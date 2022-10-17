Connect with us

10 LGBTQ events this week

Best of LGBTQ DC Party among attractions as spooky season arrives

Published

4 hours ago

on

Spooky season has come to the DMV with parties, contests and brunches.

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Too Smart Trivia Tuesday

Tuesday, October 18
7:30-9 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

It’s trivia time at DIK Bar on Tuesday. Stick around for karaoke.

Crystal Methyd at Pitchers

Wednesday, October 19
9 p.m.
Pitchers/A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook

Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag night with Crystal Methyd of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Catch a 9 p.m. meet and greet with Banaka and stick around for a show around 10.

Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party

Thursday, October 20
6-8 p.m.
Eaton DC
1201 K Street, N.W.
$15 / 21+
Facebook

Meet the winners and join the Washington Blade for its annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party. There will be performances by Cake Pop!, Desiree Dik, Molasses and Vagenesis with an afterparty from 8-10.

The Hallo-Queen Scream

Friday, October 21
5-9:30 p.m.
Vanish Brewery
42245 Black Hops Lane
Leesburg, Va.
$30-$50 / 21+
Facebook

Support Equality Virginia for a spooky night of costumes, drag, and dancing. Expect, photo boots, a glow in the dark body paint station, costume prizes, a raffle and more.

Federal Triangles 9th annual ExDRAGaganza game

Friday, October 21
8:30-9:30 p.m.
Banneker Field
1600 9th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Catch some drag soccer — or even better — participate! The event is hosted by Emerald Star and features a halftime show by Cheer DC.

We The Kingz: Los Espookys

Friday, October 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook

Join Durrty Sanchez, Leo Amante, Rico Pico, Thunderboi Tsai and host Ricky Rosé for a “We The Kingz “Los Espookys” spooky latinx drag king show on Friday.

GMCW’s “JUDY”

Saturday, October 22
doors 4 p.m. / show 5 p.m.
doors 7 p.m. / show 8 p.m.
Capital One Hall
7750 Capital One Tower Road
Tysons, Va.
$45
Website

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents a cabaret celebrating the music of Judy Garland on Saturday.

ghosted.

Saturday, October 22
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Dabatha Christie hosts a spooky season dance party and drag show at JR.’s on Saturday.

Johnny’s Angels: Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 23
seating 11 a.m. / show 11:30
seating 2 p.m. / show 2:30
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 / +$39 bottomless food and drinks
Facebook

Cake Pop!, Crimsyn, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora perform at a Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch on Sunday at

Club Renaissance DC

Sunday, October 23
10 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
Free-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite

Impulse Group DC, Davon Hamilton Events and Willieeb World Events present a night of dancing and celebrating the music of Beyoncé.

