PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party
Community organizations and individuals honored at Blade’s annual event
The Washington Blade announced the winners of its 21st annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards at a party at Eaton DC on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cake Pop! served as the emcee with performances by Molasses, Vagenesis and Desiree Dik.
To see a full list of this year’s winners, click here.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @WashBlade Best of LGBTQ DC Awards. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/g71fLOrh0u— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 20, 2022
PHOTOS: THIRS-TEA with Rosé
‘RuPaul’ alum performs at Wanda Alston Foundation fundraiser
The Stonewall Kickball team Mounties held a fundraiser tea dance, ‘THIRS-TEA,” at Zebbie’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15. Featured drag performers included Druex Sidora, Cake Pop and season 13 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant The Rosé. Music was provided by DJ Alex Love. The event raised money for the Wanda Alston Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening
National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond
The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.
Franklin County Pride was held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
