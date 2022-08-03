Arts & Entertainment
JoJo Siwa responds to backlash against her comments on the word “lesbian”￼
“I never said that lesbian was a dirty word.”
JoJo Siwa clarified her comments over the word “lesbian”, by which she compared “lesbian” to “moist,” after receiving backlash from Twitter and TikTok users.
In a video response to TikTok user @that_akward_mango, who claimed that Siwa called “lesbian” a dirty word, Siwa responded, “I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say that it’s a dirty word because it is not. It is not a bad word, it is not a slur, and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means.”
The 19-year-old Dance Moms star added that she simply didn’t like “the sound” of the word “lesbian.” “I don’t hate the word lesbian, I just – whenever somebody talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I’m gay. It’s not the word that flows off the tongue for me if that makes sense.”
In the interview with Yahoo Life last week, Siwa talked about her attitude of being called a “lesbian.” “I don’t like the word itself. It’s just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what I am…” Siwa said, “It’s like the word moist. It’s just like … ugh!”
Once the interview was released, Siwa’s remarks were strongly criticized across Twitter and TikTok. Social media users, tweeting in support of the word, pointed out that Siwa didn’t realize the undesirable consequences her claims may cause on her millions of underage fans.
jojo siwa telling the millions of underage girls who look up to her that she feels disgusted by the word “lesbian” is really annoying— may (@femfrau) July 28, 2022
first girl in red now jojo siwa, lesbian is not a dirty word and the stigma needs to be unlearned BADLY https://t.co/yjojZYwOus— BB / Ozymandias ⚢ | HE/FAE | (@butchryouma) July 25, 2022
Siwa, who officially came out in an Instagram live video last year, has been labeled as a “gay icon” and as a role model for queer youth.
If she was your girl, oh the things Peppermint would do to you
Performer talks love of Janet, new music, and political attacks on drag queens
If she was your girl, oh the things she’d do to you. I’m not talking about Janet Jackson — I’m talking about Peppermint.
The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 9 runner-up has parlayed that success into a diversified career in music, theater, LGBTQ advocacy, and more. From her work with RuPaul as the first out trans woman competitor on that hit show to her groundbreaking role in “Head Over Heels” as the first trans person to originate a starring role on Broadway, to her work as a GLAAD board member, Peppermint is a force in the LGBTQ movement.
She’s not shy when asked about recent controversies involving Republican attacks on drag queens, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing he would pursue legislation making it illegal for a parent to take a child to a drag performance. In Arizona, the Trump-endorsed candidate for governor last month also attacked drag queens.
“I think the attacks are terrible and dirty,” Peppermint told the Blade. “They are trying and succeeding in distracting us from protecting the most vulnerable of our population — trans children. The drag entertainers are adults and it’s a fun celebratory scene that is inclusive of everyone and certainly not harmful. The only people supporting this are insidious and flat out lying or have probably never seen drag in real life.”
Peppermint this week announced plans for a November tour of her new show and music. Specific dates will be announced soon; visit peppermintonline.com for more information.
But the main reason for a recent conversation with the Blade, was Peppermint’s viral video recreation of Janet Jackson’s iconic “If.” The song was the second release from Jackson’s 1993 “janet.” album, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its accompanying video and choreography have proven timeless, influencing many other artists, including Peppermint. Her recent meticulous recreation of the video won tens of thousands of fans on YouTube and even led to a re-Tweet by Janet herself.
Jackson’s video created a stir when it was released, revealing a bold and overtly sexual Janet that many fans weren’t expecting. “If” features intricate choreography that depicted Janet grabbing the crotches of male dancers who simulated oral sex on her. The original video was also groundbreaking in its depiction of technologies that weren’t invented in 1993, such as web cams and touchscreens.
“This song, the choreography is so iconic, professional dancers have seen it in other pieces over the years and it’s been a blueprint for so many songs and videos by other artists,” Peppermint said. “Just as people borrowed from Michael Jackson and ‘Thriller.’”
Peppermint fell in love with Jackson’s music following the release of “Control” in 1986 and says she learned all the dance routines over the years.
“There’s something about the way her music and live performance is packaged and presented, it came off as memorable and iconic and forward thinking and progressive and made a big impact early on in high school,” Peppermint said. “I learned the moves to ‘If’ immediately and remember every chance I got in high school and in summer camp, if you were around me you were not safe because you were learning the Janet moves, I would force everyone around me to do the routines.”
Peppermint estimates she spent $30,000 on her “If” recreation and paid for it out of pocket. The video features 10 dancers with about 30 crew on set. It was filmed in one day and she says she studied all angles of the original performance to match the choreography. It took three takes to nail the iconic breakdown dance at the end of the song.
Angel Ayala created the costume; she hand-rolled the bones on the vest (Kim Kardashian recently purchased the original costume at auction for $25,000). Peppermint says she studied Janet’s jewelry and replicated it, scouring the internet looking for similar pieces and ultimately making some by hand to match the originals perfectly.
“My look in replicating Janet’s look, I wanted it to be as close as possible, which I nailed except for the six-pack abs,” Peppermint said, “but I look sexy.”
She noted the importance of finding talented dancers since every moment in the video is tightly choreographed.
“I wanted to update it a bit and make it as inclusive as possible with trans and nonbinary dancers, queer dancers, people of color, which is similar to the original video with its mostly Asian cast,” she said.
She says “If” is, of course, her favorite Janet video; while her favorite Janet song is “Throb” and her favorite Janet tour is the “Velvet Rope.”
Peppermint says she’s never met her idol Janet, but hopes to one day, adding, “I did this for myself, it was a passion project.” Will there be another Janet tribute video? Peppermint says yes, sometime next year, but declines to specify which video she plans to recreate next.
In the meantime, she’s focused on her upcoming fall tour and her own original music about a breakup titled “Letter to my Lovers,” a trilogy about the beginning, middle, and end of a relationship. “I wanted to do something that’s a love letter to the trans community and letting people know you’re deserving of love and deserve to hear a trans woman singing about love to some ‘90s R&B throwback.”
And for those who haven’t seen the Hulu rom-com “Fire Island,” Peppermint stars in the film.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ world tour stops in D.C. on Aug. 6
‘WERQ the World’ returns live drag performance to country’s largest stages
Some of the most popular queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform live at National Harbor outside D.C. on Aug. 6 as part of the official “WERQ THE WORLD”tour.
In recent months, drag queens have received significant media attention, much of it from right-wing figures criticizing events like Drag Queen story hours and brunches. However, the colorful, creative performances continue to be wildly popular, and this year’s “WERQ THE WORLD” tour marks the return of RuPaul’s live U.S. tour after a COVID-enforced hiatus.
“In this year’s live production, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022,” publicity representative Jeff Dorta said in an email to the Blade. “The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.”
The Blade spoke with Daya Betty, a Season 14 finalist on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and one of the queens who will be performing in D.C., who talked about getting started in drag, her “WERQ THE WORLD” experience so far and how drag performance unites audiences.
“I’m a Type One diabetic — that’s actually where my name comes from — and I started out in a small town called Springfield, Missouri,” Betty said. “There’s not a lot going on there, except for a college and lots of little dive bars, which is actually where I got my start. I didn’t get my start in a gay bar like a lot of other drag queens do. I got started in a biker bar, which is pretty fun and very telling of the Midwest.”
“Being in the Midwest and growing up queer, you kind of have to create your own family with your own friends and build your own community,” Betty continued. “That’s really where my passion for drag stemmed from and what caused me to audition for the show.”
BLADE: Drag has gotten a lot of media attention lately — some of it negative. In your experience, what is the best part of being a drag queen?
DAYA BETTY: Being from a small town, I didn’t really see a lot of queer people on TV or in magazines, I felt like I was kind of sheltered away from that. So, the fact that drag queens are literally being showcased on TV shows, on billboards, in fashion spreads, they’re walking in fashion week — I think it’s cool to see not only drag in the regular sense but drag in the mainstream and in common things.
It’s so true what people say — as long as we are putting ourselves out there and we’re letting our faces be shown, there’s always going to be critics and people that that don’t want to look at us. But I think that in a sense this makes us work harder, and when we do get to be featured in mainstream things, it makes it that much sweeter.
BLADE: What is it like to be part of “WERQ THE WORLD 2022,” and what features make this year’s tour special?
BETTY: It’s not just queens from one particular season of “Drag Race” — you can see queens from as early as season 6. We each have our own personalities, and that is very much reflected in the numbers that we create. That’s something I really like about WERQ THE WORLD — we have a huge say in what we perform, what we do and what we get to showcase — and ultimately just get the best representation of who we are and what we stand for individually.
We did Radio City last night, and I think we almost sold out Radio City Music Hall, so just the fact that that’s a thing right now is insane and super, super cool. It shows the level of professionality that not only the queens have, but everyone — the tech, the crew. We like to say it’s as if drag and a Broadway musical were somehow mashed together. It’s a production, it’s more than just your local bar gig.”
BLADE: Have you had a favorite part of the tour so far?
BETTY: I think just being able to be around people again — being able to see people and being able to connect with people one-on-one. During the pandemic we did a lot of digital drag, but it’s not the same as having a face-to-face performance or a face-to-face conversation. Not to sound too cliché, but really we live off of that live energy that the crowd likes to give us.
Although WERQ THE WORLD did a European tour during summer 2021, this summer is the first time the live tour has performed across the United States since 2019. Daya Betty said that stopping at cities throughout the country has made the world feel much smaller, as she notices what their audiences have in common.
“You think the world is such a big place, but the more you travel around and meet people, you realize that everybody just likes to smile and have a good time,” Betty reflected.
BLADE: How does drag performance bring people together, and what makes it such a beloved space for the LGBTQ community?
BETTY: I think it’s just watching people be authentic and be true to themselves — people putting themselves out there and then being recognized for it and being able to create a career and support themselves financially off it — that’s such a cool thing that we’ve created as a community,” Betty said. “Just like when you watch a television show, you connect with certain characters because you see little parts of yourself in them — I think that’s why.
It is so fabulous to be on a huge stage and have this big platform, but I think at the end of the day, we’re all drag queens; we come from the same place, we all started in bars or local clubs. I think we need to put just as much respect on people that have been on TV or drag queens that are in mainstream media and on local performers as well, because that’s where we all start and that’s where we all learn.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, dancing and drag in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Stonewall Kickball League Social and Registration
Monday, August 1
6-8 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with other new players and team captains on the second floor of Number Nine for a registration event.
Sleaze: Hot, Innit?
Thursday, August 4
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. Hennessey and Jane Saw perform with music provided by DJs Room 12, Lemx and KeenanOrr.
OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival
Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7
Website
This year’s OutWrite Festival features 70 LGBTQ+ authors with a full weekend of readings, panels and workshops. All events are livestreamed free and open to the public.
Slay Them Drag Competition
Friday, August 5
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts the drag competition “Slay Them” at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Trade Yard Sale
Saturday, August 6
2 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Trade participates in MidCity Dog Days 23rd annual Sidewalk Sale with its own yard sale on Saturday. Find some crafts, drag and art that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else!
United Night Out
Saturday, August 6
6:30-10 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Facebook
Join Team DC and the Federal Triangle Soccer Club for United Night OUT.
DC Rawhides: Country Dance
Saturday, August 6
7 p.m.
North Hall, Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5
21+
Facebook
The DC Rawhides invite you for a night of country western dancing at Eastern Market.
Dawg Days of Summer Bar Night
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT of Washington, D.C. will take over the second floor of Uproar Lounge.
RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
National Harbor, Md.
Tickets
Does this need an explanation? Get your tickets while you still can! More information here.
Dirtee Disco: Green Lantern Underwear Party
Sunday, August 7
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Enjoy disco music at this underwear party on Sunday.
