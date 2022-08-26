Local
Comings & Goings
Alexander-Reid joins Philly tourism office
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Congratulations to Sheila Alexander-Reid, appointed executive director of PHL Diversity, a key business development division of the PHLCVB. With decades of leadership experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a champion for marginalized communities, she will oversee PHL Diversity’s efforts to promote Philadelphia as an inclusive, welcoming destination for meetings and conventions.
Gregg Caren, PHLCVB president and CEO said, “Sheila’s experience is at the key intersection of diversity, equity and inclusion, strategic planning and business development. She has not only the professional expertise to lead the business division, but a strong background in DEI advocacy that will continue to ensure PHL Diversity’s efforts are always community focused. Thanks to the work of PHL Diversity, the PHLCVB has been known as a leader in diversity in the tourism and hospitality industry for more than 30 years. I look forward to the new energy and vision Sheila will bring to the organization.” Upon accepting the position Sheila said, “I look forward to continuing my career of advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion and progress in the great city of Philadelphia by leading PHL Diversity. I look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PHLCVB and PHL Diversity and cannot wait to work with its well-established board and close partners in the city and beyond.”
Most recently Alexander-Reid served as senior vice president, business development, at BiasSync, a firm that helps organizations more effectively assess and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Prior to that she served in Washington, D.C. in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. She advised the mayor on the implementation of discrimination protections and diversity and inclusion policies that supported D.C.’s LGBTQ residents.
Prior to that, she worked for the Washington Blade, as Vice President, Strategic Branding and Digital Initiatives; Branding4Change, CEO/Principal; Director of Strategic Engagement, Business Development Manager, Washington City Paper. She was founder/CEO, Women in the Life Inc./Women in the Life Magazine/Women in the Life Association. She has been an active volunteer in numerous political and civic organizations including serving on the Biden/Harris Campaign Policy Committee; adviser to Primetime Health Initiative; and as a board member, Campaign for All D.C. Families, fighting for marriage equality in DC.
District of Columbia
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Audio recording captures suspect amid Dupont altercation
A 21-year-old man arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 24 at the Carlyle Hotel near Dupont Circle for allegedly threatening two hotel workers with a handgun stated at the time he made the threats that the workers were from “the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
Court charging documents show that Dylan Nation, a resident of Ooltewah, Tenn., and who was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident, was charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, Possession of A Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
The arrest affidavit filed by D.C. police says the incident began about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when a hotel security worker observed Nation, who is identified in the affidavit as the suspect, engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman identified as his girlfriend outside the hotel, which is located at 1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W. The affidavit says the security worker “stepped in” to deescalate the altercation and escorted Nation and the girlfriend back into the hotel lobby.
Once inside Nation told the security worker, who is listed in the affidavit as Complainant 1, and another person the affidavit identifies as Complainant 2, that he needed to go to his car in the hotel parking lot to get some face wash. According to the affidavit, Complainant 2 escorted Nation to the parking lot where Nation allegedly removed a handgun from the glove compartment of his car.
The affidavit says the girlfriend, meanwhile, told Complainant 1, the security worker, that Nation had a gun in his car, prompting Complainant 1 to go to the parking lot, where he observed Complainant 2 attempting to persuade Nation to put the gun back in the car.
“Complainant 1 sees a black handgun in the Suspect’s left hand and tells the Suspect that guns are not allowed in the hotel and that he must leave it in his car,” the affidavit states. “Complainant 1 stated that while in the back parking lot the Suspect points the gun at him and tells him he will blow his skull off,” the affidavit continues.
“Complainant 1 then reaches for the gun and takes it out of the Suspect’s hand,” the affidavit says, after which it says Complainant 1 walked back to the hotel lobby, removed the bullets from the gun, and asked someone to call police. The affidavit does not say whether Nation struggled to resist giving up his gun or passively allowed the hotel worker to take it from him.
The gun is identified in the affidavit as a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun.
The affidavit next describes both Nation and Complainant 1 standing in front of the hotel, with Nation demanding that he get his gun back. It says Complainant 1 refused to return the gun and told Nation that police had been called. Minutes later, when sirens from arriving police cars were heard, Nation attempted to flee the scene, running north on New Hampshire Avenue.
“Complainant 1 ran after him and tackled him in front of 1806 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest,” the affidavit says. “While holding the Suspect down a marked MPD cruiser stopped and an officer ran over and placed the suspect in handcuffs. Complainant 1 immediately told the officer that the suspect had pointed a gun at him,” the affidavit says.
It says D.C. police obtained a security camera video from the hotel that also included an audio recording in which the voices of the hotel workers and Nation could be heard during part of the altercation.
“In the video you can hear the Defendant’s voice arguing with the Complainants about having a gun and that he should put it in the car for everyone’s safety,” the affidavit states. “The Defendant refuses, then starts to talk about not being safe around the Complainants and that the Complainants are not tough because they are from the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” says the affidavit.
It concludes by saying Nation waived his right not to talk to police detectives following his arrest and that he denied he ever took a gun from his car and pointed it at anyone in a threatening way.
Court records show that at a presentment hearing on the day of Nation’s arrest on Aug. 24, Superior Court Judge Dorsey Jones ordered Nation held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The initial D.C. police incident report does not list the incident as a suspected hate crime.
District of Columbia
D.C. Health expands eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccine
Agency resumes releasing data on infections after pause
The D.C. Department of Health announced on Aug. 12 that it has expanded one of its main eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine from men who have sex with men who have had multiple sex partners during the previous two weeks to all people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sex partners within the past two weeks.
But in an action that DOH officials did not announce, the agency appeared to have stopped releasing the number and percentage of monkeypox cases for gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in the week following the vaccination criteria change.
In its data release on Wednesday, Aug. 24, DOH resumed releasing data for the category of “Sexual Orientation.” However, the newly released data show a dramatic decline in the percentage of cases among gay and bisexual men along with a similarly dramatic increase in the number of cases listed as “Unknown” regarding the person’s sexual orientation.
That change appears to be due to a decision by DOH, which refers to itself as D.C. Health, to allow people filling out an application form for the monkeypox vaccination – as well as those who seek treatment for monkeypox — to no longer disclose their sexual orientation, even though officials have made it clear that such information would be kept strictly confidential.
The latest data release on Wednesday show that out of a total of 405 monkeypox cases in the District of Columbia as of Aug. 24, 11 (2.7 percent) were straight/heterosexual; 172 (42.5 percent) were gay; 0 cases were among lesbians (0.0 percent); 18 (4.4 percent) were bisexual; 1 (0.2 percent were in a category of “other;” and 203 (50.1 percent) were in a category of “unknown.”
A DOH spokesperson did not immediately reply to an inquiry from the Washington Blade asking why the agency appeared to have stopped releasing Monkeypox case numbers for men who have sex with men before resuming the release of those numbers. The Blade also did not receive a response to its request for an explanation by DOH on why the category of “unknown” sexual orientation has exceeded the number of reported cases among gay and bisexual men.
Like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DOH officials have said gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men comprise the overwhelming majority of reported monkeypox cases in D.C. and nationally.
DOH officials said the expanded vaccine eligibility criteria, which they said was aimed at de-stigmatizing the monkeypox virus, will leave in place the other two groups currently deemed eligible for the vaccine – sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender and staff workers of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity takes place such as bathhouses, saunas, and sex clubs.
The officials said the new criteria would also expand eligibility from only D.C. residents to some nonresidents such as individuals who work in the District, students enrolled at District universities/colleges, and persons “affiliated with D.C. Health Programs that receive health care services in D.C., and 18 years of age or older,” who meet the other criteria such as having multiple sex partners over the previous two weeks.
At the time it announced the expanded vaccine criteria, D.C. Health began releasing updated monkeypox case numbers every Wednesday at 11 a.m. by categories that included a person’s age, race/ethnicity, the D.C. residential ward where they live, and by the category of “Current Gender Identity.”
The Current Gender Identity category, during that first week after the vaccine criteria change, included the subcategories of “Male,” “Female,” “Non-Binary,” and “Transgender Female.” But the Current Gender Identity category at that time did not include gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men.
In its Wednesday, Aug. 17 data release, D.C. Health said there were a total of 350 positive cases of monkeypox in the District of Columbia as of that time. The Aug. 17 data breakdown for the Current Gender Identity category included these figures:
• Male, 343 cases—98%
• Female, 3 cases – 0.9%
• Non-Binary, 3 cases – 0.9%
• Transgender Female, 1 case – 0.3%
During a July 25 Monkeypox Town Hall sponsored jointly by D.C. Health and the Washington Blade, D.C. Health official Clover Barnes said out of the 172 reported monkeypox cases in D.C. at that time, “over 90 percent of those cases are of men who identify as gay, same-gender loving, or men who have sex with men or bisexual.”
In its monkeypox data released on Wednesday, Aug. 24, D.C. Health reported the total cumulative cases in the District had reached 405. The new data show that 397 or 98 percent of those cases were in males and just 4, or 1.0 percent, were in females.
The data show there were no cases for the group listed as female to male transgender; one case for the category of male to female transgender (0.2 percent); and three cases (.7 percent) for the category of gender nonconforming.
The latest data on D.C. monkeypox cases from all the different categories, including sexual orientation, gender identity, race/ethnicity, and age, can be accessed at the Department of Health website.
District of Columbia
Gay incumbent challenges petition signatures of gay opponent in ANC race
Rivals clash over Shaw bike lane project
Gay D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Michael Eichler, who represents the newly configured ANC Single Member District 2G02 in the city’s Shaw neighborhood, has filed a challenge to the petition signatures of his opponent, gay former Shaw ANC commissioner Alexander ‘Alex’ Padro, before the D.C. Board of Elections.
Eichler and Padro are among at least a dozen confirmed openly LGBTQ candidates running for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in the city’s Nov. 8 election, although activists believe there are far more out LGBTQ ANC candidates who have yet to be identified.
Padro told the Washington Blade Eichler has challenged seven signatures of the 32 he obtained from residents of the ANC district. Twenty-five valid signatures are required for an ANC candidate to be placed on the ballot. Padro said he is certain that all but one of the seven challenged signatures will be upheld by the Board of Elections as valid.
“This is not a challenge that will bear fruit,” he said.
“I am challenging his petition because it’s part of the process,” Eichler told the Blade in an email message. “I reviewed the signatures and found some irregularities,” he said. “The only way to resolve those irregularities is through a petition challenge.”
The Board of Elections is scheduled to make a final determination on Sept. 12 on whether the petition challenge will be upheld or turned down.
Eichler and Padro each said the main issue the two have clashed over in the past and that will likely be one of the lead issues before voters in the Shaw ANC election is the D.C. Department of Transportation’s controversial 9th Street, N.W. bike lane project.
Eichler, who describes himself as an environmentalist and advocate for ending what he calls “traffic violence,” has been a leading supporter of the project, among other things, on grounds that it will help curtail a growing number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities caused by vehicles operated by reckless drivers.
Padro, who serves as executive director of Shaw Main Streets, a nonprofit group that advocates for Shaw historic preservation and support for community-based businesses, has been a vocal opponent of the project on grounds that it will harm Shaw businesses.
The project, which has the support of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, calls for installing a 1.6-mile protected bike lane connecting Florida Avenue/U Street on its north end to Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., to the south.
Part of the project has already been put in place along 9th Street between T Street and the block where U Street becomes Florida Avenue in the heart of the Shaw business and nightlife district. The area is sometimes referred to as Little Ethiopia because many Ethiopian owned bars and restaurants are located along 9th Street between T and U Streets.
Nellie’s Sports Bar, one of the city’s popular gay bars, is located at the corner of 9th and U Streets.
According to Padro, the installation of the one-block long bike lane on the east side of 9th Street in the Shaw business district involved closing one of the two northbound traffic lanes to make room for the bike lane. He said the change created an immediate hardship for the businesses along the street by eliminating parking spaces and making it difficult for trucks to deliver supplies to the businesses.
He said he met about two weeks ago with representatives of the businesses along the 1900 block of 9th Street, where the bike lane was installed, and was told of the problems they have encountered. “They are already registering losses of sales from 40 to 50 percent,” Padro said. “There will be businesses that will fail.”
Eichler has pointed to studies conducted by the Department of Transportation, known as DDOT, which show removal of the 9th Street traffic lane for vehicles would result in a minimal impact on traffic congestion and instead would lead to lower vehicular speeds, making the street safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. Bike lane supporters have also argued that businesses have not been significantly impacted by bike lanes in other parts of the city.
LGBTQ activists have said the LGBTQ community, like city residents in general, is divided over bike lane projects in different parts of the city, including the 17th Street, N.W. commercial strip near Dupont Circle that has several LGBTQ owned and supportive bars and restaurants.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Comings & Goings
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Fla. student activists oust anti-LGBTQ school board members
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
Listen Now: Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
Popular
-
Southeast Asia4 days ago
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
-
National2 days ago
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
-
State Department4 days ago
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
-
Rehoboth Beach4 days ago
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends
-
South America2 days ago
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
-
Maryland4 days ago
Lesbian diversity expert running for City Council in Hyattsville
-
The White House2 days ago
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
-
News2 days ago
Ron Johnson changes tune on gay marriage bill: ‘Completely unnecessary’