Smithsonian Zoo programming is back
Family-friendly Halloween event begins Oct. 28
The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host “Boo at the Zoo” starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a family-friendly Halloween event that includes special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag, dance party and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated Zoo.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Smithsonian’s website.
10 LGBTQ events this week
SMYAL Fall Brunch, Va. Pridefest among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Spectrum Drag Show
Friday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.
SMYAL Fall Brunch
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
$175+ / proof of vaccination required
Facebook | Tickets
The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.
Virginia Pridefest 2022
Saturday, Sept. 24
12-8 p.m.
Brown’s Island
Richmond, Va.
Facebook
Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Art All Night
Saturday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC Housing Finance Agency
815 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Website |
The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.
Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 24
8-11 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation
Facebook
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.
Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC9
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15 / proof of vaccination required
Facebook
DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY
Saturday, Sept. 24
5-10 p.m.
Decades
1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+
Facebook | Tickets
Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.
Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser
Sunday, Sept. 25
12-4 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$20
Eventbrite
Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.
Pride Night Out at the Commanders
Sunday, Sept. 25
1 p.m.
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
North Englewood, Md.
$49
Tickets
Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.
Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Sunday, Sept. 25
6 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$54.95 – $254.95
Facebook | Tickets
Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.
Post-pandemic fall events will keep you busy in D.C.
SMYAL Brunch, HRC Nat’l Dinner return along with regional Prides
Fall means cooler temperatures make it more bearable to go out to town and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer. Below is a list of select fall events you should check out.
Dacha Garden will welcome the fall season with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Dacha Shaw. The Bavarian revelry will continue at 2 p.m. at Dacha Navy Yard with costumes, contests, and a live concert featuring Oktoberfest Queen and Yodeling Superstar Manuela Horn, Capital Chill Band, and Dacha’s own Polka band. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Virginia Pride is slated for Sept. 23-25 in Richmond. Big Freedia and stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform. Visit vapride.org for information.
Team Rayceen Productions will host Art All Night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DC Housing Finance Agency. There will be live music, dance contests and visual artists will sell and create art. This event is free and open to the public, and more details are available on Team Rayceen’s website.
Sparkle, a queer-friendly open-mic poetry night at Busboys & Poets is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 2021 14th St., N.W.
SMYAL’s 25th Annual Fall Brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. This event includes a cocktail reception featuring a fabulous silent auction, a three-course brunch, and a chance to hear from some of our community’s most inspiring leaders. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased on SMYAL’s website.
“Crossroads, Detours, & Exits” is a personal interrogation from JR “Nexus” Russ of his identities, particularly being Black, Filipino American and Queer, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) at 3:30 p.m.
Author Kevin Mallinson will discuss “Alarm in the Firehouse: a Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Firefighter” on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Library. Mallinson’s book highlights the importance of personal values and a sense of humor when facing adversity. Registration is required for this event and more details are available on the library’s website.
The inaugural Laurel Pride will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Granville Gude Park in Laurel, Md.
Harrisonburg Pride is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. in Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va.
HoCo Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in Howard County, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.
Safe Place International will host Coming Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Moxy DC. This event will connect the D.C. community with global leaders and spotlight stories of inspiration and explore what made D.C.’s LGBTQ refugee community resilient, compassionate, and ready to change the world. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Safe Place’s website.
Mix & Mingle with the Maryland Black Chamber and Maryland LGBT Chamber, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EKO House, 150 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD.
The Washington Blade will host the 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wild Days at Eaton DC. This event is sponsored by ABSOLUT, PEPCO, The Eaton DC, and the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Attendees should be at least 21 years old. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via washingtonblade.com.
The Reel Affirmations LGBTQ Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-24. More information is available at the DC Center for the LGBT Community website.
Live Tour: Under the Rainbow + High Heel Race will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 748 Jackson Place, N.W. This event is a queer history walking tour exploring the gay community from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased via capitalpride.org. The annual High Heel Race will begin after the tour.
After a two-year hiatus, Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner will return on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This fundraising dinner will help fuel the work for equality that HRC does. For more information, visit HRC’s website.
District of the Dead delivers a fright-filled Halloween Weekend at three D.C. venues: BLISS Nightclub, Ivy City Smokehouse, and SAX. Three events over three days. Visit Kinetic’s website for ticket information.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, parties and shows in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, Sept. 13
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik for a bombastic drag performance and bingo night at Red Bear Brewing.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The trivia mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
LGBT Business Expo
Thursday, Sept. 15
3-7 p.m.
Old Tucker Row
Columbia, Md.
$10
Facebook
Meet LGBT-owned companies to learn about their services and products, sample appetizers and beverages from local businesses and attend free sessions on a variety of key topics at the 2022 LGBT Business Expo.
DOD Pride/Pentagon Happy Hour
Thursday, Sept. 15
4-8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Enjoy a happy hour with Pentagon and DOD personnel at Freddie’s. It officially starts at 5, but go early to enjoy the drink specials.
Foundation Party
Thursday, Sept. 15
6-10 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
R Street Studio hosts a benefit for the Equality Chamber Foundation at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Expect to see a special guest performance by It’s Jahrel.
Drag Ball
Saturday, Sept. 17
3 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Witness this one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the D.C. Center: Stonewall Kickball’s “Drag Ball” at Stead Park. Suggested donation of $10. Follow the players to an afterparty at Number Nine.
Pridetoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
Wunder Garten
1101 First Street, N.E.
Eventbrite
Dress for Oktoberfest (if you want) and join the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Fray and the DC Gay Flag Football League for Pridetoberfest at Wunder Garten on Saturday.
Trixie & Katya
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$49.50-$159.50
Facebook | Tickets
You don’t want to miss the hilarious drag duo Trixie and Katya for their show at The Anthem on Saturday.
CAKE: Get Lit! Glow Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 17
9 p.m.
Black Cat DC
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Chord and DJ SeanMcClafferty are featured with a night of lasers, drag, remixes, upbeat vocals, and dance floor gems hosted by Cake Pop. If you have a shirt, shoes, harness, or any item that can light up, bring it and join the crowd. Part of all ticket sales proceeds will go to Capital Pride.
Con Acento: A Drag Celebration of Hispanic Icons
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with “Con Acento” drag show at JR.’s.
Standing on both feet in the current real estate market
What you get for the money in D.C.
When does it make sense to pay for mortgage points?
DC Different Drummers Jazz Band to perform ‘Oasis’
Smithsonian Zoo programming is back
In first, gay Democrat and gay Republican face off in congressional race
2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
FreeState Justice executive director resigns, says board has ‘white supremacist culture’
Gay men challenge Qatar death penalty for homosexuality
Gay man gets 6.5 years in prison for stealing $2.1 million in pandemic funds
