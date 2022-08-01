News
Trump slams deal with Russia to release ‘potentially spoiled’ Brittney Griner
Former president says WBNA player ‘loaded up with drugs’
Donald Trump, now under scrutiny for his actions inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, made clear over the weekend he’s unhappy with the deal the Biden administration has proposed to secure the release of Brittney Griner, saying the basketball player is “potentially spoiled” and was “loaded up on drugs” when she went to Russia.
Trump — widely considered to be making the initial moves for another run at the presidency in 2024 — made the comments Friday during an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a podcast for conservatives, when asked by the hosts whether he would have made that deal.
“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory, where they’re very vigilant about drugs — they don’t like drugs — and she got caught and now we’re supposed to get her, and she makes a, you know, a lot of money, I guess,” Trump said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week he has proposed a deal with Russia to exchange Russian national Viktor Bout — who’s serving 25 years in prison for selling weapons to terrorists and conspiring to kill Americans — for Griner, a lesbian player for the WBNA who was detained at a Moscow airport in February for entering Russia with vape cartridges of hashish oil, as well as former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
“We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world,” Trump said. “Killed many Americans, killed many people, and he’s going to get a free card and we’re going to get her. She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it.”
Griner’s detention in Russia has been widely condemned as the U.S. government has said she has been “wrongfully detained.” Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia, which could lead to 10 years in prison.
“I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?” Trump said. “He’s an absolute one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”
Trump has a history of criticizing prisoner swaps made by other administrations. During the Obama administration, he criticized the deal to exchange Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. Army soldier detained in Afghanistan and Pakistan after he deserted, in exchange for five high-ranking Taliban members, calling him a “traitor.”
Grindr user kidnappings spark concern in South Africa
One victim forced to pay $600 for release
The number of kidnappings linked to popular gay hookup site Grindr are surging in South Africa.
Queer sex workers are the ones who are particularly vulnerable to these kidnappings. They are often robbed and attacked by people who pose as potential clients, but do not report the crimes because they are afraid law enforcement will ridicule them. Queer sex workers who are targeted on Grindr do not report their cases for the same reason.
One such victim is Jake.
He told Exit, an LGBTQ and intersex newspaper, that he was held hostage for six hours and was only released after his kidnappers extorted $600 from him and his family.
According to Jake, which is not his real name, a man on Grindr who posed as a potential client refused to send his picture because he said he had a wife and children. Jake agreed to meet him at his home and upon his arrival, four more men arrived and then then threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him the money.
Jake managed to gather the funds, and was let go unharmed.
“We continue to learn about the worrying trend in kidnappings that have been emanating from Grindr connections in areas around Gauteng province. We view this as a form of conversion in itself,” said Access Chapter 2, a South Africa LGBTQ and intersex rights organization. “Queer people cannot continue to be victimized for seeking and accessing their erotic justice while law enforcement is not reactive. At Access Chapter 2 we support everyone’s right to freely engage, interact and make meaningful connections online, without fear.”
“We will continue to monitor this trend as we engage with survivors and law enforcement to access justice for those dehumanized and victimized,” added Access Chapter 2. “We urge the community to exercise more precaution in screening connections that they may want to meet in person. Remember if you notice anything suspicious report to Grindr and block the questionable profile.”
A Grindr spokesperson on Monday told the Washington Blade the site “takes the privacy and safety of our users extremely seriously.”
“Grindr publishes a Holistic Security Guide and Safety Tips available from within the Grindr App and on Grindr’s public website, and we encourage users to be careful when interacting with people they do not know,” said the spokesperson. “We encourage our users to report improper or illegal behavior either within the app or directly via email to [email protected], and to report criminal allegations to local authorities and, in these cases, we work with law enforcement as appropriate.”
Grindr has also shared a safety message with its South Africa users.
“Grindr wants to ensure all dating app users can maintain their personal safety, both online and off,” reads the message.
Grindr also advises users to take these precautions to protect themselves.
• Do A Background Check on Your Date: If you’re talking to someone on Grindr and you decide to meet in real life, it’s best to check them out via people who may know them or search for them on Google or social media.
• Meet First in A Safe Public Space: When meeting for the first time with people you don’t know, it’s best to meet in a public place. It’s important to meet somewhere LGBTIQ+ friendly, or at least not known to be “unfriendly.”
• Let A Friend Know Where You’re Meeting: It’s always a good idea to have people know where you’ve gone. It is also best to have an emergency plan. For example, have a friend come meet you if you don’t call them after a certain period. Also, when you meet someone for the first time, try not to carry too many personal items such as credit cards or cash. There are some useful applications that help you track your steps for your personal safety such as “Trusted Contacts” and “My Family Tracker.”
• Clear Phone When Meeting Strangers: When you go to meet a date from the app, clear any sexual conversations, images, and videos. Don’t save contact names in your phone that contain sexual identifications such as Top/Bottom/Hornet/Grindr or any other sexual description.
• Avoid Excessive Alcohol and Drug Use: If you go on a date with someone you don’t know well, avoid drinking too much alcohol or using drugs. Don’t agree to take any unknown drinks or substances. Drinking and using drugs may decrease your ability to identify a situation as potentially dangerous.
• If You Get Arrested: If you should get into a situation where you are arrested, do not confess or admit to anything. Even if they have proof, stay silent. Find out about organizations or groups in your area that provide direct legal services like an LGBTIQ+ organization or a more general human rights organization.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Michael K. Lavers contributed to this article.
Referendum on new Chile constitution to take place Sept. 4
Draft document specifically includes LGBTQ rights
Chile, one of the most conservative countries in South America, on Sept. 4 will hold a referendum on the country’s new constitution that specifically includes protections for LGBTQ people.
Chileans will have to vote on the constitution that the Constitutional Convention, a group of 155 elected members, drafted. Eight of them are openly LGBTQ and one of them, Gaspar Domínguez, a gay doctor who works at a rural hospital in Palena in Los Lagos Region in southern Chile, served as its vice president.
The unprecedented social unrest that took place in Chile in October 2019 set this constitutional process in motion. An expansion of LGBTQ rights were among the protesters’ myriad demands.
The recognition of the different ways of forming a family, the right to identity and nondiscrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, among other things, will become reality if Chileans approve the new constitution. Chile would become one of the few countries in the world with a constitution that specifically enshrines LGBTQ rights.
Domínguez told the Washington Blade that the new constitution is “at the forefront of the world since it is the only constitution in the world that ensures political representation of sexual minorities. It also has the right to identity and has good rights.”
Domínguez is currently traveling throughout Chile to encourage people to vote for the constitution. He nevertheless recognizes this work is not easy because those who oppose it “are spreading fake news.”
The new constitution seeks to distribute political and economic power.
The current one dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, and many Chileans consider it illegitimate because they feel it benefits a privileged few. A heated debate is currently underway between the new constitution’s supporters and opponents.
Several polls indicate the majority of Chileans plan to vote against it, but Domínguez said “polls do not always tell the truth” and remains hopeful “the approve option will prevail.”
“When the discussion on the decriminalization of sodomy was made at the end of the 90s some said that Chile was not ready and it was approved and nothing happened,” he said. “Then in the 2000s they said that Chile was not ready to legislate on divorce. It was approved and nothing happened.”
The referendum will take place less than six months after the country’s marriage equality law took effect.
Domínguez said “Chile has already changed.”
“The fact that, for example, eight people of sexual diversity have been elected (to the Constitutional Commission), that I have been vice president of the convention being openly and explicitly gay, shows that independently of the result of the electoral process of the plebiscite, it was already on the public and political agenda,” he told the Blade.
“It has been a lot of responsibility to be up to a task of that magnitude,” added Domínguez, referring to his role as the Constitutional Convention’s vice president. “And I believe that we have undertaken the work with the seriousness that is required and we have reached a successful conclusion.”
Blinken, Russian counterpart speak about Brittney Griner
Call took place after public acknowledgment of deal to secure U.S. citizens release
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart about efforts to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
The Associated Press reported Blinken urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to accept a deal to obtain the release of Griner and Whelan, an American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after his conviction for spying. American officials have reportedly expressed a willingness to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., as part of a prisoner swap.
Blinken, according to the AP, described the call with Lavrov as a “frank and direct conversation.”
“I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to move forward with that proposal,” said Blinken. “I can’t give you an assessment of whether that is any more or less likely.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Brittney Griner’s trial began in Moscow on July 1.
It continues to take place, even though she had pleaded guilty to charges that she smuggled drugs in Russia. Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
Friday’s call took place two days after Blinken for the first time publicly acknowledged the U.S. has offered Russia a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Whelan.
“We are determined to bring her home along with Paul (Whelan) and for that matter, any and every American who is being unjustly detained anywhere in the world,” said Blinken on June 15 during a roundtable with LGBTQ and intersex journalists in which the Washington Blade participated. “It’s something that I am personally focused on, and I want to leave it at that because it is obviously an ongoing issue. But just know that this is a matter of intense focus for us.”
