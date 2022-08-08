Photos
PHOTOS: United Night OUT
Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime
United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.
(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant
Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage
Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride
30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg
The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade
Upwards of 500,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
