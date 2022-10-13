Opinions
My visit to Inova hospital marred by binary intake form
‘M’ or ‘F’ excludes trans, non-binary patients from affirming care
When Inova opened its Pride Clinic in Falls Church last year, an official hailed the new center as an inclusive space where LGBTQ+ patients would be welcomed at the door with the questions, “What are your pronouns? How do you prefer to be addressed?”
But that was not at all my experience when I visited the emergency room of an Inova hospital just a few miles away.
At Inova Alexandria Hospital, intake forms listed only two boxes — M or F — for me to be able to disclose my gender. I did not know how to answer. I am transgender. I am non-binary.
On forms and in life, it is very hard when you can’t find a box that fits you to be able to say who you are. I know this from hard experience.
So I took the intake form to the hospital intake employee who had asked me to fill it out. I pointed to the “X” marker on my gender on my driver’s license.
“The DMV has a box for me to say who I am, but Inova doesn’t,” I said.
The employee was empathetic, but told me she doesn’t make the forms and that I could refuse to answer the question. The point is, I want to be able to answer. I want to be able to say who I am. But the forms did not let me.
“If folks can’t get in the door and be called their proper name and proper pronouns and get their information collected, it doesn’t surprise me they’d be reluctant to come in the door and it doesn’t surprise me that disparities exist,” Alex Waad, health equity manager in ChristianaCare’s Office of Health Equity in Delaware, said in a telephone interview.
Waad, who could not comment on the practices of Inova or other hospitals, was part of a team of researchers at ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware who published a study after surveying dozens of hospital registrars about how they seek and record information on gender.
The researchers found, in some cases, electronic healthcare record systems just did not allow for reporting on nonbinary patients. That affects thousands of would-be patients. According to the Virginia Mercury, more than 5,000 Virginians have recorded their gender marker as nonbinary with the DMV since a 2020 law allowed the designation.
Despite large, unwieldy electronic health systems, change is possible. In January, after all, the nation’s largest healthcare provider, the Department of Veterans Affairs, announced its own medical record system would change to include transgender options for gender.
“All veterans, all people, have a basic right to be identified as they define themselves,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said at the time. “This is essential for their general well-being and overall health.”
Luckily, my bicycling accident left me scraped and sore but without any broken bones. The clinical care I received at Inova was prompt and professional. Still, a few days later, I told hospital officials about my concerns.
“Your forms have only a male and female box and solicit no information at all to indicate preferred pronouns or any trans existence at all,” I wrote in an email. “I understand it can be important from a clinical perspective to understand somebody’s (assigned) gender at birth, but it’s equally important to understand the entirety of somebody’s identity and experience.”
This goes far beyond hurt feelings. It’s about respect and accuracy. What’s more, after this sort of experience, the next time a trans person has to decide whether they will go to the hospital, they might opt to stay home instead, at a time when they could need critical and life saving care.
In response to my inquiry, a hospital spokeswoman said Inova would, indeed, be updating its forms and training across its system. More than 2 million patients visit Inova’s hospitals, primary and specialty care practices and other medical offices each year.
“We strive to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all of our patients from the moment they walk through the doors,” Inova spokeswoman Tracy Connell wrote in an email.
Connell also said the nonprofit health system had updated its patient electronic medical records (EMR) back in 2020 to let patients note their affirming gender identity, along with pronouns, legal sex, sex assigned at birth and other inclusive values.
However, she added, “unfortunately, our paper forms do not yet align with our EMR.”
This news of updated, inclusive forms is welcome, if belated.
I asked Connell to send me a copy of any new intake forms, and I’ll be sure to follow up when that happens.
In the meantime, slow down motorists and keep a watchful eye for bicyclists, because I’m not looking to return to the ER anytime soon.
A former newspaper reporter, Jamie McElhatton is a private investigator and organic grocery store worker. They live in Alexandria, Va.
Opinions
D.C. bill allowing anyone to vote needs more discussion
Mary Cheh is not a racist for expressing legitimate concerns
Contrary to what a Democratic Socialist says, Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary Cheh is not racist because she questioned part of the bill allowing non-citizens in D.C. to vote. Neither am I because I also question the bill.
I share the same question Cheh has and agree with her response to a comment reported in the Washington Post, where Abel Amene, an organizer with the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America said, “Cheh’s ‘questions’ are rooted in age-old xenophobia and racism.” He is wrong and Cheh is right when she responded, “Throwing around a racist label is meant to stop discussion, not advance it.”
The Hill reported Cheh said, “This bill is eminently supportable, except for one aspect about it. I asked this question of the committee as a whole: Could someone who took the bus from Texas, or was put on the bus from Texas, or wherever, and dropped off at the vice president’s property, and then remained in the District of Columbia for 30 days and was 18 years old — could that person then vote in our local elections? And the answer was yes.” I have many more questions than Cheh about the bill.
The bill apparently says any person in D.C. who is not a citizen can vote if they meet the other requirements for voting that U.S. citizens must now meet. Currently the requirements listed on the DC voter registration form are: Be a United States citizen; be a resident of the District of Columbia; maintain residency in the District of Columbia for at least 30 days prior to the election in which you intend to vote; not claim voting residence or the right to vote in another U.S. state or territory; be at least 17 years old; not have been found by a court to be legally incompetent to vote.
Based on these requirements if you simply remove the first, being a U.S. citizen, all you really need to vote is being in D.C. for 30 days, legally or illegally. So, I agree with Cheh that her question needs a different answer. Here are my other questions. Does this bill if passed mean any visitor to the U.S. who spends 30 days in D.C., on a 60-day visitor’s visa, can vote? Can those on a student visa vote? Can those from countries under the visa waiver program, who remain in D.C. for the 30-day requirement, and who can only remain in the United States for 90 days, including travelers from almost all the countries of the European Union, but as well for travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Japan, San Moreno, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.K, all get to vote in D.C. elections if they stay here for 30 days?
Some may consider me a dinosaur still believing one of the most basic rights you get with citizenship is the right to vote. Citizenship comes with five basic rights. Those rights are: the right to worship religion in a free setting; right to vote freely in public and open elections; right to free and unperturbed media; right to a fair trial; right to freedom of speech and expression. I would venture to say we should try to give all immigrants, including those currently crossing our borders illegally and looking for asylum, and visitors, four of those rights. Now the D.C. Council wants to add the right to vote.
I am in principle not opposed to the concept of this bill, but within limits. There would seem to be good reason to give long-term non-citizens, who live and work in the District, a right to vote locally. One group that should definitely have that right are those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Another group could be those who are living full-time in the District for at least a year, and not on any temporary visa status. Green Card holders who are here for more than a year with the right to work could be included.
But this bill should not be open-ended, which it seems to be now. I would assume most people in the District have only recently heard about this bill and not really had a chance to digest what it means. Then there is another question I am not sure the bill addresses: Will these individuals with the new right to vote be allowed to donate to the campaigns of those they support? Will we allow them to get fully involved in the political process?
I would urge the Council to consider and answer all these questions for the public before giving final approval to this bill.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Casa Ruby is closed. What happens to homeless youth now?
More than 1,300 young people living on the streets
Imagine being 17 years old without a parent or guardian or a permanent place to call home when housing costs are soaring, and high inflation is driving up the cost of food and other necessities. When well-educated, financially stable Washingtonians are tightening their financial belts because of the uncertainty, it is a frightening time to be trying to figure things out on the District’s streets.
There are more than 1,300 youth experiencing homelessness in the District. And young people of color and those identifying as LGBTQ+ are disproportionately represented.
Casa Ruby’s closure in July put these District youth at more risk of hate crimes, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Their displacement has made them more vulnerable to drug use and sex work to get by. Questions remain about the District’s plan to ensure continuity of care to meet their unique needs, provide mental health support, and prevent another bout of homelessness.
The closure exacerbates the current gap in services for LGBTQ youth. Beyond providing shelter, this group of young people now lacks access to the specialized, trauma-informed, and culturally competent services essential to producing positive outcomes and an opportunity to connect with mentors who understand their journey.
The pandemic has exacerbated mental illness among youth experiencing homelessness. One-in-four report feeling down, depressed or hopeless nearly every day since the start of the pandemic. In this District, there is an equity issue.
Currently, there is a lack of accessible, youth-friendly, and culturally competent mental health care. This is a major barrier to long-term stability for youth experiencing homelessness in a city where the average one-bedroom apartment costs $1,800.
There is a strong link between mental illness and homelessness. People with mental illness have more difficulty sustaining stable housing and employment, which can lead to homelessness — and a vicious cycle. Moreover, people experiencing homelessness encounter social exclusion, reduced access to treatment resources, stress, violence, and trauma, which can all contribute to adverse mental health, ultimately hindering their ability to overcome housing instability and mental illness.
Successfully identifying and treating mental health issues youth young adults face is the key to lifelong emotional and mental well being and achieving racial equity. This is especially critical in D.C., where it is becoming increasingly difficult for well-prepared young people to become fully independent, successful adults.
We need to meet our youth where they are if we are to improve outcomes. Opening behavioral health clinics and providing services and clinics where young people congregate will help — especially in addressing trauma. With famous rappers and other young people normalizing therapy, this approach will increase the use of these services and ultimately improve behavioral health outcomes among participating youth—improving the District’s health overall.
The D.C. Department of Behavioral Health is currently trying to find supplemental federal money to increase support. But if Mayor Bowser, the D.C. Council, and other agency leaders fail to increase permanent mental health support for homeless youth, we must hold them accountable.
Rachel White is senior youth policy analyst at DC Action and DC Youth Economic Justice and Housing Coalition
Commentary
The LGBTQ case for supporting the 2022 revolution in Iran
Mahsa Amini’s death has sparked protests across country
There is a secular revolution unfolding in the Islamic Republic that the mainstream media has thus far failed to adequately cover. This revolution is led by young women and teenage girls and supported by men and women from all over Iran. We are now entering the fourth week of demonstrations that have resulted in imprisonment, torture and death of countless Iranians.
The trigger for the revolution was the merciless death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died of blunt force to her skull while in police custody on Sept. 16, 2022. Her crime was the inadvertent showing of a few strands of hair thru her hijab. Almost immediately and simultaneously young people throughout Iran rose to seek justice for Mahsa by demanding an end to the barbaric medieval Islamic rule over their lives.
Its undisputed that since its inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic has been a state sponsor of terrorism abroad and a fierce oppressor of the citizens in Iran, with a special scorn towards women, racial and religious minorities, and the queer community. For over 43 years, the international community, including successive U.S. administrations, have brushed off the ruthless nature of the Islamic regime as cultural and an internal matter.
As an immigration attorney, I’ve represented hundreds of Iranian LGBT asylum seekers before immigration courts and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I’ve heard too many heart wrenching and horrific stories of what the Islamic regime did to them just for being queer. I’m also aware of the documented execution of thousands of gays and lesbians in Iran during the past four decades.
The Islamic Republic’s stance towards gay people in Iran is not surprising since the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khomeini, called for the extermination of gays in Iran. What is shocking however, is how Western governments accept the genocide as a norm instead of recognizing it as a crime against humanity and bringing charges against the Islamic Republic.
Let me be clear, recognizing a woman to have half of the value of a man, ripping women of any equal rights in court, imposing mandatory hijab, and routine executions of gays and lesbians is not in the Iranian culture, and it should never be accepted as the norm in Iran by any country. I should know — I am a gay Iranian American.
I’m inspired by the young people in Iran who have taken the matter into their own hands by putting their lives on the line and calling for the downfall of the barbaric Islamic regime. I’m at awe of their courage. However, as a gay liberal progressive I am disgusted by the lack of any meaningful action with respect to the unfolding revolution in Iran from the U.S. government I voted for in November 2020. Random sanctions against individuals and low-level institutions will not sway me or the millions of Iranians fighting for their freedom.
I’m particularly disappointed in Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and Secretary Clinton. These are women for whom I had great respect and love because of the values I thought they held. These female leaders need to heed the call from their sisters in Iran and demand that Biden administration put an end to the JCPOA nuclear negotiations with the regime and immediately expel all Islamic Republic diplomats from the United States.
