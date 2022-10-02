Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2022

Amethyst Diamond crowned pageant winner

Published

5 hours ago

on

Amethyst Diamond is crowned Miss Gay Maryland 2022 on Oct. 1 at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Md. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The winners and alternates of Miss Glamour Girl, Miss Gay Freestate and Miss Gay Western Maryland competed for the title of Miss Gay Maryland America 2022 at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Special guest performers included Miss Gay Maryland 2021 Maranda Rights and Miss Gay America 2022 Dextaci.

Amethyst Diamond was crowned the winner with Dezi Minaj designated the first alternate. Both are eligible to compete in the Miss Gay America pageant in Little Rock, Ark. in January, 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Virginia Pridefest

Richmond LGBTQ celebration held on Brown’s Island

Published

1 week ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

2022 Virginia Pridefest (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Virginia Pridefest was held on Brown’s Island in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch

25th annual event raises money for LGBTQ youth services

Published

1 week ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

The Kiwanis Club of Washington, D.C. was honored at the 2022 SMYAL Fall Brunch at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 25th annual SMYAL Fall Brunch was held at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Sept. 24. SMYAL, Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, is a D.C.-area LGBTQ youth services organization.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Winchester Pride After Party Drag Show

Standing room only as the queens performed at Bright Box Theater

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

Katrina Colby performs at the Bright Box Theater for the Winchester Pride After Party drag show on Sept. 17. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Queens of Winchester Pride performed at an after party drag show at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular