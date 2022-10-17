Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Best of LGBTQ DC Party among attractions as spooky season arrives
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Too Smart Trivia Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
7:30-9 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s trivia time at DIK Bar on Tuesday. Stick around for karaoke.
Crystal Methyd at Pitchers
Wednesday, October 19
9 p.m.
Pitchers/A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag night with Crystal Methyd of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Catch a 9 p.m. meet and greet with Banaka and stick around for a show around 10.
Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party
Thursday, October 20
6-8 p.m.
Eaton DC
1201 K Street, N.W.
$15 / 21+
Facebook
Meet the winners and join the Washington Blade for its annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party. There will be performances by Cake Pop!, Desiree Dik, Molasses and Vagenesis with an afterparty from 8-10.
The Hallo-Queen Scream
Friday, October 21
5-9:30 p.m.
Vanish Brewery
42245 Black Hops Lane
Leesburg, Va.
$30-$50 / 21+
Facebook
Support Equality Virginia for a spooky night of costumes, drag, and dancing. Expect, photo boots, a glow in the dark body paint station, costume prizes, a raffle and more.
Federal Triangles 9th annual ExDRAGaganza game
Friday, October 21
8:30-9:30 p.m.
Banneker Field
1600 9th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Catch some drag soccer — or even better — participate! The event is hosted by Emerald Star and features a halftime show by Cheer DC.
We The Kingz: Los Espookys
Friday, October 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Join Durrty Sanchez, Leo Amante, Rico Pico, Thunderboi Tsai and host Ricky Rosé for a “We The Kingz “Los Espookys” spooky latinx drag king show on Friday.
GMCW’s “JUDY”
Saturday, October 22
doors 4 p.m. / show 5 p.m.
doors 7 p.m. / show 8 p.m.
Capital One Hall
7750 Capital One Tower Road
Tysons, Va.
$45
Website
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents a cabaret celebrating the music of Judy Garland on Saturday.
ghosted.
Saturday, October 22
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Dabatha Christie hosts a spooky season dance party and drag show at JR.’s on Saturday.
Johnny’s Angels: Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 23
seating 11 a.m. / show 11:30
seating 2 p.m. / show 2:30
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 / +$39 bottomless food and drinks
Facebook
Cake Pop!, Crimsyn, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora perform at a Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch on Sunday at
Club Renaissance DC
Sunday, October 23
10 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
Free-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
Impulse Group DC, Davon Hamilton Events and Willieeb World Events present a night of dancing and celebrating the music of Beyoncé.
DC Public Library hosts Jamie Kirchick
Gay history of D.C. and federal government explored
The DC Public Library, Little District Books, and the Rainbow History Project are joining forces to host “Secret City – An evening with Jamie Kirchick” on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Neighborhood Library. Paul Smith of Georgetown University will moderate.
Kirchick will discuss his history of gay people in D.C. and the federal government. Following the conversation, he will answer questions from the audience and sign books. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from Little District Books after the talk.
For more details about this event, visit the Public Library’s website.
Free State Justice’s annual brunch arrives
‘Jazz Brunch’ held at Guilford Hall Brewery in Baltimore
Free State Justice will host its annual Jazz Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Guilford Hall Brewery in Baltimore, Md. The event is the first for the organization since its former executive director resigned after accusing the board of racism.
Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
CAMP Rehoboth Block Party is back
Music, theater, drag and more this Sunday
CAMP Rehoboth will host its 2022 Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. on the second block of Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The event has suffered cancellations in recent years due to COVID and bad weather, but this weekend’s weather looks perfect.
There will be local restaurants, caterers, entertainers, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations exhibiting. Performers will include the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Ensemble, actors from Clear Space Theatre, and renowned drag queens Tamia Mykles, Roxy Overbrooke, and Magnolia Applebottom, among others.
For more details, visit Camp Rehoboth’s website.
