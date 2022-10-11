Local
Blade Foundation announces fellowship on LGBTQ identity and race
UMD senior Brandie Bland named fellow
The Blade Foundation this week announced the recipient of an inaugural reporting fellowship focused on covering stories at the intersection of LGBTQ identities and race.
Brandie Bland, a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Maryland, was selected from a group of applicants as recipient of the fellowship.
“As someone passionate about telling stories at the intersection of culture and news, I am honored to have been chosen as a Blade Foundation fellow,” Bland said. “I look forward to expanding the horizons of my journalistic perspective and learning from those who have forged the path ahead of me as I explore the nuances, challenges, and joys of reporting on the LGBTQIA community.”
The fellowship is funded by a grant from the Leonard-Litz Foundation.
“This fellowship is an opportunity for us all to explore the vast and varied intersectional identities of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Colin Hosten, executive director of The Leonard Litz LGBTQ+ Foundation. “Our struggles are impossible to separate — quite literally for many people. Let’s not forget, people of color were the ones leading the fight at Stonewall. At the Leonard-Litz Foundation, Racial Justice is core to our mission of helping LGBTQ+ people fulfill their potential. We cannot build a whole future if we only tell half our history.”
Blade Foundation Director Kevin Naff welcomed Bland this week.
“We’re excited to work with Brandie,” Naff said. “She’s a talented young journalist who will bring readers a compelling range of stories during her fellowship. Thank you to the Leonard-Litz Foundation for funding this important work.”
Bland’s first piece examining the unique challenges faced by communities of color on National Coming Out Day is available here.
District of Columbia
Number of D.C. shelters serving LGBTQ homeless is growing
Existing groups step in to fill gaps created by Casa Ruby shutdown
The Wanda Alston Foundation states on its website that it made history in 2008 when it opened D.C.’s first transitional housing program solely dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth ages 18 to 24 experiencing homelessness.
As part of that program, the foundation, named after the late and beloved LGBTQ rights advocate Wanda Alston, has since opened two more LGBTQ youth homeless facilities, including one that opened last year that also made history.
Referred to as Renita’s, it’s a two-bed, two-year transitional housing program believed to be the first known such facility focused specifically on serving homeless transgender men of color.
In January 2017, the D.C. LGBTQ youth advocacy organization SMYAL opened the first of five housing sites it currently operates that can serve up to 66 LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.
Like the Alston Foundation, SMYAL states on its website that it provides a wide range of services for its LGBTQ youth residents in addition to a safe and stable shelter, including food, case management services, mental health counseling, crisis intervention, and employment related skills development.
The two groups also have designated at least one of their housing facilities to offer their residents extended transitional housing for up to six years.
Beginning in 2012, Casa Ruby, under the direction of its founder Ruby Corado, evolved into the city’s largest LGBTQ specific emergency shelter facility, operating what it said was a greater than 50-bed shelter program at seven locations. The program provided services in both English and Spanish to youth and some adults. It had a special outreach to transgender women of color in need of housing.
But due to a financial crisis brought about by the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in D.C. government grants and which remains under investigation by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, Casa Ruby curtailed and eventually shut down all of its operations during a year-long period that culminated this past July. In court documents filed as part of a civil complaint filed against Casa Ruby, the AG’s office said, among other things, the loss of city funding was brought about by Casa Ruby’s failure to provide required finance reports verifying how the money was spent. Corado disputes that allegation.
At the request of the AG’s office, a D.C. Superior Court judge has placed Casa Ruby in receivership and appointed the Wanda Alston Foundation as the receiver.
In a report released last month, the Alston Foundation recommended that Casa Ruby be dissolved, saying its debts far exceed any remaining assets. The judge has yet to hand down a ruling on whether to dissolve the once highly regarded LGBTQ organization or take steps to determine if it can be revived.
Since its shutdown, other local organizations, including SMYAL, have taken steps to provide support for the Casa Ruby clients impacted by the shutdown.
“Following the closure of Casa Ruby, SMYAL has been working with our partners at other housing providers, the D.C. Department of Human Services, and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs to identify and fill gaps in services,” SMYAL spokesperson Hancie Stokes told the Washington Blade.
“Most directly, SMYAL has launched a new Latinx Street Outreach program that is designed to support Spanish-speaking LGBTQ youth who may have been connected to services or in need of new services,” Stokes said in an email. “We started piloting this program just last month and have already begun working with 22 Spanish-speaking youth to connect or reconnect them with services, including housing, and assist them with obtaining vital documents, and navigating legal procedures,” she said.
In September 2021, the D.C. Department of Human Services informed Casa Ruby it would not renew its main grant that funded the Casa Ruby homeless shelter program. At that time, DHS announced it had awarded a grant for a new D.C. LGBTQ youth homeless shelter to Covenant House, a nonprofit group that provides homeless youth services nationwide. The Washington Post reported the grant was for $648,000,
Covenant House announced it opened the new 24-bed LGBTQ youth shelter, called Shine, on Sept. 30, 2021, in the city’s Deanwood neighborhood in Northeast D.C. Although other non-LGBTQ organizations currently provide homeless-related services, including shelter accommodations, for LGBTQ youth, the Covenant House Shine facility is believed to be the city’s first LGBTQ shelter operated by a non-LGBTQ specific organization.
“Most LGBTQ+ young people access services from non-LGBTQ-specific agencies,” Covenant House states on its D.C. website. “At Covenant House, we’re proud of the diversity of the youth in our houses and the staff who welcome and serve them,” the statement says. “All young people facing homelessness are welcome here and are embraced with unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support.”
With nearly all LGBTQ specific homeless facilities in D.C. focusing on youth, the city’s first official shelter for LGBTQ adults opened its doors on July 14 of this year following a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The 40-bed shelter, located in the city’s Marshall Heights neighborhood at 400 50th St., S.E, will accommodate unaccompanied adults 25 years of age and older, according to a statement released by the mayor’s office.
“The shelter will provide trauma-informed case management services including mental health, substance abuse treatment, medical, and victims’ services,” the statement says.
“We are proud to cut the ribbon on a shelter that embodies our D.C. values as well as our commitment to making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” Bowser said at the ceremony. “With this new facility, we’re breaking down barriers to shelter, building community, connecting residents with the trauma-informed services they need to live healthy, happy lives,” the mayor said.
Under city funding, the new LGBTQ adult shelter is being operated by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness (TCP), the statement from the mayor’s office says. It says two other local nonprofit groups, Coalition for the Homeless and the KBEC Group, Inc., will assist TCP in operating the shelter.
At least two other non-LGBTQ locally based organizations – the Latin American Youth Center (LAYC) and Sasha Bruce Youthwork – also provide services for homeless LGBTQ youth, including housing-related services, the two groups state on their websites.
Stokes, the SMYAL spokesperson, said the non-LGBTQ organizations operating homeless programs for LGBTQ people are meeting a need for increased services. But she said additional training may be needed to ensure that all organizations can fully meet the specific needs of their LGBTQ clients.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to ensure LGBTQ youth who are matched with non-LGBTQ-specific providers are affirmed, welcomed, and supported fully,” Stokes said.
“SMYAL and our partners have been working to increase cultural competency among all housing providers, but there is a continued need to invest in training providers to build capacity to directly serve LGBTQ youth, as well as creating solid foundations for additional providers who are accessible to LGBTQ youth,” she said.
Virginia
Gay school board member loses race for Va. House of Delegates
Special election called to fill vacant seat
Gay Fairfax County School Board member Karl V. Frisch finished second on Oct. 8 in a two-candidate race for the Democratic nomination for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia House of Delegates that includes parts of Fairfax County.
Frisch lost to public school teacher and community activist Holly Seibold at a Democratic Party caucus held in three locations on Saturday, Oct. 8, by a margin of 2,356 votes for Seibold to Frisch’s 1,143 votes, according to results released by the Fairfax Democratic Party.
Seibold will now run as the Democratic nominee in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the House of Delegates seat in the 35th District. The seat became vacant when Democratic incumbent Mark Keam resigned to take a position in the administration of President Joe Biden. The district includes the towns or cities of Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons, and Vienna.
“I’m proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for all who volunteered, endorsed, contributed, and otherwise supported us,” Frisch said in a statement. “Losing is always difficult – especially when so many people invest their time, talent, and hard-earned money to support your cause,” he said.
“That said, losing is a little easier to digest when it’s to someone as capable as Holly Seibold,” said Frisch. “She will be a great delegate. We have three months until the Special Election to fill Mark Keam’s seat, and I will do whatever I can to help her succeed.”
Frisch won election to the Fairfax County School Board in 2019 to represent the county’s Providence District, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a local office in Fairfax, which is Virginia’s largest county.
During his tenure on the school board Frisch has been an outspoken supporter of the rights of LGBTQ students, including transgender students at a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin (R) has proposed a controversial public school policy considered by activists to be hostile to trans students.
Virginia
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
Victim’s family says beloved stylist and accused killer were dating
A 19-year-old Herndon, Va., man has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Grand Larceny-Auto Theft for allegedly fatally stabbing gay hairstylist Carroll Davis, 62, inside Davis’s home in Leesburg, Va. and allegedly stealing Davis’s car on Sept. 30.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and court records, Mario Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested one day later on Oct. 1 after he crashed Davis’s 2017 Mercedes on Interstate-66 at Gallows Road in Fairfax County.
News 4 Washington reported that Davis’s niece, Carroll Davis, told the TV news station that her uncle and Hernandez-Navarrate had been dating for a few months, but Davis’s family members knew very little about the accused killer.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News it received a call from the hair salon where Davis worked on Sept. 30 asking them to check on Davis because he did not show up for work. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Davis’s home on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg and found Davis’s body and a bloody knife on a counter.
Fox 5 News reports that court documents state that at the time of his arrest, Hernandez-Navarrate had “dried up blood on his feet and under his fingernails” and admitted to being at Davis’s home on the day Davis’s body was found.
Online court records obtained by the Blade show that at the time he was charged with Davis’s murder Hernandez-Navarrate had been awaiting trial for a July 27, 2022, arrest on charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs.
“Now, Davis is being remembered as someone whose talents as a master hairstylist brought laughter and joy to many people,” News 4 DC’s Jackie Bensen reported in an Oct. 3 broadcast. “Many of his clients had been coming to him for decades, and he was regarded as family by those who sat in his chair,” Bensen reported.
Court records show Hernandez-Navarrate, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear for an arraignment at Loudoun County General District Court on Oct. 11.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
The LGBTQ case for supporting the 2022 revolution in Iran
Number of D.C. shelters serving LGBTQ homeless is growing
Supreme Court OKs making video records of Prop 8 trial open to public
J.D. Vance signals opposition to same-sex marriage bill
Blade’s Best Of LGBTQ D.C. party set for Oct. 20
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
Transgender Brazil congresswoman-elect: Election is ‘important step for democracy’
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Latinoamérica debe recuperar el liderazgo en la erradicación de las ‘terapias de conversión’
Borradxs al nacer, la realidad de las personas intersex en Ecuador
Popular
-
Virginia3 days ago
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
-
South America4 days ago
Transgender Brazil congresswoman-elect: Election is ‘important step for democracy’
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
-
Noticias en Español2 days ago
Latinoamérica debe recuperar el liderazgo en la erradicación de las ‘terapias de conversión’
-
Noticias en Español4 days ago
Borradxs al nacer, la realidad de las personas intersex en Ecuador
-
Virginia1 day ago
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
-
National1 day ago
Nat’l Coming Out Day presents unique challenges for communities of color
-
Latin America3 days ago
Fallece la primera persona trans electa para un cargo público en América Latina