Out & About
Post-pandemic fall events will keep you busy in D.C.
SMYAL Brunch, HRC Nat’l Dinner return along with regional Prides
Fall means cooler temperatures make it more bearable to go out to town and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer. Below is a list of select fall events you should check out.
Dacha Garden will welcome the fall season with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Dacha Shaw. The Bavarian revelry will continue at 2 p.m. at Dacha Navy Yard with costumes, contests, and a live concert featuring Oktoberfest Queen and Yodeling Superstar Manuela Horn, Capital Chill Band, and Dacha’s own Polka band. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Virginia Pride is slated for Sept. 23-25 in Richmond. Big Freedia and stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform. Visit vapride.org for information.
Team Rayceen Productions will host Art All Night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DC Housing Finance Agency. There will be live music, dance contests and visual artists will sell and create art. This event is free and open to the public, and more details are available on Team Rayceen’s website.
Sparkle, a queer-friendly open-mic poetry night at Busboys & Poets is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 2021 14th St., N.W.
SMYAL’s 25th Annual Fall Brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. This event includes a cocktail reception featuring a fabulous silent auction, a three-course brunch, and a chance to hear from some of our community’s most inspiring leaders. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased on SMYAL’s website.
“Crossroads, Detours, & Exits” is a personal interrogation from JR “Nexus” Russ of his identities, particularly being Black, Filipino American and Queer, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) at 3:30 p.m.
Author Kevin Mallinson will discuss “Alarm in the Firehouse: a Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Firefighter” on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Library. Mallinson’s book highlights the importance of personal values and a sense of humor when facing adversity. Registration is required for this event and more details are available on the library’s website.
The inaugural Laurel Pride will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Granville Gude Park in Laurel, Md.
Harrisonburg Pride is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. in Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va.
HoCo Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in Howard County, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.
Safe Place International will host Coming Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Moxy DC. This event will connect the D.C. community with global leaders and spotlight stories of inspiration and explore what made D.C.’s LGBTQ refugee community resilient, compassionate, and ready to change the world. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Safe Place’s website.
Mix & Mingle with the Maryland Black Chamber and Maryland LGBT Chamber, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EKO House, 150 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD.
The Washington Blade will host the 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wild Days at Eaton DC. This event is sponsored by ABSOLUT, PEPCO, The Eaton DC, and the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Attendees should be at least 21 years old. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via washingtonblade.com.
The Reel Affirmations LGBTQ Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-24. More information is available at the DC Center for the LGBT Community website.
Live Tour: Under the Rainbow + High Heel Race will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 748 Jackson Place, N.W. This event is a queer history walking tour exploring the gay community from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased via capitalpride.org. The annual High Heel Race will begin after the tour.
After a two-year hiatus, Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner will return on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This fundraising dinner will help fuel the work for equality that HRC does. For more information, visit HRC’s website.
District of the Dead delivers a fright-filled Halloween Weekend at three D.C. venues: BLISS Nightclub, Ivy City Smokehouse, and SAX. Three events over three days. Visit Kinetic’s website for ticket information.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, parties and shows in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, Sept. 13
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik for a bombastic drag performance and bingo night at Red Bear Brewing.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The trivia mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
LGBT Business Expo
Thursday, Sept. 15
3-7 p.m.
Old Tucker Row
Columbia, Md.
$10
Facebook
Meet LGBT-owned companies to learn about their services and products, sample appetizers and beverages from local businesses and attend free sessions on a variety of key topics at the 2022 LGBT Business Expo.
DOD Pride/Pentagon Happy Hour
Thursday, Sept. 15
4-8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Enjoy a happy hour with Pentagon and DOD personnel at Freddie’s. It officially starts at 5, but go early to enjoy the drink specials.
Foundation Party
Thursday, Sept. 15
6-10 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
R Street Studio hosts a benefit for the Equality Chamber Foundation at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Expect to see a special guest performance by It’s Jahrel.
Drag Ball
Saturday, Sept. 17
3 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Witness this one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the D.C. Center: Stonewall Kickball’s “Drag Ball” at Stead Park. Suggested donation of $10. Follow the players to an afterparty at Number Nine.
Pridetoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
Wunder Garten
1101 First Street, N.E.
Eventbrite
Dress for Oktoberfest (if you want) and join the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Fray and the DC Gay Flag Football League for Pridetoberfest at Wunder Garten on Saturday.
Trixie & Katya
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$49.50-$159.50
Facebook | Tickets
You don’t want to miss the hilarious drag duo Trixie and Katya for their show at The Anthem on Saturday.
CAKE: Get Lit! Glow Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 17
9 p.m.
Black Cat DC
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Chord and DJ SeanMcClafferty are featured with a night of lasers, drag, remixes, upbeat vocals, and dance floor gems hosted by Cake Pop. If you have a shirt, shoes, harness, or any item that can light up, bring it and join the crowd. Part of all ticket sales proceeds will go to Capital Pride.
Con Acento: A Drag Celebration of Hispanic Icons
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with “Con Acento” drag show at JR.’s.
Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.
‘Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir’ discussed at Arts Club
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will host a book signing event for Dana Tai Soon Burgess’ memoir, “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington.
Burgess will be interviewed about his memoir and answer audience questions. Dancers from the acclaimed company will also perform excerpts from their repertoire.
This event is free and more details are available on Arts Club’s website.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Goss, DeRoche return to D.C., Pride Night at Kings Dominion among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth Beach) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Facebook
Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled show on Monday.
Harm Reduction Rocks! HIPS Benefit
Thursday, Sept. 8
6 p.m.
The Public Option
1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$10
Facebook
Vanguard DC and EBM Worldwide present a concert and benefit for HIPS on Thursday. The concert is hosted by The Darkest Star and features High Horse Cavalry, Grim Winter, Leftovers, The Raw Dawgs and Babies With Rabies. HIPS promotes the health, rights, and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by sexual exchange and/or drug use due to choice, coercion, or circumstance.
Double Trouble Tour with Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche
Thrusday, Sept. 8
Doors 6 p.m. / Concert 8-10 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$18
Facebook | Tickets
Award-winning out musicians Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche return to D.C. for a “Double Trouble” performance at City Winery on Thursday.
Blade Rehoboth Summer Closing Party
Friday, Sept. 9
7-9 p.m.
Diego’s Bar & Nightclub
37298 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Facebook
Join the Washington Blade for our Rehoboth Summer Closing Party at Diego’s with special guests Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski. Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship for aspiring young LGBTQ journalists. The event is sponsored by Delmarva Power and Diego’s.
Imperial Court Gala of the Americas Coronation XI
September 9-10
Website
The charity group Imperial Court hosts several events this week culminating in the Gala of the Americas Coronation XI on Saturday.
- Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8-10 p.m.: In Town Show | DIK Bar | $10 | Facebook
- Friday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m.: Out of Town Show | Green Lantern | $25 | Facebook
- Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.: Gala of the Americas Coronation XI | The Schuyler | $120 | Facebook
Sirene’s Seven Seas Drag Brunch
Saturday, Sept. 10
10 a.m.
Bark Social
935 Prose Street
Bethesda, Md.
$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
Sirène’s 7 Seas Drag Brunch presented by Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson will feature beats by DJ Alex Love and drag performances by Doming0, Evry Pleasure, Juniper Gin, Logan Stone Vagenesis.
Washington Spirit Pride Night
Saturday, Sept. 10
1 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Facebook | Tickets
The Federal Triangles Soccer Club co-hosts Washington Spirit Pride Night alongside Team DC. Celebrate the DC LGBTQ+ community and cheer on the Washington Spirit as they take on San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field.
Pride Night at Kings Dominion
Saturday, Sept. 10
6 p.m.-midnight
Kings Dominion
16000 Theme Park Way
Doswell, Va.
$44.99
Facebook | Tickets
SpeakOut hosts the return of PRIDE Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. Speak Out serves as a safe space for creating meaningful connections across LGBTQ+ communities of color.
Dance Club hosted by Ricky Rosé
Saturday, Sept. 10
Doors 11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$5/$10/$15
Facebook
Join Ricky Rosé at Sonbyrd Music House for the LGBTQ+ BIPOC+ event “Dance Club” on Saturday.
Sunday Vibes LGBTQ+ Inclusive Outdoor Event
Sunday, Sept. 11
2-7 p.m.
Dirty Habit
555 8th Street, N.W.
No cover
Facebook | Eventbrite
Enjoy “Sunday Vibes” with DJ Eletrox and DJ Jai Syncere at Dirty Habit for a “No Labels Queer Sunday Party.”
