2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Gaymer Social

Tuedsay, Aug. 30

7-10 p.m.

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

DCGY wants to invite you all to a freeplay gaming social event! All gaming stations will be open for free play — hosting games such as Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mario Party Superstars, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Brawlhalla, and more.

Underrepresented Genders Sports Mixer

Wednesday, Aug. 31

6-8 p.m.

As You Are Bar

500 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook

All women, trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming folx are welcome at this Team DC Sports Mixer at As You Are on Wednesday.

Noche de Lotería

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Join host Mari Con Carne and special guest Desiree Dik for Noche de Loteria at Trade. Lotería is a game of chance similar to bingo popular in Mexican culture. Stick around for a show.

Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration

Kristina Kelly hosts the Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thrusday, Sept. 1

6:30 p.m.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

Celebrating 10 years, Shaw’s Tavern is holding a party on Thursday. Trivia, music, entertainment, appetizers, champagne and drag make for a fun evening out.

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George and the Culture Club at Wolftrap. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, Sept. 1

8-10 p.m.

Wolf Trap

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

Facebook

Boy George and the Culture Club returns to the DMV on Thursday for a concert at Wolf Trap.

Xavier Entertainment “Hard Labor” Day Weekend Events

Friday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 5

Events in venues across the city catering to the LGBTQ community

Hard Labor Kickoff Party | Friday, Sept. 2 | Club Elevate | Free – $100 | Eventbrite

| Friday, Sept. 2 | Club Elevate | Free – $100 | Eventbrite All White Rooftop Party | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Ivy City Smokehouse | Free – $100 | Eventbrite

| Saturday, Sept. 3 | Ivy City Smokehouse | Free – $100 | Eventbrite Sunday Funday | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Nellie’s Sports Bar | Free – $10 | Eventbrite

| Sunday, Sept. 4 | Nellie’s Sports Bar | Free – $10 | Eventbrite Hard Labor Cookout Main Event | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Aqua | Free – $100 | Eventbrite

Movie Night at Stead Park

Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman.’ (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Friday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

Stead Park

1625 P Street, N.W.

Facebook

Bring your blanket, picnic basket and friends to a movie night at Stead Park featuring “The Greatest Showman.”

Freddie’s Follies

Freddie’s Follies (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 3

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Website

Catch one of the area’s best drag shows at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.

Safe Space: A Queer Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 3

10 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

$10 donation suggested / 21+

Facebook

“For millennia, a human species called QUEERS have fought for their spaces to celebrate their community. They are still in that fight and under attack by the GLOBAL EMPIRE! However….A small group of alien beings have decided to descend to Earth to assist the RESISTANCE and help QUEERS dance their way to UTOPIA!”

Flashy Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, Sept. 4

10 p.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$30/$40

Facebook

The city’s top DJs will be spinning into the morning at Flash for a night to remember.