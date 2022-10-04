Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Extended Pride season continues with Ho Co and Laurel festivals
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
PRIDEtoberfest
Thrusday, October 6
7-11 p.m.
Wunder Garten
1101 1st Street N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
Dress for Oktoberfest and join in on a night of drinks, dancing and prizes. Event benefits the Capital Pride Alliance.
Yes Homo! Yes Queen! Comedy Show
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.
DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
1523 22nd Street, N.W.
$12 + two item minimum (food/beverage)
Website
Celebrate the queens and royalty of DC comedy with a debut show featuring female-identifying and non binary comics. The event is hosted by Ursula Fox-Koor, Reem Seliem and Sunny Soroosh and features Lil Vida, Joey Friedman, Violet Gray, Justine Morris, Hedi Sandberg, Davine Kerr, Jasmine Burton and Sandi Benton. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before the show starts to get a good seat. There will be a burlesque intermission.
Sleeze: Sucks
Thursday, Oct. 6
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Check out this spooky monthly dance party with performances by Jaxknife and Jane Saw. Listen to the “darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno” with DJs Sappho, Lemz and KeenanOrr.
Slay Them Drag Competition
Friday, Oct. 7
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik is ready to Slay as host of an amateur drag competition. Come watch the new performers and cheer for your favorites!
Freeform Fridays FRiKiTONA
Friday, Oct. 7
doors 11 p.m. / show midnight
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
Facebook
Doming0 hosts an “all Latine Drag Show and Dance Party” at Songbyrd Music House on Friday with performances by Mari Con Carne, Thunderboi Tsai and Mariuh.
Laurel Pride
Saturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Granville Gude Park
8300 Mulberry Street (Pavilion A)
Laurel, Md.
Facebook
Experience entertainment, food and more at the City of Laurel’s inaugural Pride festival.
Dancin’ Thru the Decades (70’s & 80’s)
Saturday, Oct. 8
9 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Website
Dance at a queer dance party to the music of the 70’s and 80’s brought to you by DJ L Stackz.
Ho Co Pride
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Meriweather Park Symphony Woods
10431 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, Md.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Keep the Pride party going by celebrating Howard County Pride in Columbia, Md. on Sunday.
Gagsters and Dragsters
Sunday, Oct. 9
1:30 p.m.
D.C. Improv Comedy Club
1140 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
Drag entertainers and comedians perform at the D.C. Improv Comedy Club on Sunday for a fun-filled drag brunch.
Flashy: Nine Year Anniversary
Sunday, Oct. 9
9 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
The bar is open until 4 a.m. for this milestone celebration for the big dance party that is Flashy Sundays.
Out & About
Ladies Tea event to benefit SMYAL
Fall Edition held at Hank’s Oyster Bar
“Ladies Tea: Fall Edition,” a fundraising event, will be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Hank’s Oyster Bar Dupont Circle.
Ladies are encouraged to celebrate fall while mixing and mingling at the Up Bar and outdoor patio space of Hank’s Oyster Bar.
Proceeds from the event will go to SMYAL DC, which supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the D.C. region.
Tickets for the event cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: September 30-October 6
Friday, September 30
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, email Adam at [email protected]
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City.” This event is ideal for making new connections and community building or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. This event is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 1
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. You can RSVP for this event on the DC Center’s website.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others.For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 2
Go Gay DC will also host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 3
Center Aging Advocacy Meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Participants are welcome to provide guidance and feedback on programs and services for LGBT older adults here at The DC Center for the LGBT Community. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, October 4
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.
Wednesday, October 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, October 6
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Elements DC Throw It Back Thursdaze, an LGBTQ Night” will be at 8 p.m. at Elements DC. This event will have DJs, live music, happy hour specials and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
CBC to host Newark mayor for doc screening
‘Why Is We Americans?’ to be shown at Planet Word
The Congressional Black Caucus will host a screening of “Why Is We Americans” on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Planet Word.
The documentary is an intimate portrait of the family of Newark, N.J. Mayor Ras Baraka who merges art, culture, and politics in the fight for social justice.
There will also be a special presentation of “The Book of Baraka,” his Audible Original audio book that recounts his journey from poet to principal to peacemaker, through his own powerful, inspiring words.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
