PHOTOS: United Night OUT

Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime

Published

13 hours ago

on

2022 United Night OUT. (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant

Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage

Published

1 week ago

on

August 1, 2022

By

Herbert Meisner is crowned 'Mister Nice Jewish Boy 2022' at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride

30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg

Published

1 week ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

Spectators watch a drag performance at Central Pennsylvania Pride 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Berlin Pride

Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 25, 2022

By

LGBTQ and intersex activists from Ukraine are among those who participated in the annual Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Upwards of 500,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

