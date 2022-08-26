Arts & Entertainment
Listen Now: Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”￼
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November.
“Hold Me Closer” was produced by Andrew Watt, and it’s a shimmery, disco-heavy reimagining of “Tiny Dancer” — the chorus stays true to “Tiny Dancer,” while its verses and melody recreate John’s 1992 song “The One.” It’s similar to what Elton John did with “Cold Heart,” his 2021 single with Dua Lipa.
Listen below!
Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022
the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!
I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022
I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!!— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022
Theater
‘Hamilton’ creators donate monetary damages to LGBTQ group
Texas church altered musical, added homophobic content
Capping a three-week conflict that attracted national media attention, the creators of “Hamilton” said they will donate monetary damages collected from a Texas church that performed an unauthorized production of the acclaimed Broadway musical and altered it with the addition of homophobic content.
A statement published on Instagram Tuesday on behalf of Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church (Door McAllen) and its pastor, Roman Gutierrez, apologizes to the creator and producers of “Hamilton” for using the music and dialogue and changing them without permission.
While the post made no acknowledgement of Door McAllen’s choice to liken homosexuality to drug and alcohol addiction in its unauthorized alteration of its unauthorized production on Aug. 5, “Hamilton” affirmed its support for the LGBTQ community with the decision to give the monetary damages to the South Texas Equality Project.
The LGBTQ group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its pending receipt of the damages, whose value has not been disclosed.
“Hamilton” fans discovered the performance after Door McAllen streamed the show on its YouTube channel, where it was subsequently cut into clips that were widely circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms — often accompanied by the hashtag #Scamalton and objections to musical’s adulteration.
Many of the clips show the scene in which Victor Lopez, another Door McAllen pastor, delivers a sermon in which he says: “Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs — with homosexuality — maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever. God can help you tonight.”
In addition to its homophobia, the online attention exposed what theater blog OneStage called Door McAllen’s “perfect storm” of copyright and intellectual property law violations: “The church did not have permission to perform the show, make changes to its lyrics, use its logo, use copyrighted music as a backing track, advertise the production, and stream it on YouTube.”
“Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda was made aware of the unauthorized production of his musical amid the growing backlash against it, issuing a statement where he said, “Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.”
OneStage noted that Door McAllen’s apology on Instagram “does not admit wrongdoing” with respect to the church’s unauthorized stage productions of “Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,” “Despicable Me,” and “Elf: The Musical,” which contained similar anti-LGBTQ alterations.
Television
LGBTQ critics honor year’s best TV with Dorian Awards
Jennifer Coolidge, ‘Heartstopper’ among winners
There are a lot of awards given out in the entertainment industry, but until very recently, none of them were chosen from a queer perspective.
Then came the Dorian Awards.
The Dorians are the brainchild of GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which was formed in 2009 as the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics’ Association (hence the acronym now used as their moniker), a volunteer professional organization currently comprised of 360 queer professional film and TV journalists who work in print, TV, and radio/podcasting for noteworthy outlets in countries from the U.S. and Canada to the UK and Australia, and others in between. Covering both mainstream and LGBTQ content, the awards are intended as a reminder to (as their mission statement puts it) “bullies, bigots, and LGBTQIA+ communities’ at-risk youth that the world loves the Q+ eye on entertainment.” Since 2018, the Dorians have been split into two divisions, one each for film and television, which are awarded separately approximately six months apart.
GALECA doesn’t just exist to give out awards, however. The group places heavy focus on advocating for better pay, access, and respect for its members, along with all undervalued pop culture journalists who continue to struggle against the kind of “don’t ask, don’t tell” inclusion that still takes place behind the scenes in Hollywood, where – despite improvements on the sets and on our screens – homophobia still maintains a lingering hold.
Resistance is futile, however. Last week (Aug. 17), GALECA announced the winners of its 14th Annual Dorian TV Awards, quipping in its statement that “the ‘gay agenda’ is out to force its will on God-fearing freedom lovers” once more – a suitable nod to the pointed wit of Oscar Wilde, for whose literary creation Dorian Gray the awards are named in his honor.
The Dorians are decided democratically; GALECA members submit their three top picks for the year in each category, which are tallied to determine the nominees, then vote for the final winners by ballot. There are no perks, no swag bags, no paid travel to exotic locations – just a bunch of queer writers and critics making it all happen out of their love for film and television. Not very Hollywood, maybe, but the winners are always sure to reflect a wider and more diverse perspective than most of the glitzier and higher-profile awards – and this year’s honorees, chosen from cable, streaming, and broadcast television which premiered during the 2021-22 season, are no exception.
The Dorians, like other awards bodies, reward excellence in the usual categories, though it does not split its acting awards by gender, opting instead to honor only a single performance in each of the various divisions – lead and supporting, comedy and drama, etc. However, they also offer some honorary awards that stand out as significant and unique from the typical “lifetime achievement” style prizes.
One of these is the LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer of the Year Award, bestowed “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity,” given this year to actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael – who used his HBO comedy special “Rothaniel” as a platform to come out as queer earlier this year. GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths said of the comedian’s bold move in a statement: “Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael… [came out] with the sort of self-effacing wit, vulnerability and observational humor that would make his heroes Richard Pryor and George Carlin proud. [He] has no doubt helped a lot of people turn a page.”
Another one-of-a-kind award was added to the Dorians this year: the TV Icon Award (streamlined from its originally proposed name, the “You Deserve an Award Award”). As a surprise twist for its inaugural presentation, this one ended up as a tie. Honored was Christine Baranski, the beloved theater veteran who has become a queer fan favorite for her aloof and deceptively imperious roles in television shows like “Cybill,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight” and HBO’s current period drama “The Gilded Age”; she shared the prize with comedic actress Cassandra Peterson – better known as her alter ego, horror hostess “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” – who in 2021 surprised fans (and gained legions more) by revealing she had been in a long-term relationship with a female partner for the past two decades.
There’s also a category for the Campiest TV Show (because there should be), which this year went to Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” as well as the “Wilde Wit” Award, which is given “to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” and this year went to the much-adored Jennifer Coolidge – who was also awarded Best Supporting Performance for her loopy turn in “The White Lotus.”
As for the competitive categories, there were a few surprises. The Best TV Drama award went to Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” a small-town drama that won GALECA critics’ hearts with its dark, decades-spanning mystery involving a plane crash and featuring a cast of complex female characters – several of which are queer. The Dorian voters’ love, which also resulted in a Best Lead Drama Performance win for series star Melanie Lynskey, might bode well for the show’s chances at the upcoming Emmy Awards, where it’s nominated in several of the major drama categories.
The winner for Best TV Comedy was less of a surprise, though some eyebrows might raise over the unseating of “Hacks,” an LGBTQ-favorite show that was a major champion at many of last year’s TV awards, including the Dorians. But “Abbot Elementary,” star-creator Quinta Brunson’s pointedly hilarious sitcom about a devoted teacher at an underfunded Philadelphia grade school has accumulated a lot of buzz this year from critics and fans alike, and it’s likely to pull a repeat of this “upset” at other awards ceremonies down the road.
The winner for BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW is no surprise, either. “Heartstopper,” the infectiously sweet webcomic based import from Netflix about a teen romance between two gay schoolboys in the UK, met with almost universal acclaim from audiences and reviewers when it premiered earlier this year, and its win in this category seem almost a “no-brainer.”
Thoughthe BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES category included much-lauded competitors like Hulu’s “Dopesick” and “The Dropout,” HBO’s queer-spirited powerhouse “The White Lotus” still came out on top, presumably not just for that notorious rimming scene.
For BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW, Korea’s ingenious and violent “Squid Game,” another Netflix import, continued its juggernaut victory lap by taking yet another win.
Finally, in another unique Dorian category, BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW went to “The Other Two,” HBO Max’s hilarious but under-seen pop culture satire about two 20-something siblings trying to achieve stardom by riding on the coat tails of their YouTube-famous teenage brother.
The rest of the winners are listed below.
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES: “The Andy Warhol Diaries”
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM: “Ziwe”
BEST ANIMATED SHOW: “Bob’s Burgers”
BEST REALITY SHOW: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW: “Euphoria”
The 14th Annual Doran Film Awards nominees will be revealed in January 2023.
Music & Concerts
New Madonna remix collection solid but not exhaustive
Marred only by a few ’80s omissions, set is blazing history of club music’s evolution
Madonna, though she has as many hit compilations as one would expect from an artist of her vintage and stature, has always seemed wary of looking back or indulging much degree of nostalgia about her career.
As polarizing as her later albums sometimes are, one could never accuse her of cashing in, as so many veteran acts do, on tour after tour of the same old set list designed to hit all the obvious musical marks, please the most tepid of fans and make easy millions. But she has almost swung too far the other way. Hits sometimes have felt grudgingly performed at her live shows of the last, oh, 20 years or so, and have, at times, been so radically re-crafted — an approach that can be thrilling when it works, no doubt — the spirit of the original track has been sometimes painfully undercut.
All that to say, it’s fun to see Our Lady of the Remix — for whom in popdom is more deserving of that title? — look back so sumptuously with the Aug. 19 release of “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,” (☆☆☆ out of four) a new 50-track remix collection available digitally, in a three-disc CD set and a sold-out six-LP vinyl edition, as well as “Finally Enough Love,” a 16-track version on single CD, double vinyl and digitally. The releases are the first since it was announced last summer that Madonna was returning to her original label, Warner Records, in a new deal that would include a series of deluxe catalogue reissues. It celebrates her record-shattering span of 50 No. 1 hits on the Billboard U.S. Dance Songs Club chart, starting with “Holiday”/“Lucky Star” (only “Holiday” is here, though) in 1983 and culminating with “I Don’t Search I Find” in early 2020 from her 2019 album “Madame X.” The collection’s title is taken from that track. For context, those trailing her record of 50 No. 1 hits on that chart are Rihanna (33), Beyonce (22), Janet (20) and Katy Perry (19); Madonna’s record here is the most number ones by an artist/band on any Billboard chart ever.
It’s also especially nice to see since remixes have been so essential to Madonna’s career. The only time she ever released anything remotely akin to this before was either very early (1987’s “You Can Dance” remix album) or oddly random (the 2003 EP “Remixed & Revisited”).
This collection is not, as one might guess, a collection of her all-time greatest remixes or even necessarily the versions of the songs that charted. Gen. Xers who gobbled up her maxi singles all through the ’90s and beyond will find their stash, if retained, are still the only sources (not counting unofficial YouTube postings) for classics such as the “Shep’s ‘Spressin’ Himself Re-remix” of “Express Yourself” from the “Justify My Love” maxi (also home to the deliciously weird “The Beast Within Mix”), the “Waiting” remix (a non-single) from the “Rain” maxi or any of the varied delights (e.g. “Madonna Gets Hardcore”) on the import “Bye Bye Baby” maxi.
Even if you’re a completist of the highest order — and there certainly are folks like that in the Madonnaverse — your experience won’t be sullied or buoyed much by the mixes included or excluded.
Tons of other remixes here are just slight variations of mixes we’ve heard before. I haven’t been following these releases like a hawk in recent years, but if you collected these in any capacity over the years, there will likely be a fresh balance of familiar and unfamiliar motifs and passages sprinkled throughout.
Most of the remixes retain the bulk of the lyrics from the album versions and are tight edits (no 10-minute percussion solos). The earlier cuts on disc one are the least radical, a non-surprise considering remixing trends of the ’80s. And while many of these mixes are heretofore unreleased, they are nearly all vintage or, where tweaked, retain the spirit of their album counterparts. There’s no radical thumpa-thumpa version of “Everybody” or “Material Girl,” for example; disc three, containing the newest material, is by far the most pounding/rave-influenced.
Standouts for me were the loungy, uptempo-yet-chill vibe of the “Underground Club Mix” of “Erotica” (straight from the vintage “Erotica” maxi), the “PSB Maxi Mix Edit” of “Sorry,” (until now, a promo-only mix), the “Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit” of “Give it 2 Me,” (vintage, but never commercially available until now) and “Avicii’s UMF Mix” of “Girl Gone Wild,” which features a spidery instrumental motif that could almost work as a fugal theme.
As a whole, however, there are a few impediments to the way this all goes down, especially if you listen straight through. A few tracks — e.g. the “Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit” of “Ray of Light” with its sputtery beat pattern or the loungy, uber-chill vibe of the “Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit” of “4 Minutes” (this edit of which was only ever previously released on a 12” vinyl picture disc) — give needed contrast to the mostly unrelenting 4/4 beat patterns. But after a while, especially on discs two and three, it all starts sounding like little more than “Hooked on Madonna,” of the famous “Hooked on Classics” series from the ’80s, which set classical themes to dance beats. Of course, some of that is to be expected given the nature of the release, but as an actual experience, it’s occasionally tedious.
And while the DJs are all obviously talented and at times quite creative, by the middle of disc two, one starts wondering if a wiz/nerd with access to the stems could have almost come up with something just as good on a Yamaha Clavinova or the like. Almost.
It also moves a lot faster through her catalogue than you might guess. Since classics like “Papa Don’t Preach” and La Isla Bonita” were not No. 1 dance hits, we get to “Like a Prayer” and “Vogue” barely halfway through disc one.
When a non-Madonna-penned single pops up — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” (from “Evita”) or Don McLean’s “American Pie” (from “The Next Best Thing”), they jump out as markedly better examples of songcraft than just about anything Madonna ever came up with herself. Going straight from “Pie” to “Music,” one of M’s most lyrically insipid compositions ever to my ear, is especially painful. For sure, there are dozens of pop masterpieces here, but the covers tend to accentuate the froth on cuts like “Turn Up the Radio” or “Jump.”
On the brighter side, however, the vocals sound stronger and sweeter than I recalled. Yeah, they’re likely auto-tuned and otherwise studio sweetened, but there were several passages — “Nothing Really Matters,” “Keep it Together,” “Deeper and Deeper” — when it’s clear Madonna is a better studio singer than she ever gets credit for.
Booklets, too, are thorough and nicely done with detailed track info and pics of all her single artwork.
While there are 50 tracks here, the math is a bit fuzzy. “Angel,” which charted jointly with its flip side “Into the Groove,” is absent as is “Causing a Commotion,” which had a vinyl Record Store Day release back in April, though it’s annoying it’s not here. Because “You Can Dance” topped the chart as an entire album and the Britney duet “Me Against the Music” was not from a Madonna project, there’s a little wiggle room numerically in how this set was curated.
