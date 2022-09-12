Arts & Entertainment
Pride in the fall
The LGBTQ community and allies celebrate in towns across the region
Did you miss out on Capital Pride this year or want another chance to gather with the LGBTQ community and allies? Several area Pride celebrations are taking place in towns and cities in the area over the next few weeks.
Winchester Pride
Sept. 16-18
Winchester, Va.
Facebook | Website
Three days of events, including drag shows, a party and a festival are planned for the picturesque city in the Shenandoah Valley.
- The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show | Friday, Sept. 16 | 8-9:30 p.m. | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite
- 50/50 TapHouse Presents: Drag Bingo | Friday, Sept. 16 | 9:30 p.m.-midnight | 50/50 Taphouse 29 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free to play | Facebook
- Winchester Pride Festival | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 12-4 p.m. | Taylor Pavilion | 119 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free | Facebook
- The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show (Show 2) | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite
- Winchester Pride After Party | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 10 p.m. | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $10 | 18+ | Facebook
- Paladin Drag Brunch | Sunday, Sept. 18 | 11 a.m. | 181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City, Va. 22655 Website
Cville Pride Street Fair & Fun Day
Sunday, Sept. 18
11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
IX Art Park
522 2nd Street, S.E. C
Charlottesville, Va. 22902
Free
Facebook
Join Cville Pride at IX Art Park for a mini festival with booths for local nonprofits, food trucks, drag performances, live music, crafts for kids, sweets and crafts from local artisans and more.
Virginia Pride
Sept. 23-25
Richmond, Va.
Facebook | Website
The Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond is not to be missed: with headlining acts The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also, check out the parties before and afterwards.
- Pride After Dark—Animal: The Official Pre-Pride Party | Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m. | River City Roll | 939 Myers Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | 21+ | $15 | Facebook | Tickets
- Pridefest 2022 | Saturday, Sept. 24 | 12-8 p.m. | Brown’s Island | Richmond, Va. 23219 | Facebook
- Rainbow Celebration: The Official Closing Party of VA Pride Weekend | Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5:30 p.m. | Bingo Beer Company | 2900 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | $5 | Website
Laurel Pride
Saturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Granville Gude Park
8300 Mulberry Street (Pavilion A)
Laurel, Md.
Facebook
The City of Laurel, Md. hosts its first Pride celebration at Granville Gude Park on October 8 with entertainment, food and educational resources.
Shenandoah Valley Pride
Saturday, Oct. 8
1-5 p.m.
Court Square
Harrisonburg, Va.
Facebook
Harrisonburg is host once more to Shenandoah Valley Pride on October 8. There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment for the whole family as well as a (21+) beer garden area.
Howard County Pride
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
10431 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, Md.
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Howard County LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate with vendors, exhibitions, history, food trucks, and performances at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md.
Pride Franklin County
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wilson College
Chambersburg, Pa.
Facebook | Website
Pride Franklin County returns with a fun, family-friendly, and welcoming atmosphere. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Entertainment will include live music, a DJ, dance performances, drag shows, and more throughout the day. Food truck vendors and beverage stands will be set up. There will be kids’ activities, art projects, fitness/wellness classes, yard games, vendors, swag, and more.
Staunton Pride
Sunday, Oct. 23
12-5 p.m.
Gypsy Hill Park
600 Churchville Avenue (Route 250)
Staunton, Va.
Facebook
Staunton Pride festival will be held in the bandstand area of Gypsy Hill Park. There will be performers, a beer garden, a vendor area, a health and wellness hub, and youth activities area.
Photos
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
Imperial Court holds ‘Coronation XI’ at The Schuyler
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held its Gala of the Americas: Coronation XI at The Schuyler on Saturday, Sept. 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Out & About
Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.
‘Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir’ discussed at Arts Club
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will host a book signing event for Dana Tai Soon Burgess’ memoir, “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington.
Burgess will be interviewed about his memoir and answer audience questions. Dancers from the acclaimed company will also perform excerpts from their repertoire.
This event is free and more details are available on Arts Club’s website.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Theater
‘Ain’t No Mo’’ offers tough conversations about racism, homophobia
‘A laugh followed by a gut punch is a good way in’
‘Ain’t No Mo’’
Sept. 11-Oct. 10
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
641 D St., NW
$30 – $67
Woollymammoth.net
Throughout his career, Jon Hudson Odom has played many queer parts, including Belize, the wise nurse in Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America”; the title character in Jordan Tannahill’s “Botticelli in the Fire”; and recurring same-sex love interests on two HBO series, “Somebody Somewhere” and “Lovecraft Country.”
And now, the trend continues. Odom is playing a drag queen named Peaches in the regional premiere of Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy “Ain’t No Mo’” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre. Comprised of sketches, it tracks the hope-filled Obama administration through the Trump years when African Americans no longer necessarily feel welcome. In response, all of America’s Black population is offered free tickets on a one-way flight to Africa. Peaches is the flight attendant.
As an acting student at North Carolina School of the Arts, Odom didn’t foresee a future speckled with queer roles. “The idea of remaining in the closet to move ahead in this profession was an idea that was very much present,” says the handsome 30-something actor.
“So, to have come this far where I can stand on stage proudly as a queer Black man is quite the revolutionary thing for the community. I’d bring some part to do in class but queer roles weren’t offered. It was the ‘Street Car Named Desire’ mold – either you’re a Stanley or a Mitch. Now being a Blanche is a choice for me too.”
A staple of Washington theater for more than a decade before returning to his native Chicago about four years ago, he’s pleased to be back in town but doesn’t regret having left. In Chicago, Odom is closer to family and working from there, he’s found many opportunities on stage (including the prestigious Steppenwolf Theatre Company) and television.
For Odom, the most gratifying part about working in D.C. again is being in a room with incredibly talented Black artists at Woolly Mammoth: “Jordan is one of our best playwrights and ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ is a brilliant vehicle to showcase some great talent. I’m really excited to see what we can bring to his work.”
WASHINGTON BLADE: Tell us about Peaches
JON HUDSON ODOM: She’s a lot of fun, but she’s also fierce and not to be fucked with. It’s been a challenge to create a drag queen from the inside out. You don’t meet a lot of drag queens who’ve done text work. It usually begins externally. But yeah, the corset and heels alone change the way you move and breathe.
BLADE: Jordan Cooper both wrote and created the part of Peaches on stage. Intimidating?
ODOM: I’m the second actor to play Peaches. So yeah, it’s some big heels to fill. To make Peaches my own is a wonderful challenge.
Before Peaches, Jordan [Cooper] hadn’t written a queer character. In a recent conversation, he told me that Peaches was inspired by Eunice Evers the nurse in David Feldshuh’s play “Miss Evers’ Boys’” about the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. She’s the gatekeeper.
For most of his life Jordan felt more comfortable in Black rather than queer spaces. With “Ain’t No Mo” he wanted to bring the two together. It’s a hot button issue in the Black community because so much of the culture is rooted in the Baptist church. I remember growing up and that was the sin to not be spoken of.
BLADE: Is this your first time doing drag on stage?
ODOM: When I played Belize, the nurse in “Angels in America” at Round House Theatre, we did a scene with Belize in drag. His drag is referred to in the script but never shown, so I really went to bat for it. The way we did the scene gave a glimpse into the otherwise unseen magical world he inhabits when not nursing.
BLADE: Is Woolly still an artistic home for you?
ODOM: Yes. It’s a hallowed place for me, and Woolly’s audiences are incredible. After doing regional theater all over the country I appreciate how Woolly has cultivated an audience diverse in race and age. I’m really looking forward to being around that community.
The run includes a blackout night, which means an entirely Black audience for one of the shows, which I think will be really incredible. I feel sad for those who will miss it.
BLADE: Is “Ain’t No Mo’” more than a comedy?
ODOM: It’s both a celebration and indictment. And a call to arms. When you’re having tough conversations about racism, colorism, and homophobia, a laugh followed by a gut punch is a good way in.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Pride in the fall
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
Kenya president-elect says LGBTQ, intersex rights ‘not a big issue’
Monkeypox vaccination effort shifts towards maintaining demand
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
Popular
-
Opinions5 days ago
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
-
United Kingdom4 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
-
Opinions3 days ago
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
-
Opinions3 days ago
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
-
Politics4 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
-
Movies3 days ago
Director sheds light on George Michael’s struggle with the closet
-
U.S. Federal Courts5 days ago
Federal judge rules insurance companies can refuse to cover PrEP
-
Photos5 days ago
CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’