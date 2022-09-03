Real estate investing for retirement

On this Labor Day weekend, we celebrate the rich history and accomplishments of workers across America, and we honor the effort and dedication of working Americans past, present, and future. And what better time than Labor Day to discuss the next chapter after a long and fulfilling work life? Retirement is a chapter many look ahead to with excitement and anticipation about what the future holds and with good reason. It’s a time to relax, indulge in hobbies and discover new interests, and spend time making memories with those you love.

As many people plan ahead for retirement, they also think about how they will plan to finance that retirement and set aside the funds they need to ensure they can live the retirement life that they envision. Fortunately, real estate is a great way to invest for retirement ahead of time, and there are several options to consider, including:

• Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS): A Real Estate Investment Trust is essentially a collection of properties or other real estate assets that function in many ways like a mutual fund. REITs have a special tax status under which 90% of income must be paid out as dividends. For investors looking to invest in multiple properties at the same time without being tied to ownership of a particular one, this may be a good option.

• Find, Fix, and Flip: There’s no shortage of popular television shows about finding homes that need a little love, making some much-needed improvements, and then selling the home for a profit. If you have access to the funds necessary to purchase the home, and the knowledge and financing necessary to make the improvements, you may have success with flipping properties. It’s certainly an idea worth considering.

Invest in a Long-Term Rental: Buying a property and renting it out for the long term can definitely be a profitable investment strategy. Certainly, it requires having the necessary capital to purchase the property and being willing to deal with the issues that come with having tenants and maintaining a property that you don’t live in. However, if you’re willing and able to handle those stressors, this can ultimately be a very profitable long-term real estate investment strategy as you recoup your initial investment and build equity over time.

Purchase a Vacation Home and Rent Part-Time: For those who have the necessary funds to put a down payment on a vacation home, this is a particularly popular option. Owning a vacation property as an investment means that you can rent it out to tenants for shorter periods, while also enjoying some vacation time for yourself, and building up equity as you go.

These are only a few tips of many. There are many ways to invest in real estate, and it’s always wise to thoroughly consider what might truly work best for your situation. Ideally by thinking ahead and investing in real estate with long-term goals in mind, many can make significant progress toward funding the retirement they’ve always envisioned.

Having done so, and upon reaching retirement age, you’ll likely be looking to make a real estate change yourself. For many individuals, it’s time to make a move – whether that means downsizing and remaining in the same city, moving closer to family, or simply moving to a new place you’ve always wanted to live. Regardless of your goals, finding the right agent can make all the difference in reaching them.

At GayRealEstate.com – We’re Here for You

Regardless of whether you’re buying your very first home or looking to downsize and find the perfect place to retire – at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here for you. We’re always ready to help, and it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ homebuyers and sellers across the country with excellent and experienced LGBTQ-friendly realtors who can help you achieve your real estate goals. We know that having the right agent can make all the difference during a real estate experience, and we believe you deserve the best experience possible. If we can help you, visit us at GayRealEstate.com today to get connected and get started.

Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at

303-378-5526 or [email protected].