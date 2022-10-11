Blade’s Best Of LGBTQ D.C. party set for Oct. 20

The Washington Blade announced plans for the 21st annual Best Of LGBTQ D.C. Awards Party. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m. at the Eaton Hotel (1201 K. St., N.W.).

Winners in more than 60 categories will be announced and the event will feature performances from Desiree Dik, Molasses, and Vagenesis; Cake Pop! will serve as host. Music will be provided by DJ Juba and DJ Chord. Sponsors include Absolut, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Eaton Hotel.

There will be an after party from 8-10 p.m. presented by Cake. Attendees must be 21 and over. Tickets available now at bestofLGBTQDC.com.