What to do about immigration

We have a problem in the United States at our southern border, which we have to deal with. The way to do it is not by shipping unknowing migrants by bus to New York and D.C. or by plane to Martha’s Vineyard as the governor of Florida did as a political stunt. Yes, these are political stunts by the Texas and Arizona governors as well.

Dropping people off in front of the vice president’s house with nothing but a bag of their belongings is inhumane. Unfortunately, this stunt may be working for Republicans in the mid-term elections to avoid dealing with the issue in any real way. But it is a tragic way to treat these migrants.

The reality is this is a national issue and it is one the federal government, currently the Biden administration, must deal with. Clearly it is not Biden’s fault we are where we are today. But he is stuck with the situation and must deal with it and demand Congress do its job. If it is the federal government’s policy to allow illegal immigrants, including those claiming asylum, to remain in the country, then the federal government must pay the cost of helping them find places to stay while they await their day in court.

One way to deal with this is to allow these migrants to work legally while they wait for their day in court, which we know could take years. In fact, we should insist they work. In this way they can earn money to pay for housing, food, etc., while they await their court dates. Current unemployment in the United States is at 3.5%, which many consider full employment. We know just by walking around there are help wanted signs everywhere for every kind of job. The entire hospitality industry is desperately looking for employees. These migrants should be issued work permits and told they must apply for jobs in the city in which they settle. This is also a great way for the government to keep track of where they are and ensure they are contacted when it is time for their court appearance.

We are a nation of immigrants, which is a great thing. My parents came here to escape the Nazis; my father from Hamburg, Germany, and my mother from Vienna, Austria. They made a life here for themselves and for my sister and myself. We should give these new migrants, who are desperate to come to our country, the same chance. If we do, then our country benefits. Again, we should require them to work, and allow them to do so legally, to support themselves and their families. We can make available and ask them to register for English classes in the cities in which they settle to make getting work easier. We need to allow their children to attend public school and provide healthcare if the job they get doesn’t do that.

Now I have heard the false claims that, “if we let them work, they will be taking our jobs.” Well, who are the people now in the country who actually want to work who can’t find work? We need to and can help them also and clearly there are jobs to be had. Cities like Washington, D.C., and so many others, offer free job training for a host of different kinds of jobs. So we do need to respond to those saying that by making it clear that allowing migrants to work will not take a job from anyone already here who really wants to work.

To do all this will require money, and it cannot fall to the southern border states, New York City, D.C., or Martha’s Vineyard to fund this. Nor should we ask any other state into which the migrants eventually move to cover all the costs. This must be a recognized federal responsibility and it will cost billions. Congress must act to appropriate the funds to do this.

We have not been able to pass any immigration reform in years. I urge Democrats to take a rational position and push for a safe way for immigration to take place and for those who come here asking for asylum to be treated humanely and also required to do their part while they are here in the United States.

If we can continue to spend billions helping the Ukrainian people fight for their democracy, which I fully support, we should be able to appropriate the billions needed to develop a rational system to work on the immigration issue in our own country.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.