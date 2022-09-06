Congress
Senate Dems weigh including same-sex marriage bill in budget stopgap
Legislative move would circumvent need for 60 votes
Senate Democrats upon return from August recess are weighing whether to include a provision seeking to codify same-sex marriage into law as part of a measure that would temporarily continue funding the government as lawmakers hammer out the budget for the upcoming year.
Something senior Senate Democrats have been considering in recent days is possibly adding marriage equality to the continuing resolution, a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of the talks told the Washington Blade on Tuesday morning. The news was first reported by Jake Sherman of PunchBowl News.
Supporters of the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to codify same-sex marriage into law amid fears the U.S. Supreme Court may rescind it after its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, have said they’ve been working on securing 10 Republican votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate. The House approved the legislation in July.
Four Republicans have signaled they would support the bill, at least in some capacity: Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.). Johnson, however, has changed his tune recently and said an amendment for religious accommodations is necessary.
In theory, including a marriage equality provision in the continuing resolution would circumvent the need for 60 votes. As a budgetary matter, the continuing resolution has a lower threshold and requires only a simple majority to pass. It’s not immediately clear how a provision on same-sex marriage, a policy matter as opposed to a budgetary matter, would satisfy the requirements under the Byrd rule for the lower threshold, as least as laid out in the language in the Respect for Marriage Act.
Some internal pushback has emerged on the idea to include same-sex marriage in the continuing resolution: A Senate Democratic aide familiar with the Respect for Marriage Act told the Blade supporters are still working on obtaining 60 votes for a standalone bill and a provision in the budget stopgap would be a “last resort.”
“I think conventional wisdom would say if all things fall apart, maybe that’s our route for some must pass bill,” the aide said. “But as of now, the coalition that is supporting the bill [is] still working with colleagues to find the 10 Republican votes, and we’re confident we’ll be able to.”
Congress
Sean Patrick Maloney fends off Democratic challenger in N.Y. primary
Out lawmaker overwhelmingly wins nomination
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) one of nine openly gay members of the U.S. House, fended off a challenger Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary to keep a seat in the Congress, a boon for LGBTQ representation even though he has drawn the ire of some progressives in his party.
The Associated Press called the primary race for the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 17th congressional district in favor of Maloney, who was running against State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Initial results indicated Maloney easily won against Biaggi, taking 67 percent of the vote compared to the 33 percent she won.
Maloney had risen to greater prominence during the first Trump impeachment of 2019, when he bolstered his reputation for his aggressive questions of witnesses during the congressional hearings. As an out member of Congress, Maloney has taken the lead on LGBTQ issues, most recently introducing legislation that would requirer insurers to cover monkeypox testing at no out-of-pocket cost to the public.
But Maloney, who has a reputation for being a centrist, has also clashed with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. After redistricting in New York reduced the number of congressional seats, Maloney was initially planning to run against Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), which would have pitted him against a progressive. (Jones is also Black and another openly gay member of the U.S. House).
The potential challenge upset progressives, especially as Maloney would be taking that on while being chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The challenge between Maloney and Jones never took place as Jones elected to seek re-election in a different congressional district. Biaggi’s challenge, however, represented the progressive voice in the Democratic primary, although voters in the district saw Maloney as the way to go by overwhelmingly giving him the nomination.
Jones lost his race on Tuesday. In 2020, he and Ritchie Torres became the first out Black members of Congress. “The result in Mondaire’s race is deeply sad for the LGBTQ community,” said LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker in a statement. “We’ve lost a fierce advocate and LGBTQ pioneer in Congress who used every ounce of his political power to fight for a more equitable and fair America.”
Maloney, however, isn’t a shoo-in for re-election during a year when Republicans are expected to make gains in the U.S. House. Republicans selected as their nominee Michael Lawler, who currently serves as a member of the New York State Assembly. Cook Political Report ranks the congressional district as “Lean Democratic” in 2022.
Congress
Former Victory Fund president among N.Y. 18th Congressional District candidates
Aisha Mills’ fundraising numbers lag behind other Democrats.
New York’s 18th Congressional District is widely seen as one of a handful of seats that will determine which party secures control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
The district has established itself in recent years as reliably Democratic, having been held for the last decade by Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney.
Following a challenge to the state’s redistricting process in 2020, however, maps that had been drawn by the New York State Legislature were ruled unconstitutional by state courts that determined they were the result of partisan gerrymandering.
The process eventually caused Maloney, who is openly gay, to instead announce his election bid for the state’s 17th Congressional District in which he now resides.
“While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly-announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York’s 17th Congressional District,” Maloney tweeted. “NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent.”
The congressman further justified his transition in a follow-up tweet in which he noted that he was the only current House member to live in the new 17th Congressional District.
Maloney’s established presence in the district had allowed him to maintain steady leads over several election cycles, routinely besting Republican challengers by more than 10 percentage points in each election since 2016.
With Maloney’s departure, however, the race that the Cook Political Report rates as a R +1 is now seen as a tossup that will help determine whether Democrats can maintain their congressional majority.
With Maloney’s seat now vacant of an incumbent, multiple Democratic challengers have stepped up in hopes of taking his place in Congress. They include former LGBTQ Victory Fund President Aisha Mills.
Mills, the former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, would be the first Black lesbian member of Congress if elected.
“We launched this campaign a short month ago when it became clear that this seat would be open due to redistricting,” Mills wrote on Facebook after announcing her run in July. “We are excited to hit the campaign trail to bring our progressive messaging directly to the voters of the 18th Congressional District.”
Mills will face off against Moses Mugulusi, digital designer Michael Berean and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in her bid for her party’s nomination. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Republican state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the November general election.
Past polls conducted in the district suggested Maloney’s ability to hold on to his seat. It is unclear, however, how Mills and the new wave of Democratic candidates in the district may fair in their primary or in the general election later this year.
Campaign finance data also suggests that Mills faces an uphill battle in both the primary as well in a potential matchup against Schmitt.
Schmitt’s campaign boasted $601,065 on hand compared to Mills’ $11,979 as of June 30, according to the Federal Election Commission. Ryan had similarly amassed $575,501 by the end of June, although much of his messaging focus thus far has been targeted at the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District for which he is also running.
Despite the uncertain political landscape of the district, Mills has maintained public optimism that she will be able to prevail in keeping the seat in Democratic hands and making history along the way.
“I will fight for working families and organize with local leaders on issues that matter to all of us within Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties,” Mills tweeted. “I know that if we work together, we can elect the first Black gay woman to Congress.”
The Washington Blade has reached out to Mills for comment about her campaign.
Congress
Jones, Nadler call for accelerated monkeypox vaccine distribution
More than a million doses remain in Danish warehouse
U.S. Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) wrote a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden urging his administration to make additional efforts to speed the monkeypox vaccination rollout.
There are currently 2,323 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S., and it is preventable using the smallpox vaccine, cases have been on the rise globally since May.
Jones and Nadler criticized the “regulatory logjam” in the U.S.’s vaccine distribution — while waiting for and FDA facility inspection, 1.1 million ready-to-deliver doses of U.S.-owned vaccine are currently sitting in a warehouse in Denmark.
In addition to freeing up already prepared vaccines, Jones and Nadler called upon the Biden administration to rapidly manufacture more doses, since “experts have argued that millions more doses beyond what the administration has already pledged are necessary to sufficiently meet demand.”
They also urged the administration to declare monkeypox a public health emergency, which would unlock additional resources to help the federal government obtain and distribute vaccines around the country. Increased vaccine supply would also help alleviate equity concerns in the government’s monkeypox response, since vaccine appointments and outreach have been sometimes inaccessible to marginalized communities who need them.
“Moving swiftly to get these additional doses out to the public and expanding vaccine production capacity are also critical to ensuring an equitable public health response,” Jones and Nadler wrote. “We are already seeing how limited vaccine supplies are being distributed in overwhelmingly urban, whiter, and wealthier neighborhoods to the detriment of those who tend to have limited access to health care, especially people of color.”
Finally, Jones and Nadler called on the administration to appoint an interagency coordinator to manage the administration’s monkeypox response — and to take point on public messaging reducing anti-LGBTQ stigma about the disease.
Although recent monkeypox outbreaks have largely affected gay and bisexual men and transgender people, the virus holds serious health risks for pregnant women and pregnant people — a population that could be under-tested if monkeypox is falsely construed as a “gay disease.”
“As the administration works to respond to this monkeypox outbreak, a coordinated campaign of public awareness and messaging to combat any stigmatization and ensure accurate messaging for all populations must be a core part of our efforts,” Jones and Nadler wrote. “An effective response to swiftly curb this outbreak would demonstrate the administration’s commitment to the health and safety of the LGBTQ+ community.”
Proud to co-lead this letter with @RepMondaire urging the Biden Administration to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency and use every tool at the federal government’s disposal to quickly distribute vaccines. https://t.co/otS5Lt9AIB
— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 21, 2022
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
New British prime minister urged to mend fences with LGBTQ community
Senate Dems weigh including same-sex marriage bill in budget stopgap
10 LGBTQ events this week
Chileans overwhelmingly reject new constitution
Real estate investing for retirement
Real estate investing for retirement
Transgender man attacked during Pride event in Germany dies
Youngkin calls for schools to out transgender students
U.N. expert ‘alarmed’ over curtailment of LGBTQ, intersex rights in U.S.
Chileans overwhelmingly reject new constitution
Popular
-
Real Estate3 days ago
Real estate investing for retirement
-
Europe4 days ago
Transgender man attacked during Pride event in Germany dies
-
Virginia5 days ago
Youngkin calls for schools to out transgender students
-
United Nations5 days ago
U.N. expert ‘alarmed’ over curtailment of LGBTQ, intersex rights in U.S.
-
South America2 days ago
Chileans overwhelmingly reject new constitution
-
Dining3 days ago
Mi Vida bringing customers together on 14th Street
-
Television5 days ago
Iconic villain is out of the closet in final ‘Saul’ season
-
En Espanol5 days ago
Mujeres trans en Honduras se unen en busca del cambio de nombre