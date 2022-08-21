Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Rehoboth nightlife

Aqua, Purple Parrot, The Pines hot spots at the Beach

Published

3 hours ago

on

The 'Miss Gay Eastern States' pageant was held at The Pines on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tourists and residents alike enjoyed the nightlife of Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Saturday, August 20. Popular LGBTQ venues included Aqua, Purple Parrot and The Pines.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. & Miss AGLA

Northern Va. LGBTQ organization holds scholarship fundraiser

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

Deja Diamond Jemaceye is crowned Miss AGLA 2022 at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, August 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Northern Virginia LGBTQ organization AGLA held a fundraiser for its scholarship program for Arlington Public High School students was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday, August 14. The “pandemic royalty” Mr. and Miss AGLA 2020-2021 were honored and the new Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022 were crowned.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Commonwealth Dinner

Equality Virginia holds 19th annual gala in Richmond

Published

6 days ago

on

August 15, 2022

By

2022 Equality Virginia Commonwealth Dinner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Equality Virginia held its 19th annual Commonwealth Dinner at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, August 13. Speakers included Virginia state Senators Adam Ebbin and Ghazala Hashimi, Emmett Schelling of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, author Richie Jackson, Pat Hunter-Jordan of Hanover NAACP, as well as Narissa Rahaman, Kyleigh Hynes and Bryan Price of Equality Virginia.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: United Night OUT

Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 8, 2022

By

2022 United Night OUT. (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Popular