PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant

Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage

Published

4 hours ago

on

Herbert Meisner is crowned 'Mister Nice Jewish Boy 2022' at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride

30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg

Published

1 day ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

Spectators watch a drag performance at Central Pennsylvania Pride 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Berlin Pride

Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade

Published

7 days ago

on

July 25, 2022

By

LGBTQ and intersex activists from Ukraine are among those who participated in the annual Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

More than 100,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

Photos

PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG

Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill

Published

1 week ago

on

July 24, 2022

By

Alexa V. Shontelle was the emcee at 'Brunch with a side of DRAG' at Interstate 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

