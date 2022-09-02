The White House
Doug Emhoff hosts virtual White House roundtable with LGBTQ students
2022 marked by anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
With school starting again at the end of summer, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff met virtually with LGBTQ high school students Thursday in a year marked by a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in state legislatures, including the “Don’t Say Gay” measure signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Emhoff hosted the roundtable with the LGBTQ students to hear “about their back-to-school experience,” and measures advanced by state legislatures were a key component of the conversation, according to a readout of the talk the White House issued on Friday.
“During the meeting, the students shared how legislation in states that targets and discriminates against the LGBTQI+ community has impacted them and their peers,” the readout says. “They referenced Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and the need to defend and protect LGBTQI+ rights.”
The Biden administration’s work in supporting LGBTQ youth was among the efforts Emhoff highlighted during the virtual meeting, the White House readout says, as well as marks intended to “encourage civic participation among young people and expressed his commitment for ensuring that every young person feels safe and loved for who they are.”
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
Stephen Goepfert is one of the administration’s most influential LGBTQ members
Stephen Goepfert, special assistant and personal aide to President Joe Biden, is slated to join the Department of Transportation where he will be working on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a spokesperson with the agency told the Washington Blade Tuesday.
While serving in his current position, a role that is often referred to as the president’s “bodyman,” Goepfert has enjoyed virtually unrivaled proximity and access to Biden beginning with his 2020 presidential campaign. As a gay man and longtime member of Biden’s inner circle of trusted advisors, Goepfert is one of the administration’s most powerful LGBTQ officials.
An official with the White House provided additional confirmation to the Blade that Goepfert’s forthcoming role will involve working to implement the infrastructure law. The administration has hailed the bill as one of its most significant legislative accomplishments, a historic once-in-a-generation investment to rebuild the U.S.’s long-neglected roads, bridges and rails. The law also involves provisions to fight climate change, as well as the expansion of access to clean water and high-speed internet.
Earlier today, the White House disclosed Goepfert’s planned departure, scheduled for the end of this week, with a statement from Biden commending Goepfert’s service as his special assistant and personal aide, where he proved himself “a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers.”
White House Receptionist Jacob Spreyer will resume the role vacated by Goepfert.
Top White House officials including Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain and his longtime confidant and counselor Steve Ricchetti echoed Biden’s praise of Goepfert’s performance.
“I have worked with and seen many body people over the years, Stephen is at the top,” Klain said. “It’s a tough and grueling job, and no one has done it with the competence, kindness, and warmth that he has.”
At the Department of Transportation, Goepfert will serve under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post. Record numbers of LGBTQ political appointees have served in the Biden-Harris administration, according to the Victory Fund.
Biden executive order to bolster efforts to secure release of Americans detained abroad
Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order that will bolster his administration’s efforts to secure the release of Americans who are detained or being held hostage abroad.
The executive order, which is based on the 2020 Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, a retired FBI agent who Iranian authorities arrested in 2007, reinforces what a press release describes as “the administration’s tool kit in key ways.”
- Reinforces the U.S. government’s efforts to support families of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage overseas;
- Authorizes agencies to impose costs and consequences, including financial sanctions, on those who are involved, directly or indirectly, in hostage-taking or wrongful detentions to support expanded and ongoing interagency efforts;
- Directs relevant parts of the U.S. government to bolster their engagement and sharing of relevant information, including intelligence information, consistent with the protection of sources and methods, with families regarding their loved ones’ status and U.S. Government efforts to secure their release or return, as appropriate; and
- Charges experts across the interagency to develop options and strategies to deter future hostage-taking and wrongful detentions.
“It reaffirms the fundamental commitment of the president of the administration to bring home those Americans held hostage (and) wrongfully detained abroad,” said senior administration on Monday during a conference call with reporters.
Another senior administration official added the executive order “reinforces U.S. government efforts to support the families of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage overseas by directing parts of the federal government to bolster their engagement with such families and their sharing of relevant information, including intelligence information, with families regarding their loved one’s status, and the government’s efforts to secure their release or their return.”
“This EO (executive order) reflects the administration’s commitment not just to the issues generally, but to the families in particular and it has been informed by the government’s regular engagements with them and other stakeholders who have and continue to undertake important constructive advocacy efforts on behalf of their loved ones,” they said. “President Biden and those across the administration will now draw on this EO to advance our efforts and we hope to do so in an active conversation with family members and outside stakeholders.”
The executive order also creates a “D” indicator in the State Department’s travel advisories that notes the countries in which American citizens are at risk for “wrongful detention.” Burma, China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela are the first six countries named.
“We’re committed to provide us citizens with comprehensive safety and security information about foreign countries so they can make informed travel decisions before they before they head overseas,” said another senior administration official during Monday’s conference call. “The United States opposes wrongful detention and the practice of using individuals as political bargaining chips everywhere. These practices we know represent a threat to the safety of all US citizens traveling and living abroad.”
Biden signed the executive order against the backdrop of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s continued detention in Russia.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage.
The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Griner’s trial, which began on July 1, continues, even though she has pleaded guilty to charges that she smuggled drugs into the country. The White House is under increased pressure from Griner’s wife and family, teammates and LGBTQ activists to secure her release.
A senior administration official on Monday’s call did not directly respond to a question about how the executive order will help secure Griner’s release.
“There are a number of ways in which it would affect cases like that case in the wrongful detainee category,” said the official. “The executive order directs those across the executive branch to share consistent accurate information with the families of those who are deemed wrongfully detained, to ensure that they receive support and assistance throughout the ordeal, and to work with parts of our government to try to impose costs on those responsible.”
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
First lady Jill Biden expressed solidarity with members of the LGBTQ community Monday at a D.C.-based fundraiser hosted by the Equality PAC, urging action amid fears same-sex marriage is under threat in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
“Right now we’re fighting the battles we thought we had already won,” Jill Biden said. “And we don’t need to guess where the extremists are going next because they’ve already told us in the Dobbs decision.”
The Equality PAC is a congressional political action committee led by the openly gay and lesbian members of the U.S. House. Among the notables seen in attendance who spoke at the fundraiser were Reps. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who co-chair the caucus. The event was held at the Long View Gallery.
“Progress isn’t a line,” Jill Biden said. “It sometimes feels like an ocean, pushing forward and pulling back. But with time and persistence, the shore of injustice does wear away.”
Jill Biden touted President Biden’s actions on behalf of the LGBTQ community, pointing out he signed an executive order against anti-LGBT discrimination, ended the transgender military ban, and appointed LGBTQ federal officials. She also mentioned an executive order President Biden signed in June, which included new prohibitions on widely discredited conversion therapy.
The first lady closed the event urging action and expressing solidarity, although she momentarily tripped over the LGBTQ acronym.
“I want you to know that I will be there beside you every step of the way. It won’t be easy,” she said. “The legacy of the LGD – the LGBTQI community is a hope that has never been crushed.”
Takano also spoke at the event and said Equality PAC raised a total of $217,000 at the event and more than $10.8 million this cycle, envisioning wins for Democrats on Election Day despite expectations of Republican gains.
“We are going to keep our majority and I dare say we’re going to expand it,” Takano said.
