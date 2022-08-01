PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant

Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)