sexual identifications such as Top/Bottom/Hornet/Grindr or any other sexual description.
• Avoid Excessive Alcohol and Drug Use: If you go on a date with someone you don’t know well, avoid drinking too much alcohol or using drugs. Don’t agree to take any unknown drinks or substances. Drinking and using drugs may decrease your ability to identify a situation as potentially dangerous.
• If You Get Arrested: If you should get into a situation where you are arrested, do not confess or admit to anything. Even if they have proof, stay silent. Find out about organizations or groups in your area that provide direct legal services like an LGBTIQ+ organization or a more general human rights organization.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Michael K. Lavers contributed to this article.
Africa
South Africa Islamic group issues edict that condemns homosexuality
A group of queer Muslims criticized fatwa in open letter
A group of queer Muslims in South Africa have rejected the South African Muslim Judicial Council’s new edict that condemns homosexuality as sinful and unIslamic.
The fatwa the the South African Muslim Judicial Council issued earlier this month says any Muslims who are in same-sex relationships or engage in same-sex sexual relations will have taken themselves out of the Islamic faith. The South African Muslim Judicial Council has also called for excommunication or “takfir,” with the punishment being death for any Muslim found to be a member of the LGBTQ community.
“As queer Muslim South Africans and allies we resist the fatwa unequivocally. The MJC is a self-appointed, unelected and entirely male body, save for the head of their Women’s Forum, that does not represent the Muslim community on any democratic basis,” reads a letter that 20 queer South African Muslims signed. “We remind the MJC that Section 9 of the Constitution forbids discrimination on the basis of sex, gender or sexual orientation, and applies to government and private parties. Section 15 provides for the recognition of religious legal systems and marriages that are not inconsistent with the Constitution. The rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ people under the South African constitution cannot be trumped by cultural or religious authority, especially the right to life.”
“The MJC’s fatwa amounts to hate in a context where the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people are already in danger. The fatwa is based on ignorance and reinforces oppression and injustice rather than supporting just, fair and equal rulings,” adds the letter. “Moreso, the MJC and associated bodies, such as the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, have published other articles and statements which incite hate against 2SLGBTQIA+ persons. “
The letter further notes that “2SLGBTQIA+ persons in South Africa are clearly protected by the Constitution and other laws. It is possible to be 2SLGBTQIA+ and Muslim.”
As 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims we live this combination daily. Our Islam is based on solidarity, critical love, care and kindness. For us, faith is about pursuing justice, fairness and equality. A discriminatory statement by the MJC does not and cannot invalidate our existence, or our right to life,” reads the letter. “All people deserve to enjoy a life free from oppression and discrimination. Together we can dismantle oppressive institutions and build safe, affirming and kind spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims and all persons.”
The United Ulama Council of South Africa has since defended the MJC, citing that any demands for change in Quranic precepts go against the constitutionally-protected freedoms of beliefs and conscience.
“The Noble Quran recounts the story of the city of Sodom several times, condemning its inhabitants’ immorality and specifically criticizing its men for going to men out of desire instead of women. The Islamic position on same-sex relationships is clear and unambiguous as articulated by the MJC edict. The Islamic perspective is also consistent with Judaic and Biblical perspectives as stipulated in the relevant sacred scriptures,” said United Ulama Council of South Africa Secretary General MI Yusuf Patel.
“Moreover, the 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims (queer Muslim South Africans) mischievously attempt to equate opposition to same-sex relationships with hate speech by stating that the MJC’s fatwa amounts to hate in a context where the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people are already in danger,” he added. “It surreptitiously attempts to augment its hate narrative by introducing its own presumption that if members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ are excommunicated from the Muslim community, the punishment for being excommunicated is death. This scare tactic is designed to equate repudiation of same sex relationships with hate incitement to cause harm. The clamorous and increasingly aggressive 2SLGBTQIA+ public discourse attempts to mute any voice of dissent and has become increasingly intolerant of those that are critical of same-sex relationships, as evidenced by both the responses to the MJC edict (fatwa).”
The MJC urged the Muslim community to display good conduct when dealing with non-Muslims belonging to the LGBTQ community, citing Islam teaches to hate the sin, not the sinner.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Respondents in 15 countries participated in Ichikowitz Family Foundation poll
A recent survey by the South Africa-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation that gauged the level of LGBTQ and intersex tolerance on the continent has received mixed reactions from some of Africa’s advocacy groups.
The African Youth Survey, which first took place in 2020, surveyed 4,500 people in Angola, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.
Nearly 40 percent of young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution and hate crimes on the basis of sexual identity. This figure represents a seven percent increase in comparison with the group’s 2020 survey. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their country needs to do more to defend the rights of the LGBTQ and intersex community.
South Africa had the highest percentage of respondents who said they support LGBTQ and intersex rights. Malawi, Sudan and Uganda ranked last.
“We have found Africa’s youth to be highly tolerant of refugees, immigrants and ethnic minorities and we believe that this next generation of leaders will be the changemakers that Africa’s next generation needs them to be, to ultimately ensure that the rise in commitment to community tolerance which we see in 2022, builds year on year,” said Ichikowitz Foundation Chair Ivor Ichikowitz.
Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride in South Africa said the survey was not a true reflection of the level of tolerance when it comes to LGBTQ and intersex issues, citing the continent stlll lags behind when it comes to the recognition of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“We still have a long way to go especially when the leaders of certain countries don’t respect 2SLGBTQIA+ and human rights, where it is the norm for 2SLGBTQIA+ people to be murdered and nothing is done, when religious and politicians keep saying that homosexuality is a crime and should be punished by death, so we need to engage the youth and educate the youth to make any positive impact on this point,” said Walker.
“More so, we need to help Pride events and educational workshops with corporate backing in this regard because when it comes to corporate sponsorship it is hard to get it in Africa yet the same corporate companies in Europe and America sponsor Pride and other organizations but do nothing in Africa,” added Walker. “As a result, I don’t see more countries in Africa legalizing same sex marriages in the next few years because the country’s leaders and religious leaders continue promoting the notion that states that homosexuality is a crime.”
Iga Isma, the executive director of Happy Family Youth Uganda, an NGO that helps to provide safe shelter and training for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Uganda, agreed with the survey’s findings that nearly 40 percent young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution, and hate-crimes on the basis of sexual identity. Isma nevertheless agreed that more needed to be done.
“African youths are now more indulgent to 2SLGBTQIA+ conversations but given that many African countries believe in their culture, it is still or will be still difficult or impossible to tame the minds of many Africans from loathing those that identify as 2SLGBTQIA+,” said Isma. “Nevertheless, dialogues or workshops about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community should be implemented in all African countries so that African youths can get to know the merits or be aware about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Three gay men sentenced to death in northern Nigeria
Sharia court in Bauchi state issued ruling on July 1
Advocacy groups in Nigeria have expressed alarm over the fate of three men who were sentenced to death because they are gay.
According to a Sharia, or Islamic law, court in Ningi in Bauchi state in northeastern Nigeria, the three men — Abdullahi Beti, 30, Kamilu Ya’u, 20, and Mal. Haruna, 70 — were arrested in the village of Gwada on June 14.
After hearing the statements by witnesses as well as admittance of guilt by the accused, Judge Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi on July 1 sentenced them to death by stoning under Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and a provision of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i, a book that is used to interpret Sharia law.
The three men have yet to be executed.
“First of all, the silver lining is that it’s not too late. Normally, the governor has to sign off on the execution before it happens and there is a one month period in which the convicts can appeal their death sentences,” noted the Queer Union for Economic and Social Transformation, a coalition of queer Nigerians.
The group, known by the acronym QUEST, noted the men could not afford a lawyer.
“Their trial continued without them being provided legal representation as the constitution requires and they were all made to plead guilty,” said QUEST. “We need to put pressure on national and religious leaders to weigh in on the unconstitutionality that went on in this process. These people will watch us all die if it means keeping their power. We cannot let their silence go unacknowledged.”
Jide Macaulay, an openly gay Nigerian pastor who was recently appointed chaplain of St. Peter’s House Chaplaincy at Manchester University in the U.K., on social media described the death sentences as barbaric and a violation of human rights.
“This is heartbreaking and the very reason that Pride is a protest. Killing gay people because of who they love is barbaric and an abuse of human rights,” said Macaulay. “We need a new voice of reason to protect the lives of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender citizens in Nigeria. We must seek justice for the lives of these men. Queer Nigerians desperately need a change, a government that will deliver on their human rights, end police brutality and decriminalization of homosexuality. Any sane government will include those who deeply care about the welfare and justice for those most vulnerable. Queer Nigerians contribute to society and the economy. We cannot be ignored.”
Nigeria has penal and criminal codes that dictate crime and punishments for them in the country.
The penal code applies in the north, where there is a Muslim majority, and the criminal code in the southern part of the country, where there is a Christian majority.
Twelve states in northern Nigeria — Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kebbi, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger and Gombe — have implemented Sharia law that is applicable in marriage, divorce, inheritace, succession and other personal matters. Sharia courts impose sentences that can range from floggings and amputations to the death penalty.
The 12 Nigerian states that have implemented Sharia law are among the handful of jurisdictions around the world in which homosexuality remains punishable by death.
The last time a Nigerian Sharia court passed a death sentence was in 2016 when Abdulazeez Inyass was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
