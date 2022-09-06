Maryland
Two nonbinary candidates elected to Md. Democratic Central Committee
Tia Hopkins and Antonio Bowens won respective races in August
Tia Hopkins and Antonio Bowens last month became the first openly nonbinary candidates elected to the Maryland Democratic Central Committee.
Hopkins was elected to represent District 40 in Baltimore City, and in an interview with the Baltimore Banner they said that the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Everyone has welcomed me with open arms,” Hopkins said. “All the remarks were positive. One person wanted a better explanation of what gender neutral is. It’s people wanting to educate themselves. Obviously, I look female, and I changed my gender to nonbinary. It’s about them understanding that change.”
Bowens was re-elected to represent Frederick County. After winning election in 2018 on the male ticket, they decided to run under the newly created nonbinary option in 2022.
“I tried to be truthful to myself and register as nonbinary,” Bowens said. “The best way to advocate for minority voices is to be active in Frederick politics.”
Bowens said that one of their goals as a committee member is to prepare potential candidates — especially LGBTQ and nonbinary candidates — for success in future elections.
“I want to get in and get the bench filled — to get these people ready and give them the tools to be successful candidates,” they said.
A third nonbinary candidate, Jo Riedel, was unsuccessful in their race to represent Harford County on the committee. Before running for the central committee, Riedel was active in Harford County Democratic politics as a treasure and advisor to the house of delegates candidate.
However, despite their familiarity with Harford County politics, Riedel faced significant pushback as a nonbinary candidate.
“I could have very easily run as a male candidate. I really didn’t ever entertain that thought,” Riedel said. “There were transphobic comments made by other party members, to the point where one of the party officers had to make the point that we’re not going to use Republican talking points on our fellow members.”
Riedel even described an incident at a candidate forum where another Democrat accused them of having multiple personality disorder, because they were wearing a “they/them” button.
Although Riedel’s own election bid was unsuccessful, Riedel said they were proud to be one of the first three Maryland candidates openly designated as nonbinary, and excited for the two other candidates who were elected.
“I am very, very happy and excited for both of them, that they were elected, because they’re good candidates, you know, and not just because they’re nonbinary,” they said.
As Maryland’s Democratic moves forward from this historic first, Riedel stressed there is still more internal work to be done, even as party members celebrate a victory for the nonbinary candidates.
“As a party, we still have work to do, and we’re going to have to address that if we expect to continue to reach out to the queer community,” they said.
Deceased gay mayor of Hyattsville accused of embezzling $2.2 million
Federal lawsuit seeks seizure of homes, cars bought with stolen funds
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in D.C. on Monday by federal prosecutors accuses the gay former mayor of Hyattsville, Md., who took his own life in January, of embezzling $2.2 million from a D.C. charter school network he worked for from 2017 to July 2021.
A 24-page complaint in support of the lawsuit filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice charges Kevin Ward, who served as Senior Director of Technology for KIPP DC, one of the city’s largest charter school networks, with using the embezzled funds to purchase property in West Virginia, at least 10 cars, and art and sports memorabilia.
“The Defendant Vehicles and Assorted Art and Sports Memorabilia were seized in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, and are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshall Service,” the lawsuit complaint states.
It says federal authorities do not seek authority at this time to seize two houses on large tracts of land in Augusta, W.Va., which it says Ward allegedly purchased using embezzled funds from KIPP DC.
The lawsuit, which identifies itself as a civil forfeiture proceeding, doesn’t say whether the land and houses, 10 expensive vehicles, and the art and sports memorabilia are currently owned by Ward’s estate and his heirs, including his surviving husband, or whether some of the items had been sold before or after Ward’s death and the start of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement that began shortly before Ward took his own life.
Justice Department spokesperson Joshua Stueve told the Washington Blade the department would have no further comment on the lawsuit at this time.
The lawsuit says that among the 10 vehicles Ward allegedly purchased using embezzled funds were a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid at a cost of $137,290 and a 2020 Tesla Model Y for $73,746.95.
Ward, 44, became acting mayor of Hyattsville on Jan. 1, 2021, following the resignation of former Mayor Candice Hollingsworth. He was next in line to become mayor in his role at the time as president of the Hyattsville City Council. Ward won election to complete the remainder of Hollingsworth’s term through 2023 in a special election, receiving 57.8 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race.
LGBTQ activists said they considered Ward as highly qualified to serve as Hyattsville’s first openly gay mayor. Ward posted on his campaign website during the election that he and his family made Hyattsville their home in 2014 after he and his husband adopted their two sons.
Those who knew him, including many in the LGBTQ community, expressed shock and sorrow when the city of Hyattsville released a statement on Jan. 26 announcing Ward had died one day earlier from an apparent suicide.
“Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville,” the statement said. “We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to the mayor’s family.”
U.S. Park Police disclosed at the time that Ward was found deceased with a “self-inflected gunshot wound” at Fort Marcy Park in McLean, Va.
The federal lawsuit says that in his role as Senior Director of Technology for KIPP DC, Ward, among other things, was responsible for purchasing information technology products and services, including computers, tablets, software, and network services.
It says that shortly after the start of the COVID pandemic, when the closing of all schools for in-person attendance required the purchase of additional high-tech equipment to assist in remote learning, Ward reportedly created a company called Tenret Tech that purported to sell computer related equipment. The lawsuit complaint says the company’s address was listed as Ward’s home address.
It says a short time later, another company affiliated with Tenret Tech, Vast Systems, appeared on the scene that was controlled by Ward.
“Between April 2020 and October 2021, KIPP DC paid Tenret Tech and Vast Systems…approximately $2.2 million for laptops, tablets, and related services, all of which were arranged for and approved by Ward,” the complaint says. “None of the products or services which KIPP DC paid Tenret Tech were provided or delivered to KIPP DC,” the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit complaint, KIPP DC officials discovered last November or December after conducting an internal review that Tenret Tech had not provided any of the products and services purchased by KIPP DC and immediately suspected they had become the victim of fraud.
KIPP DC has said it informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. of its finding, which prompted prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office to open an investigation into the matter.
KIPP DC told the Washington Post the charter school network has recovered $1 million from its insurance provider and it was optimistic that the Justice Department’s recovery process through the lawsuit would recover more than $800,000 of the stolen funds.
“Sometime in July 2021, Ward took a leave of absence from KIPP DC and ultimately left its employment,” the complaint says.
Nearby gay mayors – Patrick Wojahn of College Park and Jeffrey Slavin of Sommerset, Md., said they got to know Ward through Maryland political circles and thought very highly of him. Both said they were deeply saddened by his suicide.
“There was nothing in his public life that would have predicted this,” Slavin said at the time of Ward’s death.
News of the allegations raised in the federal lawsuit now raise the question of whether Ward may have taken his own life after learning of the investigation into his alleged embezzlement.
“Like everyone else, I was shocked to learn of these charges, but I will continue to keep my focus on the positive aspects of Mayor Ward’s legacy,” Slavin told the Blade.
Lawsuit against Montgomery County transgender student policy dismissed
Parents say regulation violates 14th Amendment rights
A federal judge on Aug. 18 dismissed a lawsuit against a Montgomery County Public Schools policy that is designed to protect transgender students.
The Washington Post reported the policy advises school personnel to “speak with the student about the level of support they receive or anticipate receiving at home before contacting the student’s parent.” The policy also advises school personnel to use a confidential form to help develop what the Post describes as a “gender-support plan with the student and their family ‘if the family is supportive of the student.'”
Three parents who remain anonymous in 2020 filed a lawsuit against the Montgomery County Board of Education.
The plaintiffs argued the policy violates their right “to direct the care, custody, education, and control of their minor children” under the 14th Amendment. U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland dismissed their lawsuit.
The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Frederick W. Claybook, Jr., told the Post his clients plan to appeal.
Lesbian diversity expert running for City Council in Hyattsville
Meléndez Rivera worked on Latinx, faith issues for HRC
Lesbian activist and diversity consultant Lisbeth Meléndez Rivera has announced she is a candidate for the Hyattsville, Md., City Council in an Oct. 4 special election to fill a vacant seat.
The Ward 2 seat on the 10-member Council in the Prince George’s County suburban city became vacant when the incumbent Council member, Robert Croslin, won election as mayor, according to an announcement posted on the Hyattsville website.
The announcement says two other candidates in addition to Meléndez Rivera are running in the nonpartisan special election. It identifies them as community activists Emily Strab and Kelly Burrello.
Melendez Rivera currently operates BQN Consulting, a firm through which she provides support services related to organizing, training and capacity building, according to the firm’s website. In addition, she also operates a food catering service.
The website write-up on her career background says she served from 2014 to 2017 as Director of Latinx & Catholic Initiatives for the Human Rights Campaign, the D.C.-based national LGBTQ advocacy organization. Her LinkedIn page says she served from 2017 to 2021 as HRC’s Director of Faith Outreach & Training.
A separate write-up on her campaign website describers Meléndez Rivera as a 35+ year veteran in social justice movements with “extensive experience organizing and training at the intersections of sexual orientation, gender identity, racial/ethnic identity, faith, and culture related explicitly to communities of color in the United States.”
Her campaign website says she is a candidate for a doctorate degree in Ministry and Theology and Social Transformation. It says she currently holds a master’s degree in Theology & Social Transformation and a bachelor’s degree in biology and sociology.
“Lisbeth has worked with people of faith across denominations to ensure we can be who we are, love whom we love, and practice our faith free of judgment,” her campaign website states.
It says she is running to address, among other things, to ensure that the current rapid real estate development in Hyattsville is carried out in a way that housing remains affordable for all residents and doesn’t result in the displacement of longtime residents. Education, public safety, and the environment will also be issues she will address, she told the Washington Blade.
If elected, Meléndez Rivera would become the first out lesbian to serve on the Hyattsville City Council. An openly gay man, Jimmy McClellan, currently serves as a Ward 3 representative on the Council, which consists of two members from each of the city’s five wards.
Further information on Meléndez Rivera’s campaign and her positions on Hyattsville related issues can be viewed here.
