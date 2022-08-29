10 LGBTQ events this week

Connect with us

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Gaymer Social

Tuedsay, Aug. 30
7-10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

DCGY wants to invite you all to a freeplay gaming social event! All gaming stations will be open for free play — hosting games such as Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mario Party Superstars, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Brawlhalla, and more.

Underrepresented Genders Sports Mixer

Wednesday, Aug. 31
6-8 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook

All women, trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming folx are welcome at this Team DC Sports Mixer at As You Are on Wednesday.

Noche de Lotería

Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Join host Mari Con Carne and special guest Desiree Dik for Noche de Loteria at Trade. Lotería is a game of chance similar to bingo popular in Mexican culture. Stick around for a show.

Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration

Kristina Kelly hosts the Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thrusday, Sept. 1
6:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrating 10 years, Shaw’s Tavern is holding a party on Thursday. Trivia, music, entertainment, appetizers, champagne and drag make for a fun evening out.

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George and the Culture Club at Wolftrap. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, Sept. 1
8-10 p.m.
Wolf Trap
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
Facebook

Boy George and the Culture Club returns to the DMV on Thursday for a concert at Wolf Trap.

Xavier Entertainment “Hard Labor” Day Weekend Events

Friday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 5
Events in venues across the city catering to the LGBTQ community

  • Hard Labor Kickoff Party | Friday, Sept. 2 | Club Elevate | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
  • All White Rooftop Party | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Ivy City Smokehouse | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
  • Sunday Funday | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Nellie’s Sports Bar | Free – $10 | Eventbrite
  • Hard Labor Cookout Main Event | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Aqua | Free – $100 | Eventbrite

Movie Night at Stead Park

Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman.’ (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Friday, Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook

Bring your blanket, picnic basket and friends to a movie night at Stead Park featuring “The Greatest Showman.”

Freddie’s Follies

Freddie’s Follies (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Website

Catch one of the area’s best drag shows at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.

Safe Space: A Queer Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 3
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
$10 donation suggested / 21+
Facebook

“For millennia, a human species called QUEERS have fought for their spaces to celebrate their community. They are still in that fight and under attack by the GLOBAL EMPIRE! However….A small group of alien beings have decided to descend to Earth to assist the RESISTANCE and help QUEERS dance their way to UTOPIA!”

Flashy Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, Sept. 4
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30/$40
Facebook

The city’s top DJs will be spinning into the morning at Flash for a night to remember.

Out & About

D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’

Panel discussion to include overview on DADT impact on D.C. LGBTQ servicemember community

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

A scene of a rally calling for repeal of the U.S. military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy in 2010. (Washington Blade archive photo by Michael Key)

The Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Rewriting the Narrative of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at As You Are DC. 

This panel discussion will include an overview of ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’s’ impact on the D.C. LGBTQ veteran community.

The event will also touch on the thousands of service members who were discharged without benefits and how to create an environment where LGBTQ D.C. veterans and allies feel empowered, changes to the VA medical center can be made, and, overall, get into one system of a justified platform for all veterans to be treated fairly.

More details are available on Eventbrite

Continue Reading

Comics

Peace Corps group to host comedy show

Hilarious lineup at Kramers of some of the funniest comedians

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Grassroots Comedy will partner with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Washington, D.C. to host “Super Spectacular Comedy Show for Cultural Understanding” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Kramers (1517 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.).

The event will have a hilarious lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the region with a thing or two to say about cultural understanding.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Continue Reading

Out & About

Queer-centric open-stage org to host talent show

‘Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values’ on Sunday

Published

3 days ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

(Image via Facebook)

Domingo’s Got Talent will host “Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values” on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at DC9 Nightclub.

This event will feature performances by drag families Casa Sin Miedo, Brat Haus, and  Haus of Dommé. There will also be live music, comedy, drag, family therapy, and performance art.

There will be no cover and attendees are encouraged to tip the performers both virtually and by using the event’s cash tip receptacles.

More event details are available on Facebook

Continue Reading
