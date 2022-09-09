News
Analysis: Bipartisan legislative approach wins out as marriage vote nears
Schumer expects action soon to codify rights into law
Two strategies for passing legislation have emerged within the Democratic caucus: either build support among Republicans or push it through to expose their position. Both were on full display this week over legislation seeking to codify same-sex marriage into law. At the end of the day, the more bipartisan approach appears to have won out.
It started amid reports earlier in the week, which were confirmed by the Washington Blade, that senior Senate Democratic leadership was considering attaching the Respect for Marriage Act to the continuing resolution, a stopgap that would continue funding the government as lawmakers hammer out a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
It’s unclear why attaching the marriage bill to the continuing resolution was an option. Either as a standalone bill or an amendment, the marriage legislation needs 60 votes to end a filibuster in the Senate. Including the marriage bill in the budget stopgap may have been seen as a way to act swiftly on the marriage bill during a limited legislative calendar before Election Day.
The approach, in fact, could have had the effect of sinking the marriage bill: Republicans who may have been on board could have instead found a reason to vote “no” if the measure were included in the continuing resolution over objections to adding an extraneous issue to the measure.
One thing stands out: The idea of moving forward with the legislation regardless of how Republicans will vote is consistent with the general legislative strategy of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). Ever the political animal, Schumer has no qualms about forcing a vote on legislation with no chance of getting 60 votes if it means exposing Republicans, especially when that would occur within two months of Election Day.
Take, for example, Schumer’s decision to bring to the floor after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs an abortion rights measure with no Republican support as opposed to another more bipartisan measure. Whether or not the measure actually had 60 votes in support is an afterthought.
In other words, the approach of putting the marriage provision in the continuing resolution was more consistent with the legislative model of Build Back Better and the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed without any Republican votes. But the standalone measure is more consistent with approaches seen with the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the gun reform measure. Each made it to Biden’s desk, but in different ways and with different political fallout.
In the case of the marriage bill, the standalone approach appears to have won out. Schumer, speaking with reporters, said he expects the marriage vote “in the coming weeks” and threw cold water on the idea about including it in the continuing resolution: “We would prefer to do it as a separate bill. We hope there are 10 Republicans to help us with that.”
It’s not hard to imagine Schumer getting a call from supporters of the marriage bill who had a problem with including the measure as part of the continuing resolution. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis), who’s not only the first out lesbian in the U.S. Senate, but a senator with a reputation for seeking to reach the across the aisle, has been in charge of rounding up votes for some time and has signaled that 10 Republicans are within reach. Among the original co-sponsors of the bill is Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who has publicly commented about working her side of the aisle on the bill.
Baldwin and Collins, following news earlier in the week about the possibility of including the marriage bill in the continuing resolution, published a joint op-ed in the Washington Post on the importance of the measure and getting it done on a bipartisan basis.
“We have worked across party lines to bring the Senate together and build support for the Respect for Marriage Act because we should be able to agree that same-sex and interracial couples, regardless of where they live, both need and deserve the assurance that their marriage will be recognized by the federal government and that they will continue to enjoy freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with all other marriages,” Baldwin and Collins wrote.
Another factor suggesting a bipartisan approach on the marriage legislation has won out: Schumer in the remarks this week name-checked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) as one of the leaders in the Democratic caucus seeing to build support for the measure. Although Sinema, the only out bisexual in Congress, is vilified among progressives, she was among the leaders in the cadre of lawmakers who obtained sufficient bipartisan support for the infrastructure deal and gun reform measure.
If the marriage bill passes in the Senate, as supporters of the measure are predicting, it appears the credit would go to the old-school approach of working across the aisle to build a consensus for a more durable legislative solution. The strict party-line approach will have to take a back seat and find another legislative vehicle.
Youth activists to hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights on Sept. 12
Students will urge Congress to pass Equality Act at John Marshall Park event
More than 100 youth activists and their supporters were expected to turn out for a rally from 9:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C.’s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, which is organizing the rally, says the event will include “youth perspectives on the need for federal action to protect LGBTQ+ equality in the face of increasing anti-trans bills targeting trans youth, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ curriculum bans, and widespread attacks on bodily autonomy and sex education.”
The statement says youth activists participating in the rally were mounting a letter writing campaign ahead of the rally in which more than 200 letters would be sent to U.S. senators asking them to support the Equality Act.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act last year, but the legislation has been stalled in the Senate, with supporters so far being unable to overcome a Republican-led Senate filibuster blocking a vote on the bill.
The Sept. 12 youth event will consist of storytelling and a “SpeakOut” that will include “a digital action in which young people will flood social media channels with shareable content and hashtags,” the statement says.
“The Youth SpeakOut is a culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute allowing youth organizers from across the country to hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers,” according to the statement.
“Activists will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around issues including abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, comprehensive sex education, access to over-the-counter birth control, Title IX protections for survivors, and more,” it says.
John Marshall Park is located between the 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. and C Street, N.W., next to the U.S. District Court building.
Comings & Goings
Congratulations to Joe Duffey on the opening of his District Irish Dance Academy’s new studio in Tenleytown, a block from the Metro, at 4435 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Duffey said, “Emphasis is placed on fun and self-expression, but those interested in pursuing Irish dance competitively thrive as well. This year, the District adult team placed second at North Americans.”
District Irish Dance Academy enters its fifth year this fall, helmed by founder Duffey. Since its opening in 2018, the school has become an integral part of the larger D.C. community, dancing often at the Irish Embassy and open house days at multiple European Union embassies, performing at the Adams Morgan festival, 4th of July Parade in the Palisades, Capital Pride Parade, Kids Euro Festival, and more. Adult students have discovered new hobbies and reconnected with childhood passions, young dancers have found confidence and strength in building their skills, and champion-level dancers have achieved success in regional championships, competed at North American and World Irish Dance Championships, and gone on to tour with prominent Irish Dance companies. This year, the District adult team placed second at North Americans. Students at District range in age from just three years old to 76. The Tenleytown studio will also serve as a home for District’s fitness classes, including Pilates with Duffey and Celtic Fit.
Duffey is a native Washingtonian and always dreamed of opening an Irish dance school and putting his mark on the D.C. dance scene. He is an alumnus of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. His love for the D.C. area is reflected in the school’s brand, vision, and community partnerships. He has impressive professional credits, including touring with iconic Grammy Award-winning show “Riverdance,” in addition to working directly with and performing with Michael Flatley in “Lord of the Dance” on London’s West End and on Broadway.
Duffey earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from George Washington University.
Bowser says new city office to be sensitive to LGBTQ migrants
Mayor declares public emergency over influx of those bused to D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at a news conference on Thursday that city workers and community-based organizations joining the city in carrying out a stepped-up effort to assist thousands of migrants being bused into the District from Texas and Arizona will “absolutely” take steps to ensure that LGBTQ migrants are treated without bias or harassment.
The mayor commented on potential issues impacting LGBTQ migrants in response to a question from the Washington Blade at a news conference in which she announced she has declared a public emergency that will allow her to release $10 million in city funds to support a newly created Office of Migrant Services.
She said the new office, created within the D.C. Department of Human Services, will work with at least three local community-based groups in providing emergency housing and other services for migrants that have been arriving in a dozen or more buses every week since this spring.
“We know this from media reports, and I stress this — these are numbers we can’t exactly verify — but the governors of Texas and Arizona report that they have sent upwards of 9,400 people on buses destined for the District of Columbia,” Bowser said at the news conference. “And we know that they are targeting Washington, D.C. not because of any particular tie to the people boarding the buses have to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “But they want to make a point to the federal government.”
Bowser was referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Duce (R), who have announced their intention to bus migrants crossing the Mexican border into Texas and Arizona to the nation’s capital, in part, to highlight what they claim is the Biden administration’s failure to curtail the unprecedented number of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.
In its question to the mayor about LGBTQ migrants, the Blade pointed out that reports have surfaced that LGBTQ migrants, in particular transgender migrants, have encountered harassment and in some instances acts of violence at locations along the southern boarder where migrants were being housed and processed to be sent to other states.
“Thank you for raising that,” the mayor said. “And anybody that we work with we expect to uphold our D.C. values, and that includes in this space,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” would ensure that the city’s programs providing assistance to the hundreds of migrants arriving in D.C. in buses each week will be sensitive to the needs of LGBTQ migrants.
“With this plan, we are staying true to our D.C. values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response,” the mayor said in describing the aim of the newly created city office.
“This is a new challenge for D.C., but I feel confident that if we lead with our values, and if we put the right systems in place, which we are doing with the Office of Migrant Services, then we will lead a response that makes our community proud.”
The mayor noted that most migrants that have arrived in D.C. in the buses from Texas and Arizona have moved on to other destinations outside of D.C.
She said the city is appealing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement of some or all of the $10 million the city is allocating for its stepped-up plan to assist the arriving migrants.
Bowser said at least three community-based organizations – the Montgomery County-based SAMU First Response Foundation, and the D.C.-based Catholic Charities and United Way would work with the city to provide services, including temporary housing, for the migrants.
“The Office of Migrant Services will provide support with reception, respite, meals, temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation to final destinations, connection to resettlement services, translation services, and other needs as they are determined,” a statement released by the mayor’s office says.
Bowser also said she will send legislation to the D.C. Council to extend the emergency declaration beyond the 15-day period she has authority to put in place.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Kevin Valentine told the Blade that DHS has been arranging for migrants who arrive as families to be temporarily housed in hotels in D.C. He said migrants who arrive as single individuals are being placed in temporary housing by one or each of the three community-based groups working with the city on the migrant situation.
Unlike reports of harassment faced by LGBTQ migrants in other states, Valentine said that was not likely to occur under the city’s newly announced migrant program, “given the District’s very strong stance on protecting rights and dignity and all of that good stuff.”
