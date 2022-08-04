District of Columbia
SMYAL announces new executive director
Erin Whelan to start Sept. 1
SMYAL on Thursday announced Erin Whelan will become the organization’s new executive director on Sept. 1.
SMYAL’s mission is to support and empower LGBTQ youth ages 6-24.
A press release that announces Whelan’s appointment notes the organization over the last five years has grown “exponentially.” Its services include affirming programs, housing support, leadership training and mental health services, designed to help LGBTQ youth develop advocacy skills and an educated, welcoming community.
Whelan most recently served as the director of housing and homeless services at LifeWorks, an Austin, Texas,-based nonprofit that provides youth with housing and services. She has worked in nonprofit management for almost 20 years, and SMYAL’s press release highlighted her commitment to antiracism, equity and the LGBTQ community.
“Erin Whelan is a compassionate and strong leader who I am confident is the right person to lead SMYAL,” board chair Rob Cogorno said. “I could not be more proud of the tremendous growth in services for our LGBTQ youth and of the SMYAL staff’s hard work that made that growth possible. Erin’s extensive experience in service to youth in need and her passion for that work will help guide SMYAL in continuing its excellent work in this challenging time for LGBTQ youth in our region and across the country.”
Whelan in the press release shared her enthusiasm for stepping into leadership with this driving purpose.
“I am beyond excited and honored to join SMYAL as the new executive director. My work has been committed to understanding and seeing the world through the lens of the most marginalized youth and young adults and being a fierce advocate for LGBTQ youth,” Whelan said. “I believe all LGBTQ youth deserve an opportunity to build a life they love and a chance to feel celebrated and affirmed for exactly who they are and strive to be. From the moment I stepped into the SMYAL community, it felt like exactly where I wanted to be. SMYAL creates a community for queer and trans youth where they can feel radically accepted and safe to step into their true selves.”
District of Columbia
Judge approves restraining order freezing Casa Ruby bank accounts
Ruling on request to place LGBTQ group under receivership postponed
A D.C. Superior Court judge on Aug. 3 approved the first of a two-part motion filed on Monday by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General seeking a temporary restraining order to freeze all bank accounts and PayPal accounts of Casa Ruby, the D.C. LGBTQ community services center that shut down its operations last month.
During a 55-minute virtual court hearing, Judge Danya A. Dayson postponed until Aug. 11 a ruling on the second part of the motion, which calls on the court to appoint a receiver on a provisional basis to help stabilize Casa Ruby’s management and governance and to “maintain and control the funds of Casa Ruby.”
Dayson told Assistant D.C. Attorney General Geoffrey A. Comber, who represented the Attorney General’s office at the hearing, that under the city’s receivership statute, an organization must be officially served with notice that a receivership request was pending to provide it an opportunity to respond before a court can approve such a receivership.
The judge said she saw in the motion filed by the AG’s office that the office had attempted unsuccessfully to reach Casa Ruby’s former executive director, Ruby Corado, who the motion alleges retains full control of Casa Ruby’s finances. But Dayson said she wanted to give Corado more time to respond after which the D.C. receivership statute should be able to provide her sufficient grounds to approve the receivership motion.
Neither an attorney nor another person representing Corado, or Casa Ruby attended the virtual court hearing on Wednesday.
The hearing took place five days after the Office of the D.C. Attorney General filed a separate motion on July 29 alleging that Casa Ruby and Corado had violated the D.C. Nonprofit Corporations Act in connection with its financial dealings over the period of eight or more years.
Among other things, the earlier motion along with the motion approved by Dayson seeking the restraining order, which are the equivalent of a civil lawsuit, allege that the Casa Ruby Board of Directors failed to provide required oversight over Corado’s actions in clear violation of the Nonprofit Corporations Act.
Both Corado and Casa Ruby are named as defendants in the two court filings alleging violations of the Nonprofit Corporations Act.
During Wednesday’s court hearing, Casa Ruby official Holly Goldman testified as a government witness. Goldman said she has served since 2018 as Casa Ruby’s Director of External Affairs.
In response to a series of questions by Judge Dayson, Goldman confirmed, from what she said were her personal recollections, that the allegations made in the Office of the Attorney General’s court filings regarding the issues she had information about were correct.
Among other things, Goldman, who testified under oath, said she knew of just one meeting held by the Casa Ruby Board of Directors in the past four years. Although she was involved in various aspects of Casa Ruby’s management, she said she had never seen copies of minutes or any official decisions made by the Board of Directors, including a decision to approve the opening of a Casa Ruby shelter in El Salvador.
The Attorney General’s motion alleging violations by Casa Ruby and Corado of the Nonprofit Corporations Act state that Corado sometime last year illegally used Casa Ruby Funds to open a Casa Ruby shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth in El Salvador without the required authorization.
“This preliminary and emergency relief is needed to prevent the ongoing misuse of Casa Ruby’s charitable funds by Corado, who is the only individual authorized to access Casa Ruby’s accounts, despite purporting to resign from the organization in the fall of 2021,” the AG’s motion seeking the freezing of the bank accounts states.
Comber told Dayson at Wednesday’s virtual court hearing that the AG’s office did not object to her decision to postpone a ruling on the request for a receivership order. He said the AG’s office would arrange for the person it will name as a candidate to become the receiver to be present at the Aug. 11 court hearing. Dayson said the hearing would begin at 9:30 a.m.
According to Comber, the AG’s office believes a receiver could stabilize Casa Ruby’s finances and possibly enable it to resume operating as an organization providing important services for the LGBTQ community in the D.C. area.
District of Columbia
D.C. attorney gen’l files civil charges against Casa Ruby, Ruby Corado
Emergency motion asks court to freeze bank accounts
The Office of the D.C. Attorney General on Monday filed an emergency motion in D.C. Superior Court alleging that Casa Ruby and its longtime executive director Ruby Corado have violated the city’s Nonprofit Corporations Act in connection with its financial dealings.
The court motion, among other things, calls on the court to approve a temporary restraining order freezing all of Casa Ruby’s bank accounts and PayPal accounts into which D.C. government funds and private donations have been deposited.
The motion also calls on the court to appoint a receiver or another court-supervised official on a provisional basis to help stabilize Casa Ruby’s management and governance “to maintain and control the funds of Casa Ruby.”
The motion states that the restraining order is needed to prevent “Defendant Ruby Corado from making any withdrawals from any of those accounts, removing Corado’s authorization to control any of those accounts, requiring Corado to keep any funds already withdrawn from those accounts in the United States.”
The motion further states, “This preliminary and emergency relief is needed to prevent the ongoing misuse of Casa Ruby’s charitable funds by Corado, who is the only individual authorized to access Casa Ruby’s accounts, despite purporting to resign from the organization in the Fall of 2021.”
The preliminary relief is warranted, the court motion continues, “because the District is likely to prevail on the merits of its claims given Defendants’ diversion of funds away from their legitimate use by the organization to illegitimate uses.”
It says the illegitimate uses include “the personal benefit of Corado, leaving the organization unable to operate, including it being unable to pay rent on the transitional housing it is designated to provide vulnerable communities and it being unable to pay its employees and vendors for services rendered.”
The motion filed on Monday follows a separate complaint filed by the Attorney General’s office on July 29 against Casa Ruby and Corado in D.C. Superior Court alleging additional violations of the D.C. Nonprofit Corporations Act and common law.
Both the emergency motion for the restraining order and the complaint are the equivalent of a civil lawsuit filed against Casa Ruby and Corado by the D.C. government. They each allege that the Casa Ruby Board of Directors failed to provide required oversight over Corado’s action for as long as the past 10 years.
“In 2020, Casa Ruby reported its Board consisted of eight Directors,” the motion for the injunction says. “However, from 2012 until late 2020, the board apparently never met, and it generated no records or minutes to document any action,” the motion states. “Defendant Ruby Corado, then the executive director, acted without any Board oversight,” it says.
The court motion and complaint filed by the Attorney General’s office came a little over two weeks after Casa Ruby employees disclosed the organization had shut down all its programs and operations because it no longer had the funds to continue. The employees also reported that they had been unable to contact Corado in recent weeks after she had returned to El Salvador, where she has been spending most of her time for at least the past six months or longer.
The Blade couldn’t immediately reach Corado on Monday or two weeks ago at the time the employees disclosed Casa Ruby had shut down its operations.
NBC Washington reported on Monday that Corado told Telemundo 44 and News 4 Washington that she had never taken money from Casa Ruby that was not authorized by the board to do work in the community.
“Any money that was withdrawn was for work that was authorized, work that is still being done in the community today, and that was authorized by the board, this team of people, because I never did this work alone,” Telemundo quoted her as saying in an interview presumably from
El Salvador.
Corado told the Blade in an interview earlier this year that she had started a Casa Ruby in El Salvador last year with the full approval of the Casa Ruby board. But the complaint and motion for the restraining order filed by the Attorney General’s office says no documentation could be found to show that the board ever approved the creation of a Casa Ruby in El Salvador or that Corado could divert tens of thousands of dollars from the Casa Ruby in D.C. to the El Salvador operation.
“Casa Ruby’s operations suggest clear patterns of gross mismanagement and poor oversight of its programs and finances,” said D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine in a statement released on Monday. “Instead of fulfilling its important mission of providing transitional housing and support to LGBTQ+ youth, Casa Ruby diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars of District grants and charitable donations from their intended purpose,” Racine said.
“Their Executive Director appears to have fled the country, withdrawn at least tens of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds, and has failed to pay employees and vendors money they are rightfully owned,” Racine says in his statement.
“Upon learning of the suspicious circumstances surrounding its collapse, our office immediately began investigating and is using our broad authority over District nonprofits to safeguard the organization’s assets and hold its leadership accountable,” Racine said.
District of Columbia
New D.C. LGBTQ bar concerned over delay in approval of city permit
As You Are operating since March with limited occupancy
A delay of more than four months by a city regulatory agency in approving a certificate of occupancy for the Capitol Hill LGBTQ bar and café As You Are has raised concern among its owners and customers that one or more D.C. government bureaucrats may be subjecting the bar to biased treatment.
Lesbian activists and businesswomen Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike, the owners of As You Are, said they and the landlord for the building in which the bar is located at 500 8th St., S.E. have submitted all of the required paperwork to obtain a permanent Certificate of Occupancy needed for the bar to remain open.
They are currently operating under a temporary provisional Certificate of Occupancy, but if a permanent version of the certificate is not approved the bar will be forced to close under D.C. fire and safety regulations.
According to the two women, one or more officials with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), which must approve the occupancy permit, have repeatedly said the documents submitted were insufficient but did not fully explain why.
McDaniel this week sent the Blade a copy of a July 22 email from DCRA supervisor and structural engineer Semere Hadera saying he was asked to help facilitate the approval process, but he could not find the documents in question and asked As You Are to resend them.
Documents McDaniel provided to the Blade show that the holdup is over two legal documents, an Access Easement Agreement and a Deed of Covenants, which must be approved by the owner of the building in which As You Are is located and the owner of the adjacent building in which the restaurant Trattoria Alberto operates.
The two documents specify that both building owners must agree to allow a door connecting the two buildings on the second floor of each building to remain unlocked so it can be used for the evacuation of the occupants in either building in case of an emergency such as a fire.
McDaniel said the two building owners fully agree, as they had when a straight bar operated in the As You Are building, to keep the door in question unlocked so it may be used for emergency purposes. She said DCRA did not appear to object to the two similarly worded documents used to approve the occupancy permit for District Soul Food & Lounge, which operated at 500 8th St., S.E., before it went out of business last year.
In response to a request for comment by the Blade, DCRA spokesperson Daniel Weaver sent the Blade a statement saying one of the documents sent by As You Are and the building owner was missing needed information. The statement says DCRA did not receive the Access Easement Agreement.
“The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) has worked diligently with the owner of As You Are LLC with the permitting process and to issue a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O),” the statement says. It says DCRA issued a conditional C of O to the building’s landlord on March 3, which allows a first-floor occupancy of 100 people and a second-floor occupancy of 49 people.
McDaniel said final approval of the occupancy permit will allow As You Are to have a total occupancy capacity of 180, which she said is needed to allow their business to reach its full potential financially.
“An Access Easement Agreement was submitted by the applicant on April 12, 2022, however, it is not dated or executed by the parties as required,” the DCRA statement says.
“A Deed of Covenants is also required and has not been provided, although DCRA did provide the template for use,” according to the statement, which adds that both documents must be reviewed by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, which must give final approval of the documents.
“Regarding bias concerns, DCRA’s role is to provide all residents and businesses in the District of Columbia with great customer service in an equitable, transparent manner,” the statement concludes.
McDaniel said it was her understanding that all required documents had been submitted to DCRA. She said she was hopeful that DCRA official Hadera, who just became involved in As You Are’s months-long effort to obtain final approval of the C of O, will be able to quickly secure that approval.
