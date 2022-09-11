Connect with us

Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.

‘Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir’ discussed at Arts Club

7 hours ago

(Book cover via Amazon)

Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will host a book signing event for Dana Tai Soon Burgess’ memoir, “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington. 

Burgess will be interviewed about his memoir and answer audience questions. Dancers from the acclaimed company will also perform excerpts from their repertoire.

This event is free and more details are available on Arts Club’s website.

10 LGBTQ events this week

Goss, DeRoche return to D.C., Pride Night at Kings Dominion among attractions

6 days ago

September 5, 2022

From a performance by Liz DeRoche to a 'Seven Seas Drag Brunch' to Pride Night at Kings Dominion, there are many exciting things to do in the days to come. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth Beach) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Not Another Drag Show

‘Not Another Drag Show’ is at DIK Bar on Monday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled show on Monday.

Harm Reduction Rocks! HIPS Benefit

Thursday, Sept. 8
6 p.m.
The Public Option
1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$10
Vanguard DC and EBM Worldwide present a concert and benefit for HIPS on Thursday. The concert is hosted by The Darkest Star and features High Horse Cavalry, Grim Winter, Leftovers, The Raw Dawgs and Babies With Rabies. HIPS promotes the health, rights, and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by sexual exchange and/or drug use due to choice, coercion, or circumstance.

Double Trouble Tour with Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche

Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche perform at City Winery on Thursday. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Thrusday, Sept. 8
Doors 6 p.m. / Concert 8-10 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$18
$18
Tickets

Award-winning out musicians Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche return to D.C. for a “Double Trouble” performance at City Winery on Thursday.

Blade Rehoboth Summer Closing Party

Friday, Sept. 9
7-9 p.m.
Diego’s Bar & Nightclub
37298 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Join the Washington Blade for our Rehoboth Summer Closing Party at Diego’s with special guests Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski. Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship for aspiring young LGBTQ journalists. The event is sponsored by Delmarva Power and Diego’s.

Imperial Court Gala of the Americas Coronation XI

Imperial Court Gala (Washington Blade file photo by Vladyslav Rekhovskii)

September 9-10
The charity group Imperial Court hosts several events this week culminating in the Gala of the Americas Coronation XI on Saturday.

  • Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8-10 p.m.: In Town Show | DIK Bar | $10 | Facebook
  • Friday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m.: Out of Town Show | Green Lantern | $25 | Facebook
  • Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.: Gala of the Americas Coronation XI | The Schuyler | $120 | Facebook

Sirene’s Seven Seas Drag Brunch

Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson hosts a ‘7 Seas’ drag brunch on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10
10 a.m.
Bark Social
935 Prose Street
Bethesda, Md.
$20
Sirène’s 7 Seas Drag Brunch presented by Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson will feature beats by DJ Alex Love and drag performances by Doming0, Evry Pleasure, Juniper Gin, Logan Stone Vagenesis.

Washington Spirit Pride Night

Saturday, Sept. 10
1 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
The Federal Triangles Soccer Club co-hosts Washington Spirit Pride Night alongside Team DC. Celebrate the DC LGBTQ+ community and cheer on the Washington Spirit as they take on San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field.

Pride Night at Kings Dominion

Celebrate Pride Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10
6 p.m.-midnight
Kings Dominion
16000 Theme Park Way
Doswell, Va.
$44.99
SpeakOut hosts the return of PRIDE Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. Speak Out serves as a safe space for creating meaningful connections across LGBTQ+ communities of color.

Dance Club hosted by Ricky Rosé

Ricky Rosé (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10
Doors 11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$5/$10/$15
Join Ricky Rosé at Sonbyrd Music House for the LGBTQ+ BIPOC+ event “Dance Club” on Saturday.

Sunday Vibes LGBTQ+ Inclusive Outdoor Event

Sunday, Sept. 11
2-7 p.m.
Dirty Habit
555 8th Street, N.W.
No cover
Enjoy “Sunday Vibes” with DJ Eletrox and DJ Jai Syncere at Dirty Habit for a “No Labels Queer Sunday Party.”

10 LGBTQ events this week

Labor Day weekend parties and a Boy George concert among attractions

2 weeks ago

on

August 29, 2022

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Gaymer Social

Tuedsay, Aug. 30
7-10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
DCGY wants to invite you all to a freeplay gaming social event! All gaming stations will be open for free play — hosting games such as Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mario Party Superstars, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Brawlhalla, and more.

Underrepresented Genders Sports Mixer

Wednesday, Aug. 31
6-8 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, N.E.
All women, trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming folx are welcome at this Team DC Sports Mixer at As You Are on Wednesday.

Noche de Lotería

Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Join host Mari Con Carne and special guest Desiree Dik for Noche de Loteria at Trade. Lotería is a game of chance similar to bingo popular in Mexican culture. Stick around for a show.

Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration

Kristina Kelly hosts the Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thrusday, Sept. 1
6:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Celebrating 10 years, Shaw’s Tavern is holding a party on Thursday. Trivia, music, entertainment, appetizers, champagne and drag make for a fun evening out.

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George and the Culture Club at Wolftrap. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, Sept. 1
8-10 p.m.
Wolf Trap
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
Boy George and the Culture Club returns to the DMV on Thursday for a concert at Wolf Trap.

Xavier Entertainment “Hard Labor” Day Weekend Events

Friday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 5
Events in venues across the city catering to the LGBTQ community

  • Hard Labor Kickoff Party | Friday, Sept. 2 | Club Elevate | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
  • All White Rooftop Party | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Ivy City Smokehouse | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
  • Sunday Funday | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Nellie’s Sports Bar | Free – $10 | Eventbrite
  • Hard Labor Cookout Main Event | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Aqua | Free – $100 | Eventbrite

Movie Night at Stead Park

Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman.’ (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Friday, Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Bring your blanket, picnic basket and friends to a movie night at Stead Park featuring “The Greatest Showman.”

Freddie’s Follies

Freddie’s Follies (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Catch one of the area’s best drag shows at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.

Safe Space: A Queer Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 3
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
$10 donation suggested / 21+
“For millennia, a human species called QUEERS have fought for their spaces to celebrate their community. They are still in that fight and under attack by the GLOBAL EMPIRE! However….A small group of alien beings have decided to descend to Earth to assist the RESISTANCE and help QUEERS dance their way to UTOPIA!”

Flashy Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, Sept. 4
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30/$40
The city’s top DJs will be spinning into the morning at Flash for a night to remember.

D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’

Panel discussion to include overview on DADT impact on D.C. LGBTQ servicemember community

2 weeks ago

August 29, 2022

A scene of a rally calling for repeal of the U.S. military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy in 2010. (Washington Blade archive photo by Michael Key)

The Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Rewriting the Narrative of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at As You Are DC. 

This panel discussion will include an overview of ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’s’ impact on the D.C. LGBTQ veteran community.

The event will also touch on the thousands of service members who were discharged without benefits and how to create an environment where LGBTQ D.C. veterans and allies feel empowered, changes to the VA medical center can be made, and, overall, get into one system of a justified platform for all veterans to be treated fairly.

More details are available on Eventbrite

