PHOTOS: Winchester Pride
Annual LGBTQ festival held in historic Virginia town
The 2022 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Downtown Mall and Taylor Pavilion in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
Imperial Court holds ‘Coronation XI’ at The Schuyler
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held its Gala of the Americas: Coronation XI at The Schuyler on Saturday, Sept. 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’
‘Packed’ dance floor for SunDance
LGBTQ organizations in Rehoboth Beach, Del. celebrated the end of the season with an array of events and fundraisers. Notably, CAMP Rehoboth welcomed the long-awaited return of its annual SunDance as part of SunFestival on Sunday evening.
This year’s SunFestival was “a huge success,” said Wesley Combs, CAMP Rehoboth board president. “It was a true community effort, which was so heartwarming to see as the new board president.”
While official numbers from the weekend’s fundraising have yet to be determined, Combs noted that both of the weekend’s flagship events — SunDance, as well as a Saturday night performance by Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold — were sold out, as were the sponsorships available for the event. The dance floor for SunDance, which had not been held since 2019 due to public health restrictions, “was packed from the minute the doors opened,” he added.
“Everyone was coming back together and doing something that they love to do, which is dancing under the mirror ball, being together and celebrating a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t see each other.”
CAMP Rehoboth is looking to kick off its search for a new executive director and will soon begin to implement its strategic planning process. The funds raised during SunFestival will help support the organization during this period of transition, Combs noted.
In the meantime, “this is going to be a time where we’re going to reflect,” he added. “We’re going to really assess, ‘What are the needs of our community?’ … and then understand what’s the most important thing for CAMP Rehoboth to be doing in the next five years.”
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party
Rehoboth Beach fundraiser held on a ‘glorious, sunny day’
Rehoboth Beach’s Sussex Pride hosted a pool party over Labor Day weekend to raise funds for ongoing programming.
David Mariner, president of Sussex Pride, noted that this year the organization was the beneficiary of an annual pool party fundraiser hosted by David Herchik and Richard Looman. Mariner emphasized the event was a success and a great way to celebrate the long weekend.
“It was a glorious, sunny day. We have had our share of cloudy Labor Day weekends, but it was perfect,” he said.
Mariner noted that the event included a “spectacular” musical performance from The Boy Band Project, a New York-based musical group that recreates hits from boy bands throughout the decades and in 2019 and 2020 received BroadwayWorld awards. Local favorite Pamala Stanley also performed at the event, which raised more than $7,000 according to a statement from organizers.
Money raised will go toward new programming, including a support group for parents of transgender and non-binary adolescents in Delaware, as well as a needs assessment project for Sussex County “to really identify how we can best support the LGBTQ community in southern Delaware,” Mariner said.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
