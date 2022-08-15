10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Silver Pride

Rayceen Pendarvis hosts Silver Pride. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 15

4-7 p.m.

Studio Theatre

1501 14th Street, N.W.

Website

Join host Rayceen Pendarvis for ‘Back for the First Time: Silver Pride 2022″ at Studio Theatre this afternoon for a celebration of senior members of the LGBTQ+ community.

ASANA Series Opening Party

Tuesday, August 16

6:30-11 p.m.

Pitchers / ALOHO

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Facebook

The Amateur Sports Alliance of North America kicks off its ASANA World Series in D.C. with a party at Pitchers/ALOHO on Tuesday. The event is hosted by Ba’Naka and features special guests DJ Tracy Young, Tatiyanna Voché and E-Cleff.

NJB Hot Boy Summer Happy Hour

Nice Jewish Boys held the “Mr. Nice Jewish Boy” competition last month. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, August 18

6:30-9 p.m.

Number Nine

1435 P Street, N.W.

Facebook

The Nice Jewish Boys hold a happy hour on Thursday at Number Nine.

Kaftan Couture Happy Hour

Thursday, August 18

6 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

The D.C. Boys of Leather mix it up with a kaftan party at Trade on Thursday.

LGBTQ+ Speed Friending

Friday, August 19

7-9 p.m.

Moxy Washington

1011 K Street, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Go Gay DC! hosts a meet-and-greet at Moxy on Friday. Come by to make some new friends in the LGBTQ community.

We The Kingz: Wet n’ Wild

Ricky Rosé (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, August 19

10 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

No cover

21+

Facebook

Rickey Rosé hosts the We The Kingz show featuring Artemis Demon, Atom Glambert, Baphomette and Phoenix King at JR.’s on Friday.

discoVERS Anniversary

Friday, August 19

10 p.m.

SAX

734 11th Street, N.W.

$30-$50

Facebook

discoVERS returns to SAX for its one year anniversary with DJs Robbie Leslie and Alexis Tucci. There will be a special performance by KC B. Yoncé. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.

ASANA Series Closing Party

Saturday, August 20

5:30-11 p.m.

DC Brau Brewing Company

3178 Baldensburg Road, N.E., Suite B

Facebook

The ASANA World Series finishes with a bang. The Closing Party will be held at DC Brau on Saturday.

Miss Gay Eastern States America

Saturday, August 20

7-11 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Convention Center

229 Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

$20

Eventbrite

Are you in Rehoboth this weekend? Catch a drag competition at the Convention Center on Saturday.

The Trailer Park Ball

Sunday, August 21

8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

The Trailer Park Ball will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s. All Tips and donations are to benefit the Imperial Court of Washington and Reign X Charities.