Out & About

National Portrait Gallery honors American designer

Tribute to Maya Lin held on Oct. 16

Published

3 hours ago

on

National Portrait Gallery (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The National Portrait Gallery will debut “Surroundings: A Tribute to Maya Lin” on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Kogot Courtyard.

The gallery’s choreographer-in-residence Dana Tai Soon Burgess will be performing in response to the museum’s exhibition “One Life: Maya Lin.”

The performance and exhibition explore the life and work of the acclaimed architect, sculptor and environmentalist. Burgess drew inspiration from Maya Lin’s design training and linear aesthetic and has choreographed an abstract, angular and architectural performance that emphasizes the lines of the dancer’s bodies in relation to space.  

Admission to the performance is free and more details are available on the gallery’s website

Out & About

Howard County to celebrate Pride Oct. 9

Community to gather at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

(Image via Facebook)

Howard County Pride will begin on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park.

Howard County Pride celebrates and unites the LGBTQ+ community. The official roster of events has not been released yet, however, it will be available on HoCo Pride’s website.

Out & About

Capitol Hill Walking Tour has returned

Rainbow History Project holds educational event

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

The walking tour ends at Mr. Henry's Restaurant. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Rainbow History Project will host the return of the Capitol Hill Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the plaza outside the Eastern Market Metro entrance.

Tour guide Philip Clark will conduct this educational and enlightening walking tour that will end at Mr. Henry’s Restaurant, 601 Pennsylvania Ave. The tour will be limited to 35 guests, and will take place rain or shine. To reserve a spot, email [email protected]

Calendar

Calendar: October 7-13

LGBTQ events in the week to come

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Friday, October 7

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email  [email protected]

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. Or just to unwind and enjoy the extended happy hour. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Saturday, October 8

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email  [email protected]

Sunday, October 9

GoGay DC will host a drag show at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in cash to give to the performers or to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. The event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Monday, October 10

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Tuesday, October 11

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected]

The Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University will host a roundtable to celebrate National Coming Out Day at 7 p.m. at 1957 E St., N.W.  The event will bring together scholars and practitioners, undergraduates, graduates, faculty, staff, alums, and allies to join in a robust discussion that celebrates resilience, authenticity, and pride. More details are available on Eventbrite

Wednesday, October 12

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers

Queer Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This event will be a monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Thursday, October 13

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. 

“Comedy & Cocktails” will be at 6 p.m. at Pure Lounge. There will be performances from local DMV comedians, music by DJ Kovza, drinking games, free prizes and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

