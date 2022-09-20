Arts & Entertainment
2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
Vote for your favorite finalist in our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through October 2nd.
Before we get to the 2022 midterm elections we have to find out who is the best of DC! You nominated and now we have our Top 5 finalists. Vote for your favorites in our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through October 2nd. Our 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC will be announced at the Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on October 20th and our special issue will come out on Friday, October 21st.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
SMYAL Fall Brunch, Va. Pridefest among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Spectrum Drag Show
Friday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.
SMYAL Fall Brunch
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
$175+ / proof of vaccination required
Facebook | Tickets
The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.
Virginia Pridefest 2022
Saturday, Sept. 24
12-8 p.m.
Brown’s Island
Richmond, Va.
Facebook
Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Art All Night
Saturday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC Housing Finance Agency
815 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Website |
The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.
Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 24
8-11 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation
Facebook
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.
Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC9
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15 / proof of vaccination required
Facebook
DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY
Saturday, Sept. 24
5-10 p.m.
Decades
1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+
Facebook | Tickets
Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.
Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser
Sunday, Sept. 25
12-4 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$20
Eventbrite
Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.
Pride Night Out at the Commanders
Sunday, Sept. 25
1 p.m.
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
North Englewood, Md.
$49
Tickets
Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.
Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Sunday, Sept. 25
6 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$54.95 – $254.95
Facebook | Tickets
Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.
Photos
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride After Party Drag Show
Standing room only as the queens performed at Bright Box Theater
The Queens of Winchester Pride performed at an after party drag show at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride
Annual LGBTQ festival held in historic Virginia town
The 2022 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Downtown Mall and Taylor Pavilion in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
