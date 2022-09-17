Real Estate
Memory care communities offer hope with personalized approach
Individualized plans help to preserve dignity and health
While the Alzheimer’s Association reports that more than 6 million people across the United States are currently living with some type of dementia, families, health professionals, and caregivers understand that no two situations are alike, and individualized care plans help to preserve the individual’s dignity and health.
As the field of dementia research evolves, more families are turning toward the programs and support services currently being provided by life plan communities that specialize in the type of comprehensive memory care that their loved one needs.
Since people experience cognitive decline differently, for families looking into memory care options, finding a community focused on a personalized approach, which takes an individual’s needs and preferences into consideration, is important. Memory care staff are specially trained, providing each person with an increased level of comfort, social engagement, and intellectual stimulation.
While there is no singular answer with which to fight back against cognitive decline, we have seen firsthand the positive impact of a structured day, and life enrichment teams who offer dynamic curated programs, cultural experiences, art and music therapy, science and nature programs, and increased physical activity. Pet therapy programs, otherwise known as animal-assisted therapy, provide numerous benefits for those living with cognitive decline, encouraging social interaction, and emotional stimulation.
Family, friends, and caregiver support groups, offer emotional support, balance, and resource-sharing, crucial elements throughout this journey. For those living through the earlier stages of cognitive decline, remaining at home may be the best option at first. However, cognitive decline is a progressive condition, and the situation may become increasingly difficult over time as the level of specialized care needed ultimately ends up exceeding what is available in the home setting.
While starting the conversation about memory care can be difficult for families, open communication, and asking a variety of questions is a good place to start when considering different care options.
Some of those questions should include:
• Is your loved one’s current home fully accessible and age-friendly?
• Does your loved one require specialized assistance with the tasks of daily living?
• Would your loved one benefit from a setting that features many opportunities to socialize and make new friends?
• Would your loved one benefit from having a more active lifestyle?
• In their current setting, is your loved one able to exercise their mind and body?
• Have nighttime patterns changed? Is safety a concern?
• Does your loved one have access to a nutrition rich diet?
• Do you have any emerging concerns about your loved one living alone at their home?
During this information gathering process, it may also be important to include a dementia screening. As part of dementia screenings, medical experts often refer to a list of symptoms commonly known as the 8 A’s: anosognosia, agnosia, aphasia, apraxia, altered perception, amnesia, attention deficit, and apathy. Further definitions of those terms can be found at inglesideonline.org.
(Ingleside is the supporting organization for three CARF-accredited, SAGECare platinum LGBT cultural competency credentialed, not-for-profit life plan communities and two not-for-profit affiliates in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Ingleside’s family of communities include Ingleside at Rock Creek (Washington, D.C.), Westminster at Lake Ridge (Lake Ridge, VA), and Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville, MD). Affiliates include Ingleside at Home, a home-based care program and Westminster Ingleside Foundation, which supports the communities’ charitable activities.)
Marianna Blagburn is director of Memory Support Services and Programming at Ingleside at Rock Creek and Maureen Charlton is Director of Memory Support Services and Programming at Ingleside at King Farm.
Real estate in the ‘olden days’
A time when Realtors interacted more personally with clients
This month I am celebrating 25 years of selling real estate in the DMV.
Prior to becoming a Realtor, I had bought and sold at least a dozen homes during the previous 20 years and had lots of experience with real estate agents. There were those who commanded my complete attention when they spoke and those who made me think, “I can do better than this.”
When I returned to D.C. from Minnesota in 1997, unemployed, I enrolled in real estate school and quickly learned that helping others do what I had done for years involved a whole new set of skills. The process and the rules continue to evolve.
With my D.C. license in hand, followed by Maryland and Virginia licenses by the end of the year, I set up shop in my unfinished basement and joined a Century 21 franchise. A year later I moved to Prudential (now Berkshire Hathaway), where I stayed for 15 years, then to Keller Williams, and in 2017, to RLAH @properties, which I consider my final resting place.
In the beginning, only minimal computer skills were needed and showing property was terribly inefficient. There were few agent websites and no consumer search engines. Our multiple list system was based on Windows 3.1 and had proprietary software that only real estate agents could access. When it became an internet-based system, it opened search capabilities to the public.
The only available photograph in the multiple listing service was a black and white of the front of each house. No home tours, no floor plans, no video – just an address and a description to tempt you to see the home.
There were no electronic lockboxes, only combination locks where many agents left the initial settings in place rather than change the code. If you didn’t know a combination, you could try one of two and be 80% assured of retrieving the key.
Some brokerages didn’t use lockboxes at all and kept housekeys in their offices. An agent would have to sign out a key and then immediately return it for use by the next agent in line after the showing. Instead of making a convenient, circular route from house to house, agents would have to crisscross the city to wherever the keys were located. Our clients rode in our cars.
There were no cell phones. If you needed to contact your agent from the road, you’d have to find a landline and page her. Agents would return a page by stopping by their office or searching for a (gasp!) pay phone.
Buyer representation had only just become a thing. Many agents wanted nothing to do with it, but buyers had finally learned that without a representation agreement, when they spent time telling “their” agent their life story and financial history, the agent was legally obligated to spill the tea to the seller, even if it was not their listing.
Offers had far fewer pages. They were written in person in brokers’ offices, in buyers’ homes, and on the hoods of cars. We carried an assortment of forms in our trunks.
Hard signatures were required, so we did a lot of driving or faxing. With offers being countered numerous times, a faxed contract was often illegible by the time all the signatures were affixed and lenders would require that a clean copy be signed by buyers and sellers.
Buyers’ agents presented offers to sellers in person at the listing agent’s office or the sellers’ home. We practiced how to advocate for our buyers and often our clients’ offers were selected based not only on the quality of the offer, but also on our presentation and organizational skills. Buyers often waited outside in the car in case they were needed to react quickly to a counteroffer (remember: no cell phones).
Home inspections were routinely conducted and sellers actually fixed things. The bar was higher – systems and appliances needed to be in “normal working order” and true “as is” sales were rare. Everyone had an appraisal done as part of the loan approval process, except for cash buyers, of whom there were few.
Settlement sheets were easier to read. There was no complex Closing Disclosure, which confuses more than informs clients about the costs involved in settling. Closings took place in person, with both sides present together, usually trading contact information and congratulating each other when finished.
Is buying and selling homes easier today with the internet, computers, cell phones and Zoom chats? Perhaps, but I sometimes long for the “olden days” when we interacted more personally with our clients. I still remember them all – more than 550 of them – and will as long as I have my wits and my memory.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real estate investing for retirement
Rentals, flips, REITS and more tips
On this Labor Day weekend, we celebrate the rich history and accomplishments of workers across America, and we honor the effort and dedication of working Americans past, present, and future. And what better time than Labor Day to discuss the next chapter after a long and fulfilling work life? Retirement is a chapter many look ahead to with excitement and anticipation about what the future holds and with good reason. It’s a time to relax, indulge in hobbies and discover new interests, and spend time making memories with those you love.
As many people plan ahead for retirement, they also think about how they will plan to finance that retirement and set aside the funds they need to ensure they can live the retirement life that they envision. Fortunately, real estate is a great way to invest for retirement ahead of time, and there are several options to consider, including:
• Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS): A Real Estate Investment Trust is essentially a collection of properties or other real estate assets that function in many ways like a mutual fund. REITs have a special tax status under which 90% of income must be paid out as dividends. For investors looking to invest in multiple properties at the same time without being tied to ownership of a particular one, this may be a good option.
• Find, Fix, and Flip: There’s no shortage of popular television shows about finding homes that need a little love, making some much-needed improvements, and then selling the home for a profit. If you have access to the funds necessary to purchase the home, and the knowledge and financing necessary to make the improvements, you may have success with flipping properties. It’s certainly an idea worth considering.
Invest in a Long-Term Rental: Buying a property and renting it out for the long term can definitely be a profitable investment strategy. Certainly, it requires having the necessary capital to purchase the property and being willing to deal with the issues that come with having tenants and maintaining a property that you don’t live in. However, if you’re willing and able to handle those stressors, this can ultimately be a very profitable long-term real estate investment strategy as you recoup your initial investment and build equity over time.
Purchase a Vacation Home and Rent Part-Time: For those who have the necessary funds to put a down payment on a vacation home, this is a particularly popular option. Owning a vacation property as an investment means that you can rent it out to tenants for shorter periods, while also enjoying some vacation time for yourself, and building up equity as you go.
These are only a few tips of many. There are many ways to invest in real estate, and it’s always wise to thoroughly consider what might truly work best for your situation. Ideally by thinking ahead and investing in real estate with long-term goals in mind, many can make significant progress toward funding the retirement they’ve always envisioned.
Having done so, and upon reaching retirement age, you’ll likely be looking to make a real estate change yourself. For many individuals, it’s time to make a move – whether that means downsizing and remaining in the same city, moving closer to family, or simply moving to a new place you’ve always wanted to live. Regardless of your goals, finding the right agent can make all the difference in reaching them.
At GayRealEstate.com – We’re Here for You
Regardless of whether you’re buying your very first home or looking to downsize and find the perfect place to retire – at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here for you. We’re always ready to help, and it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ homebuyers and sellers across the country with excellent and experienced LGBTQ-friendly realtors who can help you achieve your real estate goals. We know that having the right agent can make all the difference during a real estate experience, and we believe you deserve the best experience possible. If we can help you, visit us at GayRealEstate.com today to get connected and get started.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at
303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Tips for preparing your home for fall
Check windows, A/C units, and more as cool weather arrives
It looks like fall season is upon us, judging by all the pumpkin spice everywhere. I was just walking through HomeGoods and went down the ‘fall aisles,’ which made me think, similar to how we ready our homes for the spring/summer season, we must prepare our homes for the fall/winter months as well. Here are a few tips to prepare your home for the fall season and into winter.
Tip One: Check those leaks!
Inspect your exterior windows and doors to ensure that there are no holes or spaces where warm air can escape when you have the heat on. We should all be a bit more environmentally friendly and just as you are saving the turtles by now using straws, you should also try to use less electricity and fossil fuels – as such helping to ensure your home is air tight will not only aid the environment but it will also cut down on your energy bills, which will afford you a clearer conscience and more drinks at Trade.
Tip Two: HVAC Service
It is always a good rule of thumb to have your HVAC system serviced around the change of weather/seasons. Call your local service provider to ensure you are on their books before it’s snowing. If you have window A/C units make sure that you either cover them up or remove them from the windows. This is a great time to have the window A/C units serviced, clean out the filters, wipe them down, and ensure they are prepped and ready for next year before you put them away. If you have radiators, it’s always recommended that you clear some space around them to reduce anything from getting too spicy and causing issues. One last item of note – you should change your air filter more than once a season, so let’s just make sure it’s a new filter. Work smarter not harder — you can easily set a reminder for every month to change out your filter or use an auto replenishment service (will not mention any names) to send you new filters as a reminder to change them.
Tip Three: Test Smoke Detectors
It’s always a good idea to ensure that your batteries are set and that your smoke detectors are operational. I would also recommend ensuring that any CO2 detectors are also in tip top shape.
Tip Four: Cover or Remove Patio Furniture
We are fortunate here in the D.C. metro area to have a reasonably mild fall season, so in many cases there’s no need to cover your patio furniture until it gets a little closer to December, but I always recommend locating any covers and ensuring they are still in good shape, no rips etc. to allow time for procuring any replacements if needed.
Tip Five: Perform a deep clean
As we welcome in the cooler temps, we want to make sure we don’t welcome in any unwanted pests that find our warmer homes so comfy. It’s always a good idea to perform a deep clean, or hire someone, in order to mitigate the likelihood pests will be incited to come into your home and make themselves comfortable.
This last tip isn’t exactly a seasonal tip – but rather a post-summer tip. Prepare yourself for the busy holiday seasons ahead that fall and winter bring. Be mindful that while you may have a family there are some people in this world that are not as fortunate as you. Lead with kindness and remember to treat others with the kindness you’d like to receive.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
