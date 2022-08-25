News
White House: Same-sex marriage bill still ‘incredibly important’ to Biden
Jean-Pierre declines to comment on private talks on bill
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday legislation seeking to codify same-sex marriage, left by the Senate as unfinished business before adjourning for August recess, continues to be “incredibly important” to President Biden.
Jean-Pierre, responding to question to the Washington Blade on whether Biden will reach out to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to get a vote scheduled on the Respect for Marriage Act, said she had no private conversations to read out, but pointed to a formal Statement of Administration Policy from the White House as of evidence’s support for the bill.
“Aa you know, we are constantly in conversation with Congress — members of Congress,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is something that we put out a SAP when it first passed the House supporting the marriage equality bill. This is incredibly important to the president. We heard from him back in 2012 when he was one of the first voices to talk about how important marriage equality was being ahead of many others. He has been an advocate for the community. He will continue to be advocate for the community.”
Jean-Pierre was making a reference to Biden’s comments in 2012 on “Meet the Press,” when he spoke out in favor of marriage rights for same-sex marriage and beat President Obama to the punch by several days in coming out for gay nuptials.
Asked by the Blade about talk of an amendment for religious accommodations to obtain the necessary 10 votes from Republicans to end a filibuster in the Senate, Jean-Pierre said the White House would leave the details to Congress.
“We’ve always said we leaver the mechanics of the Senate, or Congress, in this case the Senate, to the Senate and the leadership, but we’ll continue to have those conversations,” Jean-Pierre said, “This is an issue that is…tremendously important to this president.”
Mr. Gay World winner sued for defamation
Loew Breyenbach won pageant in 2021, resigned two months later
Organizers of the Mr. Gay World pageant have filed a defamation lawsuit against a South Africa man who won the event in 2021.
Loew Breyenbach, a 33-year-old man from Boksburg, South Africa, resigned as Mr. Gay World last December, two months after winning the pageant due to what he describes as the unfair contact he signed with organizers.
Breytenbach has accused pageant organizers of tarnishing his reputation because he was already a media personality before he entered the competition. Breytenbach added he thought the Mr. Gay World competition was a platform he could use to broaden his charity work and organizers had the interests of the LGBTQ and intersex community at heart.
“I think it is my right to know what happens to the money I raise for the organization in my capacity as Mr. Gay World. Who is benefiting from these sponsorships? I led the Gay Pride March in Namibia last weekend and was not given anything towards my expenses, but I was reprimanded via their lawyers to tag the organization in all social media posts,” said Breytenbach following his resignation.
Pageant organizers last week in a statement they released accused him of defamation and announced they had filed a lawsuit against him.
“Due to the allegations published by Mr. Breytenbach, the former Mr. Gay World 2021, an application has been launched by Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd, Gay World Foundation (NPC) and its co-founders against Mr. Breytenbach to protect them from future harm and to request the removal of the defamatory publications,” it reads.
“The relief sought against Mr. Breytenbach and (his publicist, Gavin Prins,) is to cease and desist from spreading false information about the Mr. Gay World brand and its co-founders. In December 2021, Mr. Breytenbach published a press release and attended to a radio interview wherein he alleged and implied that the parties mentioned above were dishonest and fraudulent. The defamatory allegations equated to an unfounded smear campaign which have caused reputational harm to those concerned,” the statement continues. “The rights of Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd, Gay World Foundation (NPC), and its co-founders remain strictly reserved, not only in total but also to supplement the content of this statement at any time in the future, pending the outcome of the litigation.”
Breytenbach said he remains undeterred, noting LGBTQ and intersex community deserves better from pageant organizers.
“Waking (up to this) is always a scary experience, but not this time. The 2SLGBTQIA+ community deserves more,” he said. “We deserve to know which charities to support and we deserve inclusion, and transparency.”
The court has not scheduled a date to consider the case.
“As we await trial, I want to once again thank every member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community for standing by me, and most of all, to those brave souls across Africa and my friends at OUT and PROUD Namibia who have been key leaders in the movements of change in 2SLGBTQIA+ issues,” said Breytenbach.
Mr. Gay World, meanwhile, has announced this year’s pageant will take place in Cape Town, South Africa from Oct. 9-16.
This will be the seventh time that South Africa will host Mr. Gay World, although two of these contests were hosted virtually to accommodate COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Marsha P. Johnson Institute honors, uplifts Black trans lives
Elle Moxley on ‘making the full humanity of our existence visible’
Marsha P. Johnson — a towering figure in the Stonewall Rebellion — would have celebrated her 77th birthday this week. Johnson was an outspoken advocate for gay and trans rights, and the “P” in her name stood for “Pay it no mind” — her response when asked about her gender.
In honor of the late activist’s birthday, the Blade sat down with Elle Moxley, founder of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, to discuss how Johnson’s legacy lives on.
BLADE: When and why did you found the Marsha P. Johnson Institute?
ELLE MOXLEY: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute launched in 2019, and my founding of the organization was in response to the consistent murders that were being reported of Black trans women across the country. I have spent many years working as an organizer and activist, and I saw that there was a gap in social justice spaces — in terms of the solutions that were being generated in response to those murders, but also to the systemic and structural violence that existed around Black trans people and Black people period.
The organization was named in honor of Marsha P. Johnson to affirm the movement that Marsha spearheaded and to create a space where the movement of today had a place to live, without disregarding the history of so many that came before.
BLADE: Can you tell me about the spirit of Marsha P. Johnson that you see in the Institute?
MOXLEY: The fight for equity is something that we see as an evolvement of Marsha’s belief in equality, and we recognize that Marsha was very visible in a movement that did not always reflect faces that looked like hers, in terms of what we understood about LGBTQ rights or LGBTQ people. Knowing that Black trans people exist outside of our deaths and outside of our murders is really where we see the evolvement of our work at the Institute, but that evolvement would not even be possible if Marsha had not made herself visible on the front lines of her activism. It is in that regard where we see ourselves very much mirroring a model that she created for the movement, and we have certainly held up the torch and are carrying it forward.
BLADE: The Institute’s Starship Artists Fellowships are set to begin soon — what are your hopes for the new program?
MOXLEY: With all of our new programming, it really is our hope that we are changing the culture of global societies — that we are not only making Black trans people visible, but we’re making the full humanity of our existence visible. The artists’ fellowship was created to pay homage to the visionaries that exist in the Black trans community. There’s a Black trans renaissance that certainly is underway, and we want to continue to support that function of movement. A lot of people assume that movement is literally about protesting — and that certainly is a big part of it — but there are other ways that you can resist but also practice your joy. We really want it to mirror that Black trans people are joyful — we have joy, and murder is not the only thing we expect to happen to us. Our artists’ fellowship creates space for artists to imagine a bigger picture, a bigger world, for Black trans futures.
I am an artist myself, so that was also a big part of it. Activism is something that Black trans people often have to choose to survive, and we are mad and angry about our circumstances, but we actually are people who have other dreams and desires outside of just fighting for our lives. Marsha P. Johnson again served as an amazing model for movement — her participation in street art and in theater troupes is a reflection of the joy that so many people find outside of their activism.
BLADE: In honor of Black Philanthropy Month and Black August, are there any understudied or underreported causes and freedom fighters that people should be more aware of?
MOXLEY: Just several weeks ago, we lost one of the most important freedom fighters and political prisoners of our time — Albert Woodfox, who was held in solitary confinement for 44 years, the longest solitary confinement in U.S. history. I would say that Black August is always an opportunity for people to understand the structural inadequacies that exist not only in prisons, but in the world. It’s real people who are being housed in prisons, and I say real people because the atrocities of life are often happening to the people who are in cages. I think Black Philanthropy Month creates a space for more investments to happen to organizations who are leading the fight against the apartheid and the segregation that certainly exist in America.
To celebrate the freedom fighters of our time, we are uplifting Black trans freedom fighters who have given their lives to movement, who have given their lives for others. And that’s happening in and outside of prisons — those who are on the inside of prisons are always still advocating for the people in the communities that they believe in, and we are so grateful and thankful to those folks.
BLADE: It seems like most of the recent news about reproductive rights and trans rights has been dismal. Are there any bright spots on your radar, in terms of legislative progress on these issues?
MOXLEY: Anytime a human right is interrupted or taken away, it is such a negative for so many people who are looking for legislation that gives them hope. I will say that I’ve just been hopeful about the future of democracy and of our humanity. I think there are so many activists who have been activated to lead to more generative resolutions around legislation, especially when we think about piecemeal legislation actually being the thing that’s being abolished. That’s the beautiful juxtaposition of what happens when we lose a law — the thing about laws is that they can go away, and they can always return.
If we lean into the positive, we have an opportunity to create more than we originally started with. And that’s the thing that gives me so much hope — we can create more foundational legislation that accounts for the human rights of all people and not just a specific kind. With reproductive justice being at the center of so many of our political conversations, what we are seeing is an expansion of what reproductive justice means and who reproductive justice applies to. And that is what gives me great hope, that we will now be able to account for more than just the abortions of trans men, that we’ll be able to think about the reproductive rights of Black trans women and nonbinary people in ways that we’ve never been able to consider before.
Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatted’ over her anti-trans views
Ga. congressman introduced Protect Children’s Innocence Act
According to a report from the Rome, Ga., police department, five officers showed up at the home of Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after midnight Wednesday morning because of a fake 911 call placed by a suspect who was “upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘transgender youth’s rights.’”
The incident comes after Greene introduced the so-called “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” last week, a bill that would prohibit the administration of medically approved gender affirming health treatments to transgender minors nationwide, punishable as a class C felony with a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Satisfied that a man had not been shot multiple times in Greene’s bathtub as alleged in the call to dispatchers, the officers promptly left the congresswoman’s home without incident, the police report says.
Nevertheless, Greene spent much of the day telling the hosts of conservative news networks that the “swatting” ordeal had put her life in danger — using a term that describes the practice of targeting someone with harassment by making a fraudulent call to an emergency service with the goal of sending armed law enforcement agents to their home.
Greene did not miss the opportunity to use the incident to promote her proposed anti-trans legislation to the audience and hosts of fringe right-wing media outlets like Newsmax and Real America’s Voice where she appeared in multiple interviews today.
Quoting the section of the police report that details the suspect’s motivations, the congresswoman tweeted: “If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get. I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence. We have to immediately pass H.R. 8731, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, to end the mutilation of kids.”
The overwhelming scientific and medical evidence supports the use of medically assisted transitions within certain guidelines for trans youth, as has been repeatedly articulated by U.S. and overseas associations of physicians and medical providers with relevant clinical experience.
Greene has previously called for and endorsed other proposed federal bills that target trans minors, such as prohibitions on their participation in school sports leagues and use of restrooms and other facilities that align with their gender identities. These bills mirror state laws that have been passed in some conservative jurisdictions.
Last year, during an interview on Steve Bannon’s “Real America’s Voice,” Greene called trans women “men playing dress-up,” saying “They will never be [women] and I refuse to recognize them that way.”
The congresswoman has repeatedly characterized the inclusion of LGBTQ themes in educational materials, or the discussion of LGBTQ identities in schools, as efforts to “groom” children for sexual abuse.
Through her perpetuation of this lie, according to a report released earlier this month by the Human Rights Campaign and Center for Countering Digital Hate, Greene is among a small handful of actors who are personally responsible for the proliferation of Twitter and Facebook posts linking LGBTQ people to pedophiles who abuse children.
