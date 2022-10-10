Virginia
Gay school board member loses race for Va. House of Delegates
Special election called to fill vacant seat
Gay Fairfax County School Board member Karl V. Frisch finished second on Oct. 8 in a two-candidate race for the Democratic nomination for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia House of Delegates that includes parts of Fairfax County.
Frisch lost to public school teacher and community activist Holly Seibold at a Democratic Party caucus held in three locations on Saturday, Oct. 8, by a margin of 2,356 votes for Seibold to Frisch’s 1,143 votes, according to results released by the Fairfax Democratic Party.
Seibold will now run as the Democratic nominee in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the House of Delegates seat in the 35th District. The seat became vacant when Democratic incumbent Mark Keam resigned to take a position in the administration of President Joe Biden. The district includes the towns or cities of Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons, and Vienna.
“I’m proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for all who volunteered, endorsed, contributed, and otherwise supported us,” Frisch said in a statement. “Losing is always difficult – especially when so many people invest their time, talent, and hard-earned money to support your cause,” he said.
“That said, losing is a little easier to digest when it’s to someone as capable as Holly Seibold,” said Frisch. “She will be a great delegate. We have three months until the Special Election to fill Mark Keam’s seat, and I will do whatever I can to help her succeed.”
Frisch won election to the Fairfax County School Board in 2019 to represent the county’s Providence District, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a local office in Fairfax, which is Virginia’s largest county.
During his tenure on the school board Frisch has been an outspoken supporter of the rights of LGBTQ students, including transgender students at a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin (R) has proposed a controversial public school policy considered by activists to be hostile to trans students.
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
Victim’s family says beloved stylist and accused killer were dating
A 19-year-old Herndon, Va., man has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Grand Larceny-Auto Theft for allegedly fatally stabbing gay hairstylist Carroll Davis, 62, inside Davis’s home in Leesburg, Va. and allegedly stealing Davis’s car on Sept. 30.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and court records, Mario Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested one day later on Oct. 1 after he crashed Davis’s 2017 Mercedes on Interstate-66 at Gallows Road in Fairfax County.
News 4 Washington reported that Davis’s niece, Carroll Davis, told the TV news station that her uncle and Hernandez-Navarrate had been dating for a few months, but Davis’s family members knew very little about the accused killer.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News it received a call from the hair salon where Davis worked on Sept. 30 asking them to check on Davis because he did not show up for work. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Davis’s home on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg and found Davis’s body and a bloody knife on a counter.
Fox 5 News reports that court documents state that at the time of his arrest, Hernandez-Navarrate had “dried up blood on his feet and under his fingernails” and admitted to being at Davis’s home on the day Davis’s body was found.
Online court records obtained by the Blade show that at the time he was charged with Davis’s murder Hernandez-Navarrate had been awaiting trial for a July 27, 2022, arrest on charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs.
“Now, Davis is being remembered as someone whose talents as a master hairstylist brought laughter and joy to many people,” News 4 DC’s Jackie Bensen reported in an Oct. 3 broadcast. “Many of his clients had been coming to him for decades, and he was regarded as family by those who sat in his chair,” Bensen reported.
Court records show Hernandez-Navarrate, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear for an arraignment at Loudoun County General District Court on Oct. 11.
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FCPS governing body unanimously passes LGBTQ History Month recognition
A group of more than 200 activists gathered outside of Luther Jackson Middle School in Vienna on Thursday to object to the new “model policies” for transgender students proposed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Many activists have voiced support for the policies enacted by the General Assembly and former Gov. Ralph Northam, which were intended to protect LGBTQ students in general, and trans and gender nonconforming students in particular. However, the Youngkin administration released revisions on Sept. 16 that differ substantially from the policies passed into law in 2020.
The activists oppose the revised “model policies” for including the mandate that students use school facilities for the sex they were assigned at birth and the restriction of students to be able to change their names and pronouns without parental permission. Further, the policies direct teachers and staff not to conceal a student’s gender identity from parents, even when a student asks to keep that information private.
Activists from the student-led Pride Liberation Project were joined by state Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church), educators, students, concerned community members and activists from the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, Pride in FCPS and the Democratic Socialists of America ahead of the Fairfax County School Board meeting before it took place inside the middle school.
McLean High School senior Casey Calabia, a Pride Liberation Project organizer, spoke to the crowd.
“When I came here this afternoon, I made the active choice to forget the probability and statistics test I have because how can these classes mean anything to me when my rights are at risk, when my safety in a classroom is at risk,” said Calabia. “Education is not for parents, education is not for teachers, it is not for your next political agenda, education is for students.”
“It is to bring up the next generation to be competent, to be kind, to be loving and to feel safe where they deserve to be safe,” added Calabia. “How can my county do anything but make the necessary move for our education to keep us better? To keep us safe?”
“When it’s hard, when we face resistance, there are tons of people and thousands more that come to places like this to stand up for trans kids, to stand up for queer kids,” Calabia said. “I am proud that I get to honor a long-standing tradition of queerness, of being nonbinary, of being transgender. It is something I’m privileged to do every single day of my life. So it is here at FCPS that I’m grateful to everyone continuing to help defend my right to thrive. Every single one of my fellow students, teachers, staff and community members equally deserves their right to thrive.”
Fairfax County students were joined at the rally by parents like Laura Stokes.
“I’m a very proud parent of a trans nonbinary fourth grader in FCPS,” Stokes told the assembled activists.
“Whenever Youngkin says he’s about ‘respecting parents’ choice,’ I don’t feel like I’m reflected in that statement. What about parents like me?” Stokes asked. “I don’t see myself in that proposal. I don’t see myself in that policy.”
David Walrod of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers admonished the Youngkin administration.
“What we have seen from Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education is unconscionable, reprehensible,” Walrod said.
“We’ve seen governors use students as political pawns before.” Walrod charged. “We’ve seen governors like Gregg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida create the most dehumanizing laws against LGBTQ students that they could think of. The Virginia legislature saw past the political games and they saw human beings, they saw students, they saw children.”
“The Northam administration supported these efforts and created policies meant to protect students, promote inclusion and equity and give students a chance to thrive,” Walrod continued. “Gov. Youngkin and Supt. Ballow on the other hand have shown us they don’t believe members of the LGBTQ+ community are worthy of protection. They’ve shown us that they support demonizing students to score political points.”
“I ask the school board to say ‘no’ to Glenn Youngkin,” Walrod said. “I ask the school board to say ‘no’ to Jillian Ballow and I ask the Fairfax County School Board to say ‘yes’ to giving students the ability to be themselves.”
Following the rally, activists filed into the Luther Jackson Middle School auditorium for the Fairfax County School Board’s public meeting.
Board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer began the meeting with a statement prepared by the board and acknowledged the large crowd of LGBTQ student activists in attendance.
“The Fairfax County School Board understands that our LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families are worried about the impact of Gov. Youngkin’s proposed model policies for transgender and gender-expansive students,” Heizer read into the public record. “Nearly one in five transgender and non-binary youth attempted suicide in the last year. LGBTQIA+ youth who found their school to be affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide. It is necessary to ensure our school community is a place where all students can live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, harassment or violence.”
“Our policies and regulations will continue supporting our transgender and gender-expansive students, staff, and families. Fairfax County School Board Policy 1450 protects students, educators, and other staff from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” Heizer continued.
Heizer then listed the protections outlined in FCPS Regulation 2603 and reiterated the board’s commitment to the Viriginia Human Rights Act, Title IX and the “settled law of Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board,” requiring respect for students’ gender identity.
“Protecting, supporting and affirming our transgender and gender-expansive students is critical to achieving a safe and respectful learning environment for all students, and providing them with equal access to educational programs, services, and activities. The work to do so in a holistically inclusive way continues, but we know that, from this commitment, we will not waiver,” concluded Heizer.
The board later unanimously passed a resolution introduced by member Karl Frisch (Providence District) recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month in Fairfax County Public Schools.
Va. students stage mass walkout over anti-LGBTQ policies
Activists from more than 90 schools across state hold rallies
Thousands of students in schools across Virginia participated in walkouts and rallies on Tuesday to oppose the revised “model policies” on transgender students released by the Virginia Department of Education.
VDOE policy revisions were released on Sept. 16 and differ substantially from the policies passed into law in 2020.
The original policies on the treatment of trans students were intended to protect LGBTQ students; but the revised “model policies” have been criticized by activists, educators and legislators for mandating students use school facilities for the sex they were assigned at birth and bars students from changing their names and pronouns without parental permission. Further, the policies direct teachers and staff not to conceal a student’s gender identity from parents, even when a student asks to keep that information private.
The student-led Virginia-based Pride Liberation Project responded to these policy changes by organizing mass walkouts and rallies in more than 90 schools from Alexandria to Williamsburg.
“These proposed guidelines are essentially taking that cornerstone and using it to undermine our rights. If these guidelines are implemented, it will be the single biggest loss for queer rights in Virginia in years,” Natasha Sanghvi, a student organizer with the Pride Liberation Project, said in a statement.
Openly gay Virginia state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) in a statement said “these new model policies, which are in flagrant violation of Virginia law, will do serious harm to transgender students. They are not based in science or compassion and will lead to students being outed before they are ready, increased bullying and harassment of marginalized youth, and will require students to jump through legal hoops just to be referred to with their proper name.”
Ebbin joined several hundred students at West Potomac High School in Alexandria in a rally opposing the model policies proposed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
“The new policy drafts are only going to do more harm to trans students who are already at risk for being outed, harassed and harmed,” Jules Lombardi, a Fairfax County high school senior, told the Washington Blade. “These drafts will take schools, which are supposed to be safe environments for students, and make them spaces where students have to hide themselves for fear of their parents finding out about their identities.”
“This isn’t a matter of ‘parental rights,’ it’s a matter of human rights and we deserve to be treated with the same respect as cis students,” Lombardi added.
Andrea-Grace Mukuna, a senior at John R. Lewis High School in Springfield, told the Blade that “gender affirmation matters. Something so easily given to cisgender people is a right that our trans and gender non conforming youth deserve. I am walking out because schools will no longer be a safe place for queer students to be in if these policies get passed.”
“Requirements for teachers to refer to students by their birth name and pronouns aligning with their sex, rather than trusting our students to know themselves and who they are best, reinforces the idea that we as students have no power, no control and no knowledge over anything in our lives. Gender queer youth exist, and no policy can change that,” Mukuna said.
Mukuna continued, “making an attempt at denying them their ability to be who they are is a malicious attack on vulnerable students that could cause deathly harm.”
“I walk out for my queer community — there is no erasing us,” Mukuna said.
Several hundred students walked out of McLean High School. The walkout was lead by members of the school’s GSA and organizers from the Pride Liberation Project including McLean High School senior Casey Calabia.
Calibia asked the crowd, “Do we want Gov. Youngkin to understand that this is not what Virginia looks like?”
The crowd roared, “yes!”
“Virginia stands for trans kids. Trans and queer people are a fact of humanity. We will be accepted one way or another and to see everybody here today is another step toward that change,” said Calibia through a bull horn.
Calibia told the Blade in a pre-walkout statement said “to call these policies in favor of respecting trans students’ rights and privacy is to call an apple an orange. The 2022 Transgender Model policies, even as a draft, have begun to actively hurt my community’s mental health.”
“Instead of focusing on academics and our future, we have to sit in class and wonder if we will be safe in school,” Calibia concluded. “To not only take away the 2021 policies, a cornerstone in LGBTQIA+ rights for Virginia, but to mock them with these replacements, is a devastating blow to myself, trans students, queer students, and the whole of Virginia’s public school student body. How can we be safe, if we can be taken out of school-provided counseling, maliciously misgendered, and denied opportunities given to other students simply because of our gender? Accepting queer students in class does not indoctrinate or brainwash kids. It tells queer students like me that it is okay and safe to be ourselves in school.”
The student protests in Virginia have made national news.
“This is a president who supports the LGBTQI+ community and has been supporting that community for some time now as a vice president, as senator, and certainly as president now,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in response to a question about the protests during her daily press briefing. “And he . . . always is proud to speak out against the mistreatment of that community … We believe and he believes transgender youth should be allowed to be able to go to school freely, to be able to express themselves freely, to be able to have the protections that they need to be who they are.”
“When it comes to this community, he is a partner, and he is a strong ally, as well as the vice president,” Jean-Pierre stated.
Walkouts and rallies were held at middle and high schools in Arlington, Bedford, Buchanan, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Henrico, James City, Loudoun, Louisa, Montgomery, Powhatan, Prince George’s, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and York Counties as well as in the cities of Alexandria, Chesapeake, Newport News, Portsmouth, Richmond, Williamsburg and Winchester.
“Every parent wants Virginia’s laws to ensure children’s safety, freedom, and to encourage a vibrant and engaging learning experience. But the Virginia Department of Education is rejecting those shared values by advancing policies that will target LGBTQ kids for harassment and mistreatment simply because of who they are,” said Ebbin.
