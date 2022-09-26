Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and ‘Bros’ viewings, the B52s come to town among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Monday Night Skating: Summer’s Song
Monday, Sept. 26
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Laurel Skate Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Facebook
Monday Night Skating celebrates a fond farewell to summer with beachwear and big hats with “Summer’s Song.” They encourage you to break out your summer beachwear, big glam shades, flip flops, pool noodles, floaties, and summer attire for a night of skating in Laurel.
Reign: Let the Good Times Rule
Monday, Sept. 26
8-11 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Facebook
Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey host a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen.
UTICA at Pitchers
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Utica of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will perform at Pitchers on Wednesday in a show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla. There will be a meet and greet hosted by Ba’naka starting at 9 p.m. at this free event.
Queens of King Street at the Movies: Bros
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.
AMC Hoffman Movie Theater
206 Swamp Fox Road
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook
Catch a movie with the Queens of King Street in Alexandria, Va. on Thursday. On the screen this week: the 8 p.m. showing of “Bros.”
Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party
Friday, Sept. 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a watch party for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Friday.
Crab Feast 8
Saturday, Oct. 1
12-3 p.m.
Washington Canoe Club
3700 Water Street, N.W.
$75
Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Preservation League present Crab Feast 8. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs and ice cream.
Eek! A Leatherman!
Saturday, Oct. 1
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to a bar night at Uproar with treats and Jello shooters. It is a cash function evening.
The B52s at The Anthem
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$75-$175
Facebook | Tickets
The B52s & KC and the Sunshine Band perform at The Anthem on Saturday. get your tickets while you still can!
Domingø’s Got Talent Presenta: FABULOSÉ
Saturday, Oct. 1
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook
Domingø hosts a night with music by La Sokko: a “latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad.”
Broadway Brunch
Sunday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Website
Join Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese for treats, toons and twirls at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Broadway Brunch on Sunday.
Out & About
Smithsonian Zoo programming is back
Family-friendly Halloween event begins Oct. 28
The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host “Boo at the Zoo” starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a family-friendly Halloween event that includes special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag, dance party and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated Zoo.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Smithsonian’s website.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
SMYAL Fall Brunch, Va. Pridefest among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Spectrum Drag Show
Friday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts a drag show on Friday with Chanel Janae, Darcy De La Cuada, Javon Love and Thea Trickality.
SMYAL Fall Brunch
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
$175+ / proof of vaccination required
Facebook | Tickets
The annual fundraiser brunch for LGBTQ youth programs is a highlight of the year.
Virginia Pridefest 2022
Saturday, Sept. 24
12-8 p.m.
Brown’s Island
Richmond, Va.
Facebook
Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond boasts headlining acts including Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Art All Night
Saturday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC Housing Finance Agency
815 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Website |
The event, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios, features live music, dance contests, vendors, voguing and fashion.
Pitch Please Studio 54: Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 24
8-11 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation
Facebook
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Please hosts a Studio 54 dance party/fundraiser at The Dirty Goose Saturday night complete with dancing and drag performances. Proceeds are slated to help support the work of the Wanda Alston Foundation.
Leather Dykes: DC Dyke Night at DC9
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
DC9
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15 / proof of vaccination required
Facebook
DMV DJ Ladies Takeover MEGA DAY PARTY
Saturday, Sept. 24
5-10 p.m.
Decades
1219 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$15 advance tickets / VIP packages $335+
Facebook | Tickets
Ten star DJs, food, hookah, dancing and drink specials are all at Decades on Saturday for a giant LGBT event produced by the DMV DJ Ladies Takeover Team.
Pups and Pumps Adoption Fundraiser
Sunday, Sept. 25
12-4 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$20
Eventbrite
Join queens Cake Pop, Crimsyn and Druex Sidora and bring your own pup to “Pups and Pumps” on Sunday. Money raised will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue.
Pride Night Out at the Commanders
Sunday, Sept. 25
1 p.m.
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
North Englewood, Md.
$49
Tickets
Celebrate Pride Night Out at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Join the Pregame Pride Party for $35 and recieve an exclusive Pride Commanders T-shirt, a pregame buffet and entertainment.
Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Sunday, Sept. 25
6 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$54.95 – $254.95
Facebook | Tickets
Famed out performer Lil Nas X comes to D.C. on Sunday.
Out & About
Post-pandemic fall events will keep you busy in D.C.
SMYAL Brunch, HRC Nat’l Dinner return along with regional Prides
Fall means cooler temperatures make it more bearable to go out to town and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer. Below is a list of select fall events you should check out.
Dacha Garden will welcome the fall season with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Dacha Shaw. The Bavarian revelry will continue at 2 p.m. at Dacha Navy Yard with costumes, contests, and a live concert featuring Oktoberfest Queen and Yodeling Superstar Manuela Horn, Capital Chill Band, and Dacha’s own Polka band. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Virginia Pride is slated for Sept. 23-25 in Richmond. Big Freedia and stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform. Visit vapride.org for information.
Team Rayceen Productions will host Art All Night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DC Housing Finance Agency. There will be live music, dance contests and visual artists will sell and create art. This event is free and open to the public, and more details are available on Team Rayceen’s website.
Sparkle, a queer-friendly open-mic poetry night at Busboys & Poets is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 2021 14th St., N.W.
SMYAL’s 25th Annual Fall Brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. This event includes a cocktail reception featuring a fabulous silent auction, a three-course brunch, and a chance to hear from some of our community’s most inspiring leaders. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased on SMYAL’s website.
“Crossroads, Detours, & Exits” is a personal interrogation from JR “Nexus” Russ of his identities, particularly being Black, Filipino American and Queer, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) at 3:30 p.m.
Author Kevin Mallinson will discuss “Alarm in the Firehouse: a Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Firefighter” on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Library. Mallinson’s book highlights the importance of personal values and a sense of humor when facing adversity. Registration is required for this event and more details are available on the library’s website.
The inaugural Laurel Pride will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Granville Gude Park in Laurel, Md.
Harrisonburg Pride is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. in Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va.
HoCo Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in Howard County, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.
Safe Place International will host Coming Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Moxy DC. This event will connect the D.C. community with global leaders and spotlight stories of inspiration and explore what made D.C.’s LGBTQ refugee community resilient, compassionate, and ready to change the world. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Safe Place’s website.
Mix & Mingle with the Maryland Black Chamber and Maryland LGBT Chamber, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EKO House, 150 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD.
The Washington Blade will host the 2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wild Days at Eaton DC. This event is sponsored by ABSOLUT, PEPCO, The Eaton DC, and the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Attendees should be at least 21 years old. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via washingtonblade.com.
The Reel Affirmations LGBTQ Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-24. More information is available at the DC Center for the LGBT Community website.
Live Tour: Under the Rainbow + High Heel Race will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 748 Jackson Place, N.W. This event is a queer history walking tour exploring the gay community from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased via capitalpride.org. The annual High Heel Race will begin after the tour.
After a two-year hiatus, Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner will return on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This fundraising dinner will help fuel the work for equality that HRC does. For more information, visit HRC’s website.
District of the Dead delivers a fright-filled Halloween Weekend at three D.C. venues: BLISS Nightclub, Ivy City Smokehouse, and SAX. Three events over three days. Visit Kinetic’s website for ticket information.
