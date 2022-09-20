Connect with us

2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting

Vote for your favorite finalist in our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through October 2nd.

Before we get to the 2022 midterm elections we have to find out who is the best of DC! You nominated and now we have our Top 5 finalists. Vote for your favorites in our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through October 2nd. Our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC will be announced at the Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on October 20th and our special issue will come out on Friday, October 21st.

Thank you to our sponsors: ABSOLUT, PEPCO, Eaton DC, Washington Regional Transplant Community.

VOTE BELOW OR BY CLICKING HERE
GET YOUR BEST OF LGBTQ DC PARTY TICKETS HERE
Get Best of Finalist Promotional Materials HERE
Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

SMYAL Fall Brunch, Va. Pridefest among attractions

September 19, 2022

By

The SMYAL Fall Brunch, Virginia Pridefest and Leather Dykes Night are among attractions this week. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Spectrum Drag Show

Friday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook

Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.

SMYAL Fall Brunch

SMYAL Fall Brunch (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
$175+ / proof of vaccination required
Facebook | Tickets

The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.

Virginia Pridefest 2022

Virginia Pride (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24
12-8 p.m.
Brown’s Island
Richmond, Va.
Facebook

Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Art All Night

Saturday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC Housing Finance Agency
815 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Website |

The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.

Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 24
8-11 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation
Facebook

The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.

Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9

Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC9
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15 / proof of vaccination required
Facebook

DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY

Saturday, Sept. 24
5-10 p.m.
Decades
1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+
Facebook | Tickets

Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.

Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser

Sunday, Sept. 25
12-4 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$20
Eventbrite

Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.

Pride Night Out at the Commanders

Sunday, Sept. 25
1 p.m.
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
North Englewood, Md.
$49
Tickets

Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Lil Nas X (Promotional poster via Anthem’s Facebook event listing)

Sunday, Sept. 25
6 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$54.95 – $254.95
Facebook | Tickets

Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.

Photos

PHOTOS: Winchester Pride After Party Drag Show

Standing room only as the queens performed at Bright Box Theater

September 18, 2022

By

Katrina Colby performs at the Bright Box Theater for the Winchester Pride After Party drag show on Sept. 17. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Queens of Winchester Pride performed at an after party drag show at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Winchester Pride

Annual LGBTQ festival held in historic Virginia town

September 17, 2022

By

2022 Winchester Pride Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Downtown Mall and Taylor Pavilion in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

