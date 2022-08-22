Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Bingo, parties and Bachelor’s Mill Reunion among attractions in the coming days
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign: Not Another Drag Show
Monday, August 22
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor)
1737 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Facebook
Start your week off with a casual good time at DIK Bar complete with a drag show featuring local talent!
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, August 23
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik leads a rousing game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.
LGBTQ Happy Hour Bingo
Wednesday, August 24
7-9 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Enjoy an evening of free bingo at As You Are bar on Wednesday.
Wasted & Gay Thursday
Thursday, August 25
9 p.m.
Wasted Lounge
816 H Street, N.E.
$5 cover after 10 p.m.
21+
Eventbrite
Check out Wasted Lounge for an LGBTQ party with special musical guests and $5 Henny shots.
Empowerment Boxing
Friday, August 26
6-7 p.m.
Duke Ellington College Track Field
1600 38th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Take a free trans+/queer empowerment boxing class at Georgetown University on Friday. Make some friends and get your sweat on. No experience necessary.
LGBTQ+ Social in the City
Friday, August 26
7-9 p.m.
Moxy
1011 K Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Moxy’s trendy lobby lounge is the venue again for this Go Gay DC LGBTQ social event. Come and make new friends and enjoy conversation with members of the community.
Frequency Friday
Friday, August 26
10 p.m.
Harlot DC Lounge & Restaurant
2001 11th Street, N.W.
$10-$75
Eventbrite
Hosted by Kay Cruise with sounds by DJ Kidd Fresh and DJ Tia Nicole, the “hottest black lesbian party to ever hit the D.C. streets” is on Friday at Harlot DC Lounge. Book your tickets and VIP tables today.
LGBTQ Brunch
Saturday, August 27
10 a.m.-noon
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Join Go Gay DC for an LGBTQ brunch at Freddie’s patio on Saturday. Order the all-you-can-eat buffet (includes a mimosa or coffee/tea or soft drink) for only $14.99.
Bachelor’s Mill Reunion
Saturday, August 27
6 p.m.-midnight
Karma DC Live Music Venue
2221 Adams Place, N.E.
$31.99 – $52.75
Eventbrite
Celebrating the storied Bachelor’s Mill, there will be a Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Talent Showcase followed by a dance party on Saturday at Karma DC.
Eighties Mayhem: End of Summer 80’s Dance Party
Saturday, August 27
9 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate the end of summer with an 80’s-themed dance party at the Black Cat on Saturday.
Out & About
Mayor’s office to host roundtable for veterans
‘Serving with Pride’ event to be held at Reeves Center
The Mayor’s Office in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Serving with Pride: LGBTQ+ Veterans Roundtable” on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center.
This event aims to connect the District’s veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition. Discussion will revolve around topics such as housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services.
Upon conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Parties abound with Silver Pride, the ASANA Series and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Silver Pride
UPDATE: Silver Pride was postponed; a new date is expected to be announced soon.
Join host Rayceen Pendarvis for ‘Back for the First Time: Silver Pride 2022″ at Studio Theatre this afternoon for a celebration of senior members of the LGBTQ+ community.
ASANA Series Opening Party
Tuesday, August 16
6:30-11 p.m.
Pitchers / ALOHO
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The Amateur Sports Alliance of North America kicks off its ASANA World Series in D.C. with a party at Pitchers/ALOHO on Tuesday. The event is hosted by Ba’Naka and features special guests DJ Tracy Young, Tatiyanna Voché and E-Cleff.
NJB Hot Boy Summer Happy Hour
Thursday, August 18
6:30-9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
The Nice Jewish Boys hold a happy hour on Thursday at Number Nine.
Kaftan Couture Happy Hour
Thursday, August 18
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The D.C. Boys of Leather mix it up with a kaftan party at Trade on Thursday.
LGBTQ+ Speed Friending
Friday, August 19
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC! hosts a meet-and-greet at Moxy on Friday. Come by to make some new friends in the LGBTQ community.
We The Kingz: Wet n’ Wild
Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover
21+
Facebook
Rickey Rosé hosts the We The Kingz show featuring Artemis Demon, Atom Glambert, Baphomette and Phoenix King at JR.’s on Friday.
discoVERS Anniversary
Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
SAX
734 11th Street, N.W.
$30-$50
Facebook
discoVERS returns to SAX for its one year anniversary with DJs Robbie Leslie and Alexis Tucci. There will be a special performance by KC B. Yoncé. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.
ASANA Series Closing Party
Saturday, August 20
5:30-11 p.m.
DC Brau Brewing Company
3178 Baldensburg Road, N.E., Suite B
Facebook
The ASANA World Series finishes with a bang. The Closing Party will be held at DC Brau on Saturday.
Miss Gay Eastern States America
Saturday, August 20
7-11 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Eventbrite
Are you in Rehoboth this weekend? Catch a drag competition at the Convention Center on Saturday.
The Trailer Park Ball
Sunday, August 21
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The Trailer Park Ball will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s. All Tips and donations are to benefit the Imperial Court of Washington and Reign X Charities.
Out & About
Award-winning gay comedian returning to D.C.
Sampson McCormick performs at Comedy Loft
D.C. native and award-winning comedian Sampson McCormick will perform in a series of shows from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27 at the DC Comedy Loft.
The themes of the shows will include cancel culture and sensitivity —especially as they relate to the rise in violence against comedians — LGBTQ issues and probe many of the other current topics that have been circulating in the news and in conversations on social media and among the public.
Tickets are available on DC Comedy Loft’s website.
