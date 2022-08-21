Photos
PHOTOS: Rehoboth nightlife
Aqua, Purple Parrot, The Pines hot spots at the Beach
Tourists and residents alike enjoyed the nightlife of Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Saturday, August 20. Popular LGBTQ venues included Aqua, Purple Parrot and The Pines.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mr. & Miss AGLA
Northern Va. LGBTQ organization holds scholarship fundraiser
The Northern Virginia LGBTQ organization AGLA held a fundraiser for its scholarship program for Arlington Public High School students was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday, August 14. The “pandemic royalty” Mr. and Miss AGLA 2020-2021 were honored and the new Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022 were crowned.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Commonwealth Dinner
Equality Virginia holds 19th annual gala in Richmond
Equality Virginia held its 19th annual Commonwealth Dinner at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, August 13. Speakers included Virginia state Senators Adam Ebbin and Ghazala Hashimi, Emmett Schelling of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, author Richie Jackson, Pat Hunter-Jordan of Hanover NAACP, as well as Narissa Rahaman, Kyleigh Hynes and Bryan Price of Equality Virginia.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: United Night OUT
Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime
United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.
(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)
