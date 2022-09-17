Post-pandemic fall events will keep you busy in D.C.

Fall means cooler temperatures make it more bearable to go out to town and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer. Below is a list of select fall events you should check out.

Dacha Garden will welcome the fall season with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Dacha Shaw. The Bavarian revelry will continue at 2 p.m. at Dacha Navy Yard with costumes, contests, and a live concert featuring Oktoberfest Queen and Yodeling Superstar Manuela Horn, Capital Chill Band, and Dacha’s own Polka band. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Virginia Pride is slated for Sept. 23-25 in Richmond. Big Freedia and stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform. Visit vapride.org for information.

Team Rayceen Productions will host Art All Night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DC Housing Finance Agency. There will be live music, dance contests and visual artists will sell and create art. This event is free and open to the public, and more details are available on Team Rayceen’s website.

Sparkle, a queer-friendly open-mic poetry night at Busboys & Poets is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 2021 14th St., N.W.

SMYAL’s 25th Annual Fall Brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. This event includes a cocktail reception featuring a fabulous silent auction, a three-course brunch, and a chance to hear from some of our community’s most inspiring leaders. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased on SMYAL’s website.

“Crossroads, Detours, & Exits” is a personal interrogation from JR “Nexus” Russ of his identities, particularly being Black, Filipino American and Queer, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) at 3:30 p.m.

Author Kevin Mallinson will discuss “Alarm in the Firehouse: a Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Firefighter” on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Library. Mallinson’s book highlights the importance of personal values and a sense of humor when facing adversity. Registration is required for this event and more details are available on the library’s website.

The inaugural Laurel Pride will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Granville Gude Park in Laurel, Md.

Harrisonburg Pride is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. in Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va.

HoCo Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in Howard County, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

Safe Place International will host Coming Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Moxy DC. This event will connect the D.C. community with global leaders and spotlight stories of inspiration and explore what made D.C.’s LGBTQ refugee community resilient, compassionate, and ready to change the world. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Safe Place’s website.

Mix & Mingle with the Maryland Black Chamber and Maryland LGBT Chamber, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EKO House, 150 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD.

The Washington Blade will host the 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wild Days at Eaton DC. This event is sponsored by ABSOLUT, PEPCO, The Eaton DC, and the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Attendees should be at least 21 years old. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via washingtonblade.com.

The Reel Affirmations LGBTQ Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-24. More information is available at the DC Center for the LGBT Community website.

Live Tour: Under the Rainbow + High Heel Race will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 748 Jackson Place, N.W. This event is a queer history walking tour exploring the gay community from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased via capitalpride.org. The annual High Heel Race will begin after the tour.

After a two-year hiatus, Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner will return on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This fundraising dinner will help fuel the work for equality that HRC does. For more information, visit HRC’s website.

District of the Dead delivers a fright-filled Halloween Weekend at three D.C. venues: BLISS Nightclub, Ivy City Smokehouse, and SAX. Three events over three days. Visit Kinetic’s website for ticket information.