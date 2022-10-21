South America
Peruvian capital’s mayor-elect raises eyebrows among LGBTQ activists
Rafael López Aliaga is an Opus Dei member
Lima earlier this month elected a new mayor to lead Peru’s most populous city.
Rafael López Aliaga, a conservative businessman, narrowly defeated his opponent in a campaign marked by fervent opposition to communism and progressive values. After his victory, Lima’s LGBTQ community may have cause for concern.
A devout Catholic, López, also known as RLA, is a member of Opus Dei who has practiced self-flagellation and celibacy ever since he joined the conservative Catholic sect when he was 19-years-old.
“Just as a homosexual cannot impose his life on anyone, so too he would be crazy to impose his beliefs on all of Peru,” López has said.
However, his views on social issues closely mirror rightwing Christian doctrine.
He is staunchly against abortion, marriage equality and “gender ideology” and has railed against all three on Twitter. He has also decried the supposed “homosexualization” of Peruvian children.
The mayor-elect, though, is perhaps distinct in some respects among conservative politicians on the continent.
López has endorsed domestic partnerships for same-sex couples and has claimed he would hire a “transsexual” if they were the best person for the job. López has also contrasted himself from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
“Bolsonaro insults the gay community,” López has said. “I am inclusive, the community must be welcomed.”
The veracity of his “inclusivity,” though, is up for debate.
Peruvian writer and political scientist José Alejandro Godoy is unconvinced.
He told the Washington Blade that López has been cautious with regard to what he is saying on LGBTQ-related topics. Godoy fears that with López’s election, a rollback of LGBTQ human rights is imminent. According to the political scientist, anti-discrimination ordinances and the permissions granted to Lima’s Pride Parade may be on the line.
Indeed, there is reason to believe that the fight for LGBTQ rights in Lima is taking a turn for the worse.
Throughout October, Lima has been a hotbed of anti-trans activism. Coordinated in part by leading members of Congress and Popular Renewal, López’s political party, the city has experienced “anti-gender ideology and pro-family” protests.
Popular Renewal Congressman Alejandro Muñante, who is the Peruvian Congress’ third vice president, and CitizenGO, a rightwing activist group, on Oct. 3 managed to get a truck to enter the front of Peru’s parliamentary headquarters with the message: “OAS: Women are defined by biology, not by ideology.”
Targeting the Organization of American States at its 52nd General Assembly, Muñante and CitizenGO have been campaigning against international efforts to push for a more diverse definition of gender. The following day, on Oct. 4, Popular Renewal sent a letter to the Peruvian Foreign Minister opposing abortion and rejecting any OAS document which may force Peru to “grant improper recognition to transsexual men and grant them the rights of women.” Finally, on Oct. 6, thousands took to the streets of Lima, marching against abortion and gender ideology. Muñante promoted the march and López retweeted coverage of it.
Jazmín Peña-Laurencio, a Peruvian human rights defense attorney, believes the LGBTQ community in Lima should not lose hope.
Municipal ordinances that protect against gender and LGBTQ discrimination have been hard-won by the community, she explains.
“Although Congress does have the power to eliminate these protections, the citizenry would not allow it, as the problem [of LGBTQ discrimination] has been made very visible compared with a few years ago,” she said.
Peña-Laurencio said the community should continue fighting for visibility, as that allows many sectors of society to join the fight and not see LGBTQ discrimination as a niche issue. Activists from Lima agree with the lawyer’s approach.
Manuel Ramirez-Gomez, an activist from Lima and host of a popular LGBTQ podcast, is similarly optimistic about the future of his city. He says that López’s election is nothing new; his community has always felt fear as minorities in the conservative city. However, according to the podcaster; LGBTQ activists in Lima plan to continue organizing, marching and fighting until their rights are fully recognized.
Enrique Vega-Dávila, a queer pastor and academic, echoes Ramirez-Gomez’s sentiment.
“This is not the first time we’ve had a diversity-phobic mayor,” Vega-Dávila told the Blade. “LGBTTTIQ activism has never been easy in Peru. The conservative society in our country has made the closet an alternative to the possibility of fighting for our rights. The RLA administration will surely try to undermine our right to appear in public spaces, but we have been fighting anti-human rights groups for a long time and will continue to do so.”
Despite the activists’ efforts, not all are as optimistic about the possibility for progress in Lima under a López administration.
Godoy explained to the Blade that Popular Renewal won a majority in Lima’s Metropolitan Council (El Concejo Metropolitano.)
“Unfortunately, I don’t think any progress towards LGBTI rights in Lima is currently possible,” Godoy told the Blade. “I’m not only saying this because of Popular Renewal’s majority but also due to the fact that other parties who have won seats have not been inclined to defend the LGBTI agenda.”
Combined with President Pedro Castillo’s unsympathetic, leftist federal administration, the prospects for Lima’s LGBTQ community are not looking bright.
López is set to replace Lima’s incumbent mayor when his term ends on Dec. 31.
South America
Transgender Brazil congresswoman-elect: Election is ‘important step for democracy’
Erika Hilton is a former sex worker, member of São Paulo Municipal Council
Editor’s note: International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will be on assignment in Brazil through Oct. 11.
SÃO PAULO — One of the two transgender women who won a seat in the Brazilian Congress in the country’s Oct. 2 elections described her election as an “important step for democracy.”
Belo Horizonte Municipal Councilwoman Duda Salabert, who is a member of the leftist Democratic Labor Party, also won her congressional race in Minas Gerais state. Salabert in a video she posted to her Twitter account noted she received the highest number of votes of any congressional candidate in her state’s history.
Salabert and Hilton are two of the 18 openly LGBTQ candidates who won their respective races.
President Jair Bolsonaro, a former Brazilian Army captain who is a member of the right-wing Liberal Party, will face off against Da Silva, a member of the leftist Workers’ Party who was Brazil’s president from 2003-2010, in an Oct. 30 runoff.
Bolsonaro has faced sharp criticism because of his rhetoric against LGBTQ and intersex Brazilians, women, people of African and indigenous descent and other groups.
The incumbent president, among other things, has expressed his opposition to “gender ideology” and condemned a 2019 Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that criminalized homophobia and transphobia.
Discrimination and violence based on gender identity remains commonplace in Brazil, and a Brazilian advocacy group noted 175 trans people were killed in the country in 2020. Keila Simpson, president of Associaçao Nacional de Travestis e Transexuais (National Association of Travestis and Transsexuals), a Brazilian trans rights group known by the acronym ANTRA, earlier this year told the Blade that efforts to combat violence against LGBTQ and intersex Brazilians have become more difficult because Bolsonaro is “propagating violence against LGBTQ people every day.”
Hilton acknowledged she worries about her safety. A security guard stood a few feet away from her while she spoke with the Blade.
“I am afraid, but I think that this fear is not going to be able to stop me,” said Hilton. “It is the fuel that motivates me.”
She also said she considers herself a role model for trans and trasvesti Brazilians.
“It is a big responsibility … but I feel very honored,” said Hilton. “I very much like to be able to be a representative for my people, and the more than 250,000 people who voted for me have confidence in me. This demonstrates that our work has the potential to have a gigantic reach; where we can advance efforts to end death, poverty, misery, genocide that we have.”
Bolsonaro ahead of the Oct. 2 elections sought to discredit Brazil’s electoral system.
The Associated Press notes Bolsonaro’s party gained seats in the Congress’ lower house, and Vice President Hamilton Mourão is among the Liberal Party members who won their Senate races. Concerns that violence could erupt in the country if Bolsonaro loses to Da Silva on Oct. 30 and refuses to accept the results remain.
Hilton told the Blade that Da Silva represents “democracy” and Bolsonaro is “the advance of fascism, the negation of rights.”
“We have endured horrors over the last four years because the current Brazilian (head of state) has been a very, very dangerous thing, which has been misery, which has been the dismantling of policies,” said Hilton, referring to Bolsonaro. “It is therefore necessary that Lula wins.”
South America
Two transgender women elected to Brazil’s Congress
Erika Hilton and Duda Salabert threatened during campaigns
Editor’s note: International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will be on assignment in Brazil through Oct. 11.
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Two transgender women on Sunday won seats in the Brazilian Congress.
Voters in São Paulo elected Municipal Councilwoman Erika Hilton, a Black travesti and former sex worker who is a member of the leftist Socialism and Liberty Party. Voters in Minas Gerais state elected Belo Horizonte Municipal Councilwoman Duda Salabert, who is a member of the leftist Democratic Labor Party.
Salabert in a video she posted to her Twitter account noted she received the highest number of votes for any congressional candidate in Minas Gerais’ history. Salabert also highlighted she received death threats during her campaign.
“I am the first trans person elected to the National Congress,” she said. “We won the election, despite the attacks from leftists, attacks from Christian fundamentalists and death threats from the extreme right.”
Sou a 1ª Trans eleita do Congresso Nacional! A Deputada Federal mais votada da história de M.G ! Mesmo com ataques de setores da esquerda, ataques dos ciristas e das ameaças de morte da extrema direita, ganhamos a eleição! pic.twitter.com/AQXfEhK9nW
— Duda Salabert 1212 (@DudaSalabert) October 3, 2022
Hilton also received threats during the campaign.
“Erika and Duda showed true courage in their campaigns for Congress,” said LGBTQ Victory Institute Global Programs Director Alhelí Partida in a press release.
Hilton and Salabert are two of the 324 openly LGBTQ candidates who ran in the presidential, congressional and state legislative and governor elections. Eighteen of them, including Hilton and Salabert, won their respective races.
Fábio Félix, an openly gay member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, who is a member of the Federal District’s Legislative Chamber, won re-election with the highest number of votes of any of the candidates running for seats in the body that governs Brasília, the country’s capital. Eduardo Leite, the openly gay governor of Rio Grande do Sul who is a member of the Social Democratic Party, will face off against Onyx Lorenzoni, a member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s right-wing Liberal Party who is his former chief-of-staff, in an Oct. 30 runoff.
“While we hope their success is a sign of better days, Brazil remains an incredibly tough place to engage as an out leader – where homophobia, transphobia, death threats and worse are common,” said Partida. “In 2018, we lost one of our own, Rio de Janeiro Councilwoman Marielle Franco, assassinated by anti-LGBTQ and anti-women attackers. While her loss continues to be devastating, she has become an icon and the fuel needed to inspire more courageous LGBTQ Brazilians to raise their voices.”
Bolsonaro will face off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Oct. 30.
South America
Bolsonaro, Lula to face off in second round of Brazil presidential election
Neither candidate received 50 percent of vote on Sunday
Editor’s note: International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will be on assignment in Brazil through Oct. 11.
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face off in the second round of the country’s presidential election on Oct. 30 after neither of them received a majority of votes on Sunday.
Da Silva was ahead of Bolsonaro by a 47.9-43.6 percent margin with 97.5 percent of electronic voting machines counted, according to Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal.
Bolsonaro, a former Brazilian Army captain who is a member of the right-wing Liberal Party, represented Rio de Janeiro in the Brazilian Congress from 1991 until he took office in 2018.
Polls ahead of Sunday’s election suggested Da Silva was poised to defeat Bolsonaro in the first round. Bolsonaro’s efforts to discredit Brazil’s electoral system increased concerns that violence could erupt in the country if Bolsonaro did not accept the results.
The incumbent president has faced sharp criticism because of his rhetoric against LGBTQ and intersex Brazilians, women, people of African and indigenous descent and other groups.
He has encouraged fathers to beat their sons if they think they are gay.
Bolsonaro during a 2019 press conference in the White House Rose Garden stressed his “respect of traditional family values.” Bolsonaro has expressed his opposition to “gender ideology,” supports legislation that would limit LGBTQ-specific curricula in Brazil’s schools and condemned a 2019 Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that criminalized homophobia and transphobia.
A Brazilian Federal Police investigator in August called for prosecutors to charge Bolsonaro with incitement for spreading false information about COVID-19 after he said people who are vaccinated against the virus are at increased risk for AIDS. Activists and HIV/AIDS service providers with whom the Washington Blade spoke in March sharply criticized Bolsonaro’s policies towards people with HIV/AIDS.
Da Silva, who was Brazil’s president from 2003-2010, is a member of the country’s leftist Workers’ Party.
Sergio Moro, a judge who Bolsonaro later tapped as his government’s Justice and Public Security Minister, in 2017 sentenced Da Silva to 9 1/2 years in prison after his conviction on money laundering and corruption charges that stemmed from Operation Car Wash.
The Brazilian Supreme Court in November 2019 ordered Da Silva’s release.
Julian Rodrigues, who was the coordinator of the Workers’ Party’s National Working Group from 2006-2012, noted to the Blade during a previous interview that Da Silva in 2004 created the Health Ministry’s “Brazil without Homophobia” campaign. Rodrigues also highlighted Da Silva created the Culture Ministry’s Diversity Secretariat that, among other things, funded community centers and sought to make police officers and other law enforcement officials more friendly to LGBTQ and intersex people.
The Blade will update this story.
