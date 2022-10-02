Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2022
Amethyst Diamond crowned pageant winner
The winners and alternates of Miss Glamour Girl, Miss Gay Freestate and Miss Gay Western Maryland competed for the title of Miss Gay Maryland America 2022 at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Special guest performers included Miss Gay Maryland 2021 Maranda Rights and Miss Gay America 2022 Dextaci.
Amethyst Diamond was crowned the winner with Dezi Minaj designated the first alternate. Both are eligible to compete in the Miss Gay America pageant in Little Rock, Ark. in January, 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Virginia Pridefest
Richmond LGBTQ celebration held on Brown’s Island
The 2022 Virginia Pridefest was held on Brown’s Island in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
25th annual event raises money for LGBTQ youth services
The 25th annual SMYAL Fall Brunch was held at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Sept. 24. SMYAL, Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, is a D.C.-area LGBTQ youth services organization.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride After Party Drag Show
Standing room only as the queens performed at Bright Box Theater
The Queens of Winchester Pride performed at an after party drag show at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
