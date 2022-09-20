2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Spectrum Drag Show

Friday, Sept. 23

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

21+ / no cover

Facebook

Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.

SMYAL Fall Brunch

SMYAL Fall Brunch (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Marriott Marquis

901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.

$175+ / proof of vaccination required

Facebook | Tickets

The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.

Virginia Pridefest 2022

Virginia Pride (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24

12-8 p.m.

Brown’s Island

Richmond, Va.

Facebook

Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Art All Night

Saturday, Sept. 24

7 p.m. – 3 a.m.

DC Housing Finance Agency

815 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Website |

The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.

Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 24

8-11 p.m.

The Dirty Goose

913 U Street, N.W.

$10 suggested donation

Facebook

The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.

Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

DC9

1940 9th Street, N.W.

$15 / proof of vaccination required

Facebook

DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY

Saturday, Sept. 24

5-10 p.m.

Decades

1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+

Facebook | Tickets

Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.

Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser

Sunday, Sept. 25

12-4 p.m.

The Hall CP

4656 Hotel Drive

College Park, Md.

$20

Eventbrite

Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.

Pride Night Out at the Commanders

Sunday, Sept. 25

1 p.m.

FedEx Field

1600 FedEx Way

North Englewood, Md.

$49

Tickets

Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Lil Nas X (Promotional poster via Anthem’s Facebook event listing)

Sunday, Sept. 25

6 p.m.

The Anthem

901 Wharf Street, S.W.

$54.95 – $254.95

Facebook | Tickets

Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.