10 LGBTQ events this week

PRIDEtoberfest

Thrusday, October 6

7-11 p.m.

Wunder Garten

1101 1st Street N.E.

Free

Dress for Oktoberfest and join in on a night of drinks, dancing and prizes. Event benefits the Capital Pride Alliance.

Yes Homo! Yes Queen! Comedy Show

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.

DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern

1523 22nd Street, N.W.

$12 + two item minimum (food/beverage)

Celebrate the queens and royalty of DC comedy with a debut show featuring female-identifying and non binary comics. The event is hosted by Ursula Fox-Koor, Reem Seliem and Sunny Soroosh and features Lil Vida, Joey Friedman, Violet Gray, Justine Morris, Hedi Sandberg, Davine Kerr, Jasmine Burton and Sandi Benton. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before the show starts to get a good seat. There will be a burlesque intermission.

Sleeze: Sucks

Thursday, Oct. 6

9 p.m.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, N.W.

$10

Check out this spooky monthly dance party with performances by Jaxknife and Jane Saw. Listen to the “darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno” with DJs Sappho, Lemz and KeenanOrr.

Slay Them Drag Competition

Friday, Oct. 7

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

Desiree Dik is ready to Slay as host of an amateur drag competition. Come watch the new performers and cheer for your favorites!

Freeform Fridays FRiKiTONA

Friday, Oct. 7

doors 11 p.m. / show midnight

Songbyrd Music House

540 Penn Street, N.E.

Doming0 hosts an “all Latine Drag Show and Dance Party” at Songbyrd Music House on Friday with performances by Mari Con Carne, Thunderboi Tsai and Mariuh.

Laurel Pride

Saturday, Oct. 8

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Granville Gude Park

8300 Mulberry Street (Pavilion A)

Laurel, Md.

Experience entertainment, food and more at the City of Laurel’s inaugural Pride festival.

Dancin’ Thru the Decades (70’s & 80’s)

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.E.

Dance at a queer dance party to the music of the 70’s and 80’s brought to you by DJ L Stackz.

Ho Co Pride

Sunday, Oct. 9

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Meriweather Park Symphony Woods

10431 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

Keep the Pride party going by celebrating Howard County Pride in Columbia, Md. on Sunday.

Gagsters and Dragsters

Sunday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m.

D.C. Improv Comedy Club

1140 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

$20

Drag entertainers and comedians perform at the D.C. Improv Comedy Club on Sunday for a fun-filled drag brunch.

Flashy: Nine Year Anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 p.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$30

The bar is open until 4 a.m. for this milestone celebration for the big dance party that is Flashy Sundays.