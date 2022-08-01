Photos
PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant
Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage
Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride
30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg
The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade
More than 100,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
Photos
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill
Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
