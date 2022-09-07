News
Two candidates could become first out lesbians to win gubernatorial races
Maura Healey secured Democratic nomination on Tuesday
Two candidates who came out on top in the primary season in two gubernatorial elections — Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Tina Kotek in Oregon — could be on track to make history and become the first openly lesbian women elected as governor in the United States.
Healey, currently the Massachusetts attorney general, joined Kotek as a fellow Democratic gubernatorial nominee after winning in the primary Tuesday night in Massachusetts, becoming the overwhelming victor by securing 85.5 percent of the vote against State Sen. Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz.
Following her primary victory, Healey issued a statement seeking to capitalize on the win and envisioned the way forward into the general election in November, pledging to “run a campaign for everyone.”
“I got into this race because I believe in Massachusetts,” Healey said. “We have the best people, innovation and know-how in the world. As governor, I want to harness that potential, bring people together and build a state where every person and every business can thrive.”
Whether or not both Healey and Kotek win in November remains to be seen. Healey, who’s running against Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker endorsed by former President Trump, is heavily favored to win in November.
Kotek, on the other hand, faces a more difficult path and is running in a state where outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, is deeply unpopular. Kotek faces a potential three-way race between unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan, who has recently obtained support from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Although Healey and Kotek could achieve firsts as out lesbian candidates, other members of LGBTQ community have significant broken barriers in gubernatorial. For example, Brown became the first openly LGBTQ person elected governor in the United States Oregon upon winning election in 2016 as as an openly bisexual candidate.
Other firsts include Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who’s the first openly gay men to win election as governor. The distinction of the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as governor belongs to former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevy, who came out as gay amid scandal before he resigned. In 2018, Christine Hallquist of Vermont became the openly transgender to obtain a major party nomination to run for governor, although she came up short in the general election.
U.S. appeals court upholds Washington state’s conversion therapy ban
“Being LGBTQ is not a mental health disorder. Trying to change such a fundamental aspect of a person’s identity is profoundly dangerous”
A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit unanimously affirmed that Washington state’s law protecting minors from conversion therapy is constitutional and may be enforced.
In its ruling the ninth circuit wrote: “In relying on the body of evidence before it as well as the medical recommendations of expert organizations, the Washington Legislature rationally acted by amending its regulatory scheme for licensed health care providers to add ‘performing conversion therapy on a patient under age eighteen’ to the list of unprofessional conduct for the health professions.”
Washington prohibited licensed mental health professionals from subjecting minors to conversion therapy in 2018, as more than 20 other states have also done.
In a lawsuit filed last year in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington, a family therapist is claiming that a law banning the practice of applying conversion therapy techniques on minors and signed by Democratic Governor Jay Inslee in 2018 is a violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Brian Tingley, who is represented by the Scottsdale, Arizona-based anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom, (ADF), identifies himself as a “Christian licensed marriage and family therapist” and alleges in the court filings that the provided definition of “conversion therapy” is “vague, content-biased, and biased against one perspective or point of view.”
Represented by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), Equal Rights Washington intervened in the case to help the Washington Attorney General defend the law.
“We are thrilled by today’s decision, which ensures that Washington’s lifesaving law can continue to be enforced and that LGBTQ children in Washington will not be subjected to these discredited practices, which have been rejected as unsafe by every major medical organization in this country,” said Shannon Minter, NCLR legal director. Minter argued on behalf of intervenor Equal Rights Washington before the federal district court in Tacoma last year.
“Laws like Washington’s are critical to protecting minors and parents from being harmed by unethical therapists who falsely claim to be able to prevent a child from being gay or transgender,” said Mathew Shurka, co-founder of Born Perfect, NCLR’s campaign to end conversion therapy. “As a survivor of more than five years of conversion therapy, I know firsthand how damaging these practices are to young people and their families. The medical community has rejected these practices because they are harmful, ineffective, and unnecessary. Being LGBTQ is not a mental health disorder. Trying to change such a fundamental aspect of a person’s identity is not only impossible, it is profoundly dangerous and causes serious, lasting harm.”
In September 2021, a federal district court rejected Tingley’s challenge and upheld Washington’s law. The court relied on Pickup v. Brown, a 2014 decision in which the Ninth Circuit rejected a similar challenge to a virtually identical California law. The court rejected Tingley’s argument that the U.S. Supreme Court had implicitly overruled Pickup in its 2018 decision in National Institute of Family & Life Advocates v. Becerra, which struck down California laws regulating pregnancy clinics.
In today’s decision, the Ninth Circuit held that its prior ruling in Pickup is correct and that laws barring conversion therapy regulate professional conduct, not speech. The court held that the Washington legislature “acted rationally when it decided to protect the physical and psychological well-being of its minors by preventing state-licensed health care providers from practicing conversion therapy on them.” The Ninth Circuit noted that Washington legislators also “relied on the fact that ‘[e]very major medical and mental health organization’ has uniformly rejected aversive and non-aversive conversion therapy as unsafe and inefficacious.”
Two of the judges – Kim Wardlaw and Ronald Gould – also held that Washington’s law is valid for the additional reason that states have a long tradition of regulating health care providers to protect public health and safety.
Judge Mark Bennett declined to join that part of the opinion, stating that it was unnecessary since the court’s prior holding in Pickup was binding.
Since California enacted the first statewide law protecting minors from conversion therapy in 2011, 20 other states and more than 100 municipalities have enacted similar laws. These laws have been upheld by the Ninth and Third Circuits and by federal district courts in Maryland, Florida, and Illinois.
The sole exception is a split decision in 2020 by a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit in Otto v. Boca Raton, which reversed a federal district court opinion upholding two Florida municipal ordinances that protected minors from conversion therapy. The Eleventh Circuit declined to rehear the case en banc earlier this year, despite strong dissenting opinions noting that the panel’s decision improperly disregarded the district court’s factual findings and misapplied First Amendment law.
Computer programmer, art collector John Camp dies at 77
D.C.-area resident created foundation to support schools in Latin America
John Thomas Camp, a computer programmer for the U.S. National Institutes of Health and later for the MCI telecommunications company in the late 1960s and 1970s and whose love for abstract art led to a sideline occupation as an art dealer, died July 12, 2022, at an Arlington, Va., hospital from complications associated with prostate cancer. He was 77.
Around the year 2000, shortly after the passing of his mother, Frances Camp, John Camp created the Frances Camp Foundation in honor of his mother’s life to provide financial support for elementary schools in Latin America to help children in need, according to his longtime friend David Rohr.
A write-up on John Camp’s life prepared by longtime friends Clyde Wildes and Jennifer Fajman says Camp was born in Jonesboro, Ga., and raised by his parents John Thomas Camp Sr. and Frances Reeves Camp.
Prior to graduating from Jonesboro High School in 1962, Camp was a member of the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout, the write-up says. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a major in mathematics.
“Throughout his life, John loved football and would travel all over to go to college and pro games,” Wildes’s and Fajman’s write-up says.
It says he began work in 1967 at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., where he provided support for NIH’s computer systems, including an IBM product known as CPS, a version of programming language known as PL/1, the write-up says. It says he became active with an IBM User Group known as SHARE and continued his association with the group for 24 years from 1969 to 1993.
Rohr said he believes Camp left the NIH sometime in the 1970s to work for a short time at IBM before joining the staff of MCI, which, at the time, was the nation’s second largest telecommunications company after AT&T.
“In 1973, John met the love of his life, Reuben Romero,” according to the write-up by Wildes and Fajman. “John and Reuben purchased a home on Youngs Cliff Road in Sterling, Va. on the Potomac River, together with their friend Gary Henry,” the write-up continues. “John, Reuben, and Henry loved to entertain their friends at Broad Run Farms, as the neighborhood was called.”
The write-up says Camp loved collecting what is sometimes known as optical illusion or op art, which others describe as abstract art, especially the works of internationally acclaimed French artist Victor Vasarely and Dutch artist Piet Mondrian.
“He had several Vasarely works on the walls of the Broad Run Farms home,” the write-up says.
Rohr said sometime around the mid-1990s, after his partner Romero died of complications associated with AIDS in 1991, Camp set up a residence in New York City, where he established an art dealership. Rohr and others who knew Camp said Camp struggled with depression following Romero’s passing.
It was in New York City around the mid-1990s that Camp met Andy Silva “and fell in love with him,” the write-up says. It says Camp a short time later moved to Norfolk, Va., in 1996 to be with Silva.
D.C. gay activist Rick Rosendall, who said he had been friends with Camp since 1980, called Camp a generous supporter of LGBTQ rights causes, among other things, through fundraising events he hosted at his homes. “He was a kind and generous person,” said Rosendall.
While raised as a Southern Baptist, the write-up says Camp became an Episcopalian and a “very active member” of an Episcopal church in Norfolk. It says Camp moved to Arlington, Va. in March of 2020 following the passing of his partner Silva and became an active member of the Washington National Cathedral in May 2020.
In late 2020, the write-up says, Camp was diagnosed with mild prostate cancer and elected to undergo radiation treatment in March of 2021. It says that by June 2021, “he experienced symptoms associated with radiation leakage from his March treatments which left him with significant damage to his internal organs.”
The write-up adds, “The last 9 months of his life were met with significant physical challenges with frequent hospitalizations followed by stays in an assisted living facility.”
Camp passed away on July 12 of this year at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.
His ashes were interred at the Washington National Cathedral’s Garth Memorial Gardens at the time of a memorial service for him on Aug. 23, 2022, which was the day of his 78th birthday.
He is survived by his cousins Carolyn Sirkin of Ashville, N.C.; Tim Reeves of South Royalton, Vt.; and Sara Donna of Lyndonville, Vt.; and many friends, including Clyde Wildes of Palm Springs, Calif; Jennifer Fajman of Silver Spring, Md., David Rohr of Cathedral City, Calif.; and Rick Rosendall of Washington, D.C.
The write-up says donations in John Camp’s name can be made to the Washington National Cathedral “or to a charity of your choice.”
Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party
Rehoboth Beach fundraiser held on a ‘glorious, sunny day’
Rehoboth Beach’s Sussex Pride hosted a pool party over Labor Day weekend to raise funds for ongoing programming.
David Mariner, president of Sussex Pride, noted that this year the organization was the beneficiary of an annual pool party fundraiser hosted by David Herchik and Richard Looman. Mariner emphasized the event was a success and a great way to celebrate the long weekend.
“It was a glorious, sunny day. We have had our share of cloudy Labor Day weekends, but it was perfect,” he said.
Mariner noted that the event included a “spectacular” musical performance from The Boy Band Project, a New York-based musical group that recreates hits from boy bands throughout the decades and in 2019 and 2020 received BroadwayWorld awards. Local favorite Pamala Stanley also performed at the event, which raised more than $7,000 according to a statement from organizers.
Money raised will go toward new programming, including a support group for parents of transgender and non-binary adolescents in Delaware, as well as a needs assessment project for Sussex County “to really identify how we can best support the LGBTQ community in southern Delaware,” Mariner said.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
