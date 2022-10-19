Out & About
Basquiat’s early works to be displayed at Howard
‘Our Friend Jean’ open through Oct. 24
The Howard University Gallery of Art opened “Our Friend Jean” on Monday Oct. 17 featuring the artwork of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The exhibit will close on Monday, Oct. 24.
The exhibit is sponsored by Hennessy and Thurgood Marshall College Fund in collaboration with Brooklyn-based The Bishop Gallery and Group Black, the largest collective of Black-owned media.
The exhibit will also be accompanied by private tours, talks with curators and collectors, and special immersive experiences.
For more information, visit the gallery’s website.
Out & About
35th annual High Heel Race set for Oct. 25
17th Street drag celebration a D.C. tradition
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host the 35th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. at 17th Street, N.W. Registration for the event will open at 7 p.m.
This event is a celebration of the diversity of D.C.’s LGBTQ community where thousands of costumed spectators cheer on costumed drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street. This D.C. tradition will also feature drag entertainment, a parade with Mayor Muriel Bowser, and much more.
For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Calendar
Calendar: October 21-27
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 21
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Hallo-Queen Scream will be at 5 p.m. at Vanish Brewery. This 21+ costume party is a guaranteed raucous night with a full drag show, costume contests, live band, and more. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 22
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 23
Club Renaissance DC will be at 10 p.m. at Privilege DC Nightclub. This event will be part II of this party that plays Beyonce’s hit songs from the past 20 years. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 24
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 25
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group on Zoom for those who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Showtime at Legacy will be at 9 p.m. at Legacy DC. Guests will get to enjoy live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band, followed by the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 26
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, October 27
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Best of LGBTQ DC Party among attractions as spooky season arrives
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Too Smart Trivia Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
7:30-9 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s trivia time at DIK Bar on Tuesday. Stick around for karaoke.
Crystal Methyd at Pitchers
Wednesday, October 19
9 p.m.
Pitchers/A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag night with Crystal Methyd of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Catch a 9 p.m. meet and greet with Banaka and stick around for a show around 10.
Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party
Thursday, October 20
6-8 p.m.
Eaton DC
1201 K Street, N.W.
$15 / 21+
Facebook
Meet the winners and join the Washington Blade for its annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party. There will be performances by Cake Pop!, Desiree Dik, Molasses and Vagenesis with an afterparty from 8-10.
The Hallo-Queen Scream
Friday, October 21
5-9:30 p.m.
Vanish Brewery
42245 Black Hops Lane
Leesburg, Va.
$30-$50 / 21+
Facebook
Support Equality Virginia for a spooky night of costumes, drag, and dancing. Expect, photo boots, a glow in the dark body paint station, costume prizes, a raffle and more.
Federal Triangles 9th annual ExDRAGaganza game
Friday, October 21
8:30-9:30 p.m.
Banneker Field
1600 9th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Catch some drag soccer — or even better — participate! The event is hosted by Emerald Star and features a halftime show by Cheer DC.
We The Kingz: Los Espookys
Friday, October 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Join Durrty Sanchez, Leo Amante, Rico Pico, Thunderboi Tsai and host Ricky Rosé for a “We The Kingz “Los Espookys” spooky latinx drag king show on Friday.
GMCW’s “JUDY”
Saturday, October 22
doors 4 p.m. / show 5 p.m.
doors 7 p.m. / show 8 p.m.
Capital One Hall
7750 Capital One Tower Road
Tysons, Va.
$45
Website
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents a cabaret celebrating the music of Judy Garland on Saturday.
ghosted.
Saturday, October 22
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Dabatha Christie hosts a spooky season dance party and drag show at JR.’s on Saturday.
Johnny’s Angels: Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 23
seating 11 a.m. / show 11:30
seating 2 p.m. / show 2:30
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 / +$39 bottomless food and drinks
Facebook
Cake Pop!, Crimsyn, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora perform at a Halloween Bottomless Drag Brunch on Sunday at
Club Renaissance DC
Sunday, October 23
10 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
Free-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
Impulse Group DC, Davon Hamilton Events and Willieeb World Events present a night of dancing and celebrating the music of Beyoncé.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Odessa Kelly looks to make history in Tennessee House race
35th annual High Heel Race set for Oct. 25
Basquiat’s early works to be displayed at Howard
Calendar: October 21-27
Brittney Griner thanks supporters on 32nd birthday
Blade sits down with U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein
Taliban kill 22-year-old gay man in Afghanistan
Bisexual OnlyFans creator sentenced to jail in Singapore
More than 20K attend Slovakia vigil after LGBTQ bar shooting
Longtime LGBTQ advocate Kathleen DeBold dies
Popular
-
State Department2 days ago
Blade sits down with U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein
-
Asia5 days ago
Taliban kill 22-year-old gay man in Afghanistan
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Bisexual OnlyFans creator sentenced to jail in Singapore
-
European Union2 days ago
More than 20K attend Slovakia vigil after LGBTQ bar shooting
-
Obituary2 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ advocate Kathleen DeBold dies
-
Rehoboth Beach2 days ago
CAMP Rehoboth kicks off search for new executive director
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening
-
News1 day ago
Blade names new White House reporter