Blade’s Best Of LGBTQ D.C. party set for Oct. 20

Winners of over 60 categories announced at annual event

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Washington Blade announced plans for the 21st annual Best Of LGBTQ D.C. Awards Party. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m. at the Eaton Hotel (1201 K. St., N.W.). 

Winners in more than 60 categories will be announced and the event will feature performances from Desiree Dik, Molasses, and Vagenesis; Cake Pop! will serve as host. Music will be provided by DJ Juba and DJ Chord. Sponsors include Absolut, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Eaton Hotel.

There will be an after party from 8-10 p.m. presented by Cake. Attendees must be 21 and over. Tickets available now at bestofLGBTQDC.com.

10 LGBTQ events this week

Music, affirmation, reclamation and more in the days to come

Published

1 day ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Music in the Night

Monday, October 10
doors 6 p.m./showtime 8 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$20-$40
Facebook | Tickets

Capital Pride presents a Broadway musical and theatrical review with local talent featuring special guest (and everyone’s favorite “Mr. Darcy”) Conrad Ricamora.

¡Reclamación! A celebration of Indigenous People’s Day

Monday, October 10
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

“Celebrate the reclaiming of ‘Columbus Day’ with your host, Domingo, and a star-studded cast of Latiné drag artists!” Drag performers include Dirty Sanchez, Silver Ware, and Evry Pleasure.

JusticeAid Fall Benefit Concert for SMYAL

Kandace Springs (Screen capture via Vimeo)

Tuesday, October 11
7 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$300
Website | Tickets

Enjoy an evening with Kandace Springs at this fundraiser for LGBTQ youth services.

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Tuesday, October 11
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Desiree and her “bombastic” drag performers liven up a night of bingo at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.

Queer Trivia with the Mistresses

Wednesday, October 12
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook

Show your knowledge of all things queer at a trivia night with the Mistresses.

A Speakeasy Evening at NMAAHC

Sampson McCormick (Photo courtesy of Kola/510 Media)

Friday, October 14
7:30-11 p.m.
Heritage Hall, National Museum of African American History and Culture
1400 Constitution Avenue, N.W.
Free / registration required
Website | Tickets 

This unique event is inspired by the speakeasy clubs of the Harlem Renaissance. Go to experience music by DJ MIM, comedy by Sampson McCormick and a moderated panel discussion about Ballroom and Beyond with Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garrçon.

Affirmation Station

Saturday, October 15
12-3 p.m.
2661 Hartland Road
Falls Church, Va.
Facebook

It’s time for an Affirmation Station produced by CAKE Society Co. with a clothing swap, free gender affirming items, free HIV testing, free food, music and fun.

Mounties Present: THIRS-TEA Charity Tea Dance with Rosé

Saturday, October 15
3-8 p.m.
Zebbie’s Garden
1223 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$30-$50
Facebook

Dance and grove to support the Wanda Alston Foundation with Rosé, Duex Sidora and Cake Pop. Music by DJ Alex Love.

Con Acento: A Latin Drag and Dance Party

Saturday, October 15
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show with performances by Darcy de la Cuadra, Vee Bee Majesty and Indiana Bones. Catch the show and stay for the dance party with beats by Andre Gutarra.

Avalon Saturdays four year anniversary

Saturday, October 15
10 p.m.
Soundcheckdc
1420 K Street, N.W.
$30-$35
Facebook | Tickets

AVALON, DC’s “largest LGBTQ+ circuit party” celebrates its fourth anniversary on Saturday at Soundcheckdc.

Howard County to celebrate Pride Oct. 9

Community to gather at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park

Published

6 days ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

(Image via Facebook)

Howard County Pride will begin on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park.

Howard County Pride celebrates and unites the LGBTQ+ community. The official roster of events has not been released yet, however, it will be available on HoCo Pride’s website.

Capitol Hill Walking Tour has returned

Rainbow History Project holds educational event

Published

6 days ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

The walking tour ends at Mr. Henry's Restaurant. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Rainbow History Project will host the return of the Capitol Hill Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the plaza outside the Eastern Market Metro entrance.

Tour guide Philip Clark will conduct this educational and enlightening walking tour that will end at Mr. Henry’s Restaurant, 601 Pennsylvania Ave. The tour will be limited to 35 guests, and will take place rain or shine. To reserve a spot, email [email protected]

