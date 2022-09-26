Connect with us

10 LGBTQ events this week

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and ‘Bros’ viewings, the B52s come to town among attractions

From left, Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese host 'Broadway Brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen's, 'Eek! A Leatherman' leather social will be held at Uproar, and a screening of 'Hocus Pocus 2' will be held at JR.'s this week. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Monday Night Skating: Summer’s Song

Monday, Sept. 26
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Laurel Skate Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Monday Night Skating celebrates a fond farewell to summer with beachwear and big hats with “Summer’s Song.” They encourage you to break out your summer beachwear, big glam shades, flip flops, pool noodles, floaties, and summer attire for a night of skating in Laurel.

Reign: Let the Good Times Rule

A drag performance at DIK Bar. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, Sept. 26
8-11 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey host a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen.

UTICA at Pitchers

Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Utica of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will perform at Pitchers on Wednesday in a show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla. There will be a meet and greet hosted by Ba’naka starting at 9 p.m. at this free event.

Queens of King Street at the Movies: Bros

Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane in “Bros.” (Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures)

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.
AMC Hoffman Movie Theater
206 Swamp Fox Road
Alexandria, Va.
Catch a movie with the Queens of King Street in Alexandria, Va. on Thursday. On the screen this week: the 8 p.m. showing of “Bros.”

Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party

A drag interpretation of the witches of Hocus Pocus. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, Sept. 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Citrine hosts a watch party for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Friday.

Crab Feast 8

Saturday, Oct. 1
12-3 p.m.
Washington Canoe Club
3700 Water Street, N.W.
$75
The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Preservation League present Crab Feast 8. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs and ice cream.

Eek! A Leatherman!

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Oct. 1
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to a bar night at Uproar with treats and Jello shooters. It is a cash function evening.

The B52s at The Anthem

Saturday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$75-$175
The B52s & KC and the Sunshine Band perform at The Anthem on Saturday. get your tickets while you still can!

Domingø’s Got Talent Presenta: FABULOSÉ

Saturday, Oct. 1
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Domingø hosts a night with music by La Sokko: a “latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad.”

Broadway Brunch

Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Join Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese for treats, toons and twirls at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Broadway Brunch on Sunday.

Smithsonian Zoo programming is back

Family-friendly Halloween event begins Oct. 28

September 24, 2022

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host “Boo at the Zoo” starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. 

This is a family-friendly Halloween event that includes special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag, dance party and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated Zoo. 

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Smithsonian’s website.

10 LGBTQ events this week

SMYAL Fall Brunch, Va. Pridefest among attractions

September 19, 2022

The SMYAL Fall Brunch, Virginia Pridefest and Leather Dykes Night are among attractions this week. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Spectrum Drag Show

Friday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook

Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.

SMYAL Fall Brunch

SMYAL Fall Brunch (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
$175+ / proof of vaccination required
Facebook | Tickets

The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.

Virginia Pridefest 2022

Virginia Pride (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 24
12-8 p.m.
Brown’s Island
Richmond, Va.
Facebook

Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Art All Night

Saturday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC Housing Finance Agency
815 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Website |

The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.

Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 24
8-11 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation
Facebook

The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.

Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9

Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC9
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15 / proof of vaccination required
Facebook

DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY

Saturday, Sept. 24
5-10 p.m.
Decades
1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+
Facebook | Tickets

Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.

Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser

Sunday, Sept. 25
12-4 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$20
Eventbrite

Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.

Pride Night Out at the Commanders

Sunday, Sept. 25
1 p.m.
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
North Englewood, Md.
$49
Tickets

Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Lil Nas X (Promotional poster via Anthem’s Facebook event listing)

Sunday, Sept. 25
6 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$54.95 – $254.95
Facebook | Tickets

Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.

Post-pandemic fall events will keep you busy in D.C.

SMYAL Brunch, HRC Nat’l Dinner return along with regional Prides

September 17, 2022

Big Freedia headlines Virginia Pride later this month. (Photo by kathclick/BigStock)

Fall means cooler temperatures make it more bearable to go out to town and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer. Below is a list of select fall events you should check out.

Dacha Garden will welcome the fall season with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Dacha Shaw. The Bavarian revelry will continue at 2 p.m. at Dacha Navy Yard with costumes, contests, and a live concert featuring Oktoberfest Queen and Yodeling Superstar Manuela Horn, Capital Chill Band, and Dacha’s own Polka band. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Virginia Pride is slated for Sept. 23-25 in Richmond. Big Freedia and stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform. Visit vapride.org for information.

Team Rayceen Productions will host Art All Night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DC Housing Finance Agency. There will be live music, dance contests and visual artists will sell and create art. This event is free and open to the public, and more details are available on Team Rayceen’s website

Sparkle, a queer-friendly open-mic poetry night at Busboys & Poets is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 2021 14th St., N.W.

SMYAL’s 25th Annual Fall Brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. This event includes a cocktail reception featuring a fabulous silent auction, a three-course brunch, and a chance to hear from some of our community’s most inspiring leaders. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased on SMYAL’s website

“Crossroads, Detours, & Exits” is a personal interrogation from JR “Nexus” Russ of his identities, particularly being Black, Filipino American and Queer, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) at 3:30 p.m.

Author Kevin Mallinson will discuss “Alarm in the Firehouse: a Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Firefighter” on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Library. Mallinson’s book highlights the importance of personal values and a sense of humor when facing adversity. Registration is required for this event and more details are available on the library’s website

The inaugural Laurel Pride will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Granville Gude Park in Laurel, Md.

Harrisonburg Pride is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. in Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va. 

HoCo Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in Howard County, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

Safe Place International will host Coming Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Moxy DC. This event will connect the D.C. community with global leaders and spotlight stories of inspiration and explore what made D.C.’s LGBTQ refugee community resilient, compassionate, and ready to change the world. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Safe Place’s website

Mix & Mingle with the Maryland Black Chamber and Maryland LGBT Chamber, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EKO House, 150 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD.

The Washington Blade will host the 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wild Days at Eaton DC. This event is sponsored by ABSOLUT, PEPCO, The Eaton DC, and the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Attendees should be at least 21 years old. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via washingtonblade.com

The Reel Affirmations LGBTQ Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-24. More information is available at the DC Center for the LGBT Community website.

Live Tour: Under the Rainbow + High Heel Race will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 748 Jackson Place, N.W. This event is a queer history walking tour exploring the gay community from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased via capitalpride.org. The annual High Heel Race will begin after the tour.

After a two-year hiatus, Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner will return on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This fundraising dinner will help fuel the work for equality that HRC does. For more information, visit HRC’s website.

District of the Dead delivers a fright-filled Halloween Weekend at three D.C. venues: BLISS Nightclub, Ivy City Smokehouse, and SAX. Three events over three days. Visit Kinetic’s website for ticket information.

