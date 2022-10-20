Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party

Community organizations and individuals honored at Blade’s annual event

Published

33 mins ago

on

Cake Pop! served as emcee of the Washington Blade's Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party at Eaton DC on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade announced the winners of its 21st annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards at a party at Eaton DC on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cake Pop! served as the emcee with performances by Molasses, Vagenesis and Desiree Dik.

To see a full list of this year’s winners, click here.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: THIRS-TEA with Rosé

‘RuPaul’ alum performs at Wanda Alston Foundation fundraiser

Published

5 days ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

The Rosé of season 13 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' performs at Zebbie's Garden on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Stonewall Kickball team Mounties held a fundraiser tea dance, ‘THIRS-TEA,” at Zebbie’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15. Featured drag performers included Druex Sidora, Cake Pop and season 13 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant The Rosé. Music was provided by DJ Alex Love. The event raised money for the Wanda Alston Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening

National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond

Published

6 days ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

From left, Tracey Africa Norman, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Kevin Aviance, Sampson McCormick and Rayceen Pendarvis attend 'A Speakeasy Evening' on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County

LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 9, 2022

By

Pride Franklin County (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Franklin County Pride was held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

