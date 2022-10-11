The LGBTQ case for supporting the 2022 revolution in Iran

There is a secular revolution unfolding in the Islamic Republic that the mainstream media has thus far failed to adequately cover. This revolution is led by young women and teenage girls and supported by men and women from all over Iran. We are now entering the fourth week of demonstrations that have resulted in imprisonment, torture and death of countless Iranians.

The trigger for the revolution was the merciless death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died of blunt force to her skull while in police custody on Sept. 16, 2022. Her crime was the inadvertent showing of a few strands of hair thru her hijab. Almost immediately and simultaneously young people throughout Iran rose to seek justice for Mahsa by demanding an end to the barbaric medieval Islamic rule over their lives.

Its undisputed that since its inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic has been a state sponsor of terrorism abroad and a fierce oppressor of the citizens in Iran, with a special scorn towards women, racial and religious minorities, and the queer community. For over 43 years, the international community, including successive U.S. administrations, have brushed off the ruthless nature of the Islamic regime as cultural and an internal matter.

As an immigration attorney, I’ve represented hundreds of Iranian LGBT asylum seekers before immigration courts and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I’ve heard too many heart wrenching and horrific stories of what the Islamic regime did to them just for being queer. I’m also aware of the documented execution of thousands of gays and lesbians in Iran during the past four decades.

The Islamic Republic’s stance towards gay people in Iran is not surprising since the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khomeini, called for the extermination of gays in Iran. What is shocking however, is how Western governments accept the genocide as a norm instead of recognizing it as a crime against humanity and bringing charges against the Islamic Republic.

Let me be clear, recognizing a woman to have half of the value of a man, ripping women of any equal rights in court, imposing mandatory hijab, and routine executions of gays and lesbians is not in the Iranian culture, and it should never be accepted as the norm in Iran by any country. I should know — I am a gay Iranian American.

I’m inspired by the young people in Iran who have taken the matter into their own hands by putting their lives on the line and calling for the downfall of the barbaric Islamic regime. I’m at awe of their courage. However, as a gay liberal progressive I am disgusted by the lack of any meaningful action with respect to the unfolding revolution in Iran from the U.S. government I voted for in November 2020. Random sanctions against individuals and low-level institutions will not sway me or the millions of Iranians fighting for their freedom.

I’m particularly disappointed in Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and Secretary Clinton. These are women for whom I had great respect and love because of the values I thought they held. These female leaders need to heed the call from their sisters in Iran and demand that Biden administration put an end to the JCPOA nuclear negotiations with the regime and immediately expel all Islamic Republic diplomats from the United States.