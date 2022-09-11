Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth Beach) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Not Another Drag Show

‘Not Another Drag Show’ is at DIK Bar on Monday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, Sept. 5

8 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)

Facebook

Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled show on Monday.

Harm Reduction Rocks! HIPS Benefit

Thursday, Sept. 8

6 p.m.

The Public Option

1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.

$10

Facebook

Vanguard DC and EBM Worldwide present a concert and benefit for HIPS on Thursday. The concert is hosted by The Darkest Star and features High Horse Cavalry, Grim Winter, Leftovers, The Raw Dawgs and Babies With Rabies. HIPS promotes the health, rights, and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by sexual exchange and/or drug use due to choice, coercion, or circumstance.

Double Trouble Tour with Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche

Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche perform at City Winery on Thursday. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Thrusday, Sept. 8

Doors 6 p.m. / Concert 8-10 p.m.

City Winery

1350 Okie Street, N.E.

$18

Facebook | Tickets

Award-winning out musicians Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche return to D.C. for a “Double Trouble” performance at City Winery on Thursday.

Blade Rehoboth Summer Closing Party

Friday, Sept. 9

7-9 p.m.

Diego’s Bar & Nightclub

37298 Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

$20

Facebook

Join the Washington Blade for our Rehoboth Summer Closing Party at Diego’s with special guests Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski. Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship for aspiring young LGBTQ journalists. The event is sponsored by Delmarva Power and Diego’s.

Imperial Court Gala of the Americas Coronation XI

Imperial Court Gala (Washington Blade file photo by Vladyslav Rekhovskii)

September 9-10

Website

The charity group Imperial Court hosts several events this week culminating in the Gala of the Americas Coronation XI on Saturday.

Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8-10 p.m.: In Town Show | DIK Bar | $10 | Facebook

| DIK Bar | $10 | Facebook Friday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m.: Out of Town Show | Green Lantern | $25 | Facebook

| Green Lantern | $25 | Facebook Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.: Gala of the Americas Coronation XI | The Schuyler | $120 | Facebook

Sirene’s Seven Seas Drag Brunch

Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson hosts a ‘7 Seas’ drag brunch on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10

10 a.m.

Bark Social

935 Prose Street

Bethesda, Md.

$20

Facebook | Eventbrite

Sirène’s 7 Seas Drag Brunch presented by Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson will feature beats by DJ Alex Love and drag performances by Doming0, Evry Pleasure, Juniper Gin, Logan Stone Vagenesis.

Washington Spirit Pride Night

Saturday, Sept. 10

1 p.m.

Audi Field

100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.

$30

Facebook | Tickets

The Federal Triangles Soccer Club co-hosts Washington Spirit Pride Night alongside Team DC. Celebrate the DC LGBTQ+ community and cheer on the Washington Spirit as they take on San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field.

Pride Night at Kings Dominion

Celebrate Pride Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10

6 p.m.-midnight

Kings Dominion

16000 Theme Park Way

Doswell, Va.

$44.99

Facebook | Tickets

SpeakOut hosts the return of PRIDE Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. Speak Out serves as a safe space for creating meaningful connections across LGBTQ+ communities of color.

Dance Club hosted by Ricky Rosé

Ricky Rosé (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Doors 11 p.m.

Songbyrd Music House

540 Penn Street, N.E.

$5/$10/$15

Facebook

Join Ricky Rosé at Sonbyrd Music House for the LGBTQ+ BIPOC+ event “Dance Club” on Saturday.

Sunday Vibes LGBTQ+ Inclusive Outdoor Event

Sunday, Sept. 11

2-7 p.m.

Dirty Habit

555 8th Street, N.W.

No cover

Facebook | Eventbrite

Enjoy “Sunday Vibes” with DJ Eletrox and DJ Jai Syncere at Dirty Habit for a “No Labels Queer Sunday Party.”