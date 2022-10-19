35th annual High Heel Race set for Oct. 25

Friday, October 21

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Hallo-Queen Scream will be at 5 p.m. at Vanish Brewery. This 21+ costume party is a guaranteed raucous night with a full drag show, costume contests, live band, and more. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Saturday, October 22

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, October 23

Club Renaissance DC will be at 10 p.m. at Privilege DC Nightclub. This event will be part II of this party that plays Beyonce’s hit songs from the past 20 years. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, October 24

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, October 25

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group on Zoom for those who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].

Showtime at Legacy will be at 9 p.m. at Legacy DC. Guests will get to enjoy live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band, followed by the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, October 26

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].

Thursday, October 27

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.