District of Columbia
Bowser says new city office to be sensitive to LGBTQ migrants
Mayor declares public emergency over influx of those bused to D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at a news conference on Thursday that city workers and community-based organizations joining the city in carrying out a stepped-up effort to assist thousands of migrants being bused into the District from Texas and Arizona will “absolutely” take steps to ensure that LGBTQ migrants are treated without bias or harassment.
The mayor commented on potential issues impacting LGBTQ migrants in response to a question from the Washington Blade at a news conference in which she announced she has declared a public emergency that will allow her to release $10 million in city funds to support a newly created Office of Migrant Services.
She said the new office, created within the D.C. Department of Human Services, will work with at least three local community-based groups in providing emergency housing and other services for migrants that have been arriving in a dozen or more buses every week since this spring.
“We know this from media reports, and I stress this — these are numbers we can’t exactly verify — but the governors of Texas and Arizona report that they have sent upwards of 9,400 people on buses destined for the District of Columbia,” Bowser said at the news conference. “And we know that they are targeting Washington, D.C. not because of any particular tie to the people boarding the buses have to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “But they want to make a point to the federal government.”
Bowser was referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Duce (R), who have announced their intention to bus migrants crossing the Mexican border into Texas and Arizona to the nation’s capital, in part, to highlight what they claim is the Biden administration’s failure to curtail the unprecedented number of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.
In its question to the mayor about LGBTQ migrants, the Blade pointed out that reports have surfaced that LGBTQ migrants, in particular transgender migrants, have encountered harassment and in some instances acts of violence at locations along the southern boarder where migrants were being housed and processed to be sent to other states.
“Thank you for raising that,” the mayor said. “And anybody that we work with we expect to uphold our D.C. values, and that includes in this space,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” would ensure that the city’s programs providing assistance to the hundreds of migrants arriving in D.C. in buses each week will be sensitive to the needs of LGBTQ migrants.
“With this plan, we are staying true to our D.C. values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response,” the mayor said in describing the aim of the newly created city office.
“This is a new challenge for D.C., but I feel confident that if we lead with our values, and if we put the right systems in place, which we are doing with the Office of Migrant Services, then we will lead a response that makes our community proud.”
The mayor noted that most migrants that have arrived in D.C. in the buses from Texas and Arizona have moved on to other destinations outside of D.C.
She said the city is appealing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement of some or all of the $10 million the city is allocating for its stepped-up plan to assist the arriving migrants.
Bowser said at least three community-based organizations – the Montgomery County-based SAMU First Response Foundation, and the D.C.-based Catholic Charities and United Way would work with the city to provide services, including temporary housing, for the migrants.
“The Office of Migrant Services will provide support with reception, respite, meals, temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation to final destinations, connection to resettlement services, translation services, and other needs as they are determined,” a statement released by the mayor’s office says.
Bowser also said she will send legislation to the D.C. Council to extend the emergency declaration beyond the 15-day period she has authority to put in place.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Kevin Valentine told the Blade that DHS has been arranging for migrants who arrive as families to be temporarily housed in hotels in D.C. He said migrants who arrive as single individuals are being placed in temporary housing by one or each of the three community-based groups working with the city on the migrant situation.
Unlike reports of harassment faced by LGBTQ migrants in other states, Valentine said that was not likely to occur under the city’s newly announced migrant program, “given the District’s very strong stance on protecting rights and dignity and all of that good stuff.”
District of Columbia
Campaign launched to support former Casa Ruby employees
Group placed under court receivership after shutdown
The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance announced on Friday that they have launched a campaign to raise funds to assist former employees of Casa Ruby, the local LGBTQ community services center that closed its operations last month following the loss of most of its D.C. government funding.
“The recent shuttering of Casa Ruby has traumatized its employees and clients,” a joint statement released by the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride events, says. “Before the shutdown, employees went unpaid for six to eight weeks, with some continuing to work without pay to help transition and support the youth and clients,” the statement says.
The statement was referring to one of Casa Ruby’s main programs that provided housing and other assistance to homeless LGBTQ youth, with a special outreach to the transgender community.
“It is imperative that the integral and glorious humans of Casa Ruby feel a sense of reciprocity from our community, meaning the immense care and support that they have provided to our community members in need — selflessly and without compensation — should be reciprocated ten-fold during this extremely dire chapter of their lives,” Kimberly Bush, the D.C. Center’s executive director, said in the statement.
“The funds will provide immediate support to help them pay for rent, groceries, and transportation,” the statement continues. “They will also be connected to resources such as case management, counseling, and workforce development programs,” it says. “Most importantly, the former Casa Ruby employees need new jobs, and quite critically, jobs that break down barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ youth, especially trans women of color, from becoming employed,” the statement says.
The statement says the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance are working with the Wanda Alston Foundation, which a D.C. Superior Court judge selected as the Casa Ruby receiver, to disseminate the funds to the former employees “fairly and equitably through a transparent process.”
The judge that named the Alston Foundation as the Casa Ruby receiver on Aug. 12 directed the foundation to submit to the court by Sept. 13 a written report on the status of Casa Ruby’s assets and liabilities and a recommendation on whether it could resume its services and operations or be shut down permanently.
The decision by the court to place Casa Ruby in receivership came after the Office of the D.C. Attorney General determined following an investigation that Casa Ruby and its founder and former executive director, Ruby Corado, had violated the D.C. Nonprofit Corporations Act.
Judge Danya Dayson stated in her decision to approve the receivership that the Attorney General’s office established in its findings that Casa Ruby under Corado’s leadership violated the Act by failing to maintain a lawfully constituted board of directors and failing to maintain control and oversight of the organization.
Dayson said Casa Ruby also violated the statute by permitting Corado “to have exclusive access to bank and PayPal accounts held in the name of, or created to benefit, Casa Ruby, and permitted Corado to expend hundreds of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds without board oversight for unknown reason.”
Some of the former employees have said Corado has been spending most of her time in El Salvador over the past year and could not be reached in recent months. Corado spoke at an Aug. 11 virtual court hearing through a phone hookup when the receivership issue was discussed, but she did not say where she was calling from.
June Crenshaw, the Alston Foundation’s executive director, couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether she and others working on the receivership have determined whether Casa Ruby’s operations can be resumed and if some of the former employees can be rehired.
“I am thrilled that Capital Pride Alliance and the D.C. Center are using their platforms and resources to help the incredible former staff of Casa Ruby,” Crenshaw said in the statement released by the two groups. “We are all in this together and helping our vulnerable community members is a cause worth supporting,” she said.
The statement released by the groups says the fundraising campaign for the former Casa Ruby employees is being supported by Wegmans, Impulse Group DC, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and the Different Drummers’ Marching Band.
The statement says donations can be made through this site: www.CapitalPride.org/casa-ruby-employee-support.
District of Columbia
Man who threatened D.C. hotel workers with gun pleads guilty
Tennessee suspect accepts plea offer; used anti-gay slur during incident
A 21-year-old Tennessee man arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 24 outside the Lyle Hotel near Dupont Circle for threatening two hotel workers with a handgun while saying his gun “is only for faggots” pleaded guilty on Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court as part of a plea bargain offer by prosecutors.
Dylan Nation, a resident of Ooltewah, Tenn., who was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to Attempted Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol Without A License Outside a Home or Business.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia agreed to drop the charges initially filed against him by D.C. police of Assault With A Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. The plea agreement calls for leaving in place the charge of Carrying a Pistol Without a License that was filed by D.C. police at the time of Nation’s arrest.
Over the objections of Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney, the lead prosecutor in the case, Judge Michael O’Keefe agreed to a request by defense attorney Steven Ogilvie that Nation be released from jail while he awaits a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.
Ogilvie noted that Nation has no prior arrest record or involvement in any past illegal activity. He told the judge that Nation’s parents and his girlfriend, who the attorney said was Nation’s fiancé, were present in the courtroom as a show of support for him and his commitment to stay out of trouble upon his release.
“He had too much to drink,” Ogilvie said in referring to a possible reason for his client’s brandishing a gun at the hotel. “I don’t think we will see any trouble from him.”
An arrest affidavit filed in court by D.C. police last week says the gun related incident at the Lyle Hotel, which was formerly known as the Carlyle Hotel, began about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when a hotel security worker observed Nation engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman identified as his girlfriend outside the front entrance of the hotel located at 1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.
The affidavit says the security worker intervened to deescalate the altercation and escorted Nation and his girlfriend back into the hotel lobby. Once inside, Nation requested and was given permission to go to his car in the hotel parking lot to get some face wipes, and another hotel worker escorted him to the car, the affidavit says. When he reached the car Nation removed a handgun from the glove compartment and began threatening the worker who escorted him to the car and the security officer, who minutes later had walked to the site of the car.
The security worker, who is identified in the affidavit as Complainant 1, told Nation that guns were not allowed in the hotel and asked him to put the gun back in the car. “Complainant 1 stated that while in the back parking lot the suspect points the gun at him and tells him he will blow his skull off,” the affidavit states.
It says police obtained a security camera video from the hotel that also includes an audio recording in which voices of the hotel workers and Nation could be heard during the workers’ attempt to get Nation to return the gun to the car.
According to the affidavit, Nation is heard in the recording refusing to put the gun back in the car and telling the workers he didn’t feel safe being around them and they are not tough because they “are from the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies.”
The affidavit says the security worker reached for the gun and took it out of Nation’s hand without incident and brought it to the hotel lobby and removed the bullets from the loaded gun. It says Nation fled from the hotel after hearing sirens from arriving police cars and after the hotel security worker told him police had been called.
The security worker chased after Nation and tackled him to the ground a block away from the hotel and held him until police placed him under arrest, the affidavit states.
During the Aug. 30 court hearing in which Nation pleaded guilty to the lesser charges, defense attorney Ogilvie told the judge Nation had voluntarily surrendered the gun to the security worker. Ogilvie said Nation has since taken full responsibility for his actions.
In response to a series of questions from Judge O’Keefe asking whether he fully understood the terms of the plea agreement, in which he would be waiving his right to a jury trial, Nation repeatedly answered “yes.”
“We are grateful no one was harmed as a result of this incident, and we are grateful to our security team for their quick reaction as well as the support of the D.C. police,” Lyle Hotel spokesperson Ab Kwawu told the Blade in an email message in response to the Blade’s request for comment.
“During the process of de-escalation and while working with D.C. Police to make an arrest, the suspect hurled hateful slurs at our employee regarding the LGBTQIA community,” Kwawu said in his message. “We wholeheartedly condemn the use of such words and work hard to provide an inclusive and safe space for our neighbors, guests, and community here at Lyle D.C.,” he said.
Neither D.C. police nor prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office classified the incident as a hate crime.
District of Columbia
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Audio recording captures suspect amid Dupont altercation
A 21-year-old man arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 24 at the Lyle Hotel near Dupont Circle, which was formerly known as the Carlyle Hotel, for allegedly threatening two hotel workers with a handgun stated at the time he made the threats that the workers were from “the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
Court charging documents show that Dylan Nation, a resident of Ooltewah, Tenn., and who was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident, was charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, Possession of A Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
The arrest affidavit filed by D.C. police says the incident began about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when a hotel security worker observed Nation, who is identified in the affidavit as the suspect, engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman identified as his girlfriend outside the hotel, which is located at 1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W. The affidavit says the security worker “stepped in” to deescalate the altercation and escorted Nation and the girlfriend back into the hotel lobby.
Once inside Nation told the security worker, who is listed in the affidavit as Complainant 1, and another person the affidavit identifies as Complainant 2, that he needed to go to his car in the hotel parking lot to get some face wash. According to the affidavit, Complainant 2 escorted Nation to the parking lot where Nation allegedly removed a handgun from the glove compartment of his car.
The affidavit says the girlfriend, meanwhile, told Complainant 1, the security worker, that Nation had a gun in his car, prompting Complainant 1 to go to the parking lot, where he observed Complainant 2 attempting to persuade Nation to put the gun back in the car.
“Complainant 1 sees a black handgun in the Suspect’s left hand and tells the Suspect that guns are not allowed in the hotel and that he must leave it in his car,” the affidavit states. “Complainant 1 stated that while in the back parking lot the Suspect points the gun at him and tells him he will blow his skull off,” the affidavit continues.
“Complainant 1 then reaches for the gun and takes it out of the Suspect’s hand,” the affidavit says, after which it says Complainant 1 walked back to the hotel lobby, removed the bullets from the gun, and asked someone to call police. The affidavit does not say whether Nation struggled to resist giving up his gun or passively allowed the hotel worker to take it from him.
The gun is identified in the affidavit as a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun.
The affidavit next describes both Nation and Complainant 1 standing in front of the hotel, with Nation demanding that he get his gun back. It says Complainant 1 refused to return the gun and told Nation that police had been called. Minutes later, when sirens from arriving police cars were heard, Nation attempted to flee the scene, running north on New Hampshire Avenue.
“Complainant 1 ran after him and tackled him in front of 1806 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest,” the affidavit says. “While holding the Suspect down a marked MPD cruiser stopped and an officer ran over and placed the suspect in handcuffs. Complainant 1 immediately told the officer that the suspect had pointed a gun at him,” the affidavit says.
It says D.C. police obtained a security camera video from the hotel that also included an audio recording in which the voices of the hotel workers and Nation could be heard during part of the altercation.
“In the video you can hear the Defendant’s voice arguing with the Complainants about having a gun and that he should put it in the car for everyone’s safety,” the affidavit states. “The Defendant refuses, then starts to talk about not being safe around the Complainants and that the Complainants are not tough because they are from the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” says the affidavit.
It concludes by saying Nation waived his right not to talk to police detectives following his arrest and that he denied he ever took a gun from his car and pointed it at anyone in a threatening way.
Court records show that at a presentment hearing on the day of Nation’s arrest on Aug. 24, Superior Court Judge Dorsey Jones ordered Nation held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The initial D.C. police incident report does not list the incident as a suspected hate crime.
