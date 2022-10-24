Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians

Madian Aljazerah, a gay man who opened [email protected], a coffee shop in the Jordanian capital of Amman that has become a safe space for the country’s LGBTQ and intersex community, recently spoke with the Washington Blade about his life in the Middle East.

WASHINGTON BLADE: Tell us a bit about yourself.

ALJAZERAH: My name is Madian and I’m the owner of [email protected], which is a cafe and queer safe space based in Amman, Jordan.

I was born and raised in Kuwait. Bahrain was also where my aunts lived and it was our refuge as a liberal island in the Gulf. We experienced alcohol and openness. We traveled to Bahrain often and I very much enjoyed my family there. In Bahrain I learned the gift of travel. I travel very often … at the age of 15 I went to university in the United States and at that time, getting there from Kuwait meant spending a night or two in Europe before crossing the pond. I loved trotting the European cities before crossing. I’m 57 now.

BLADE: What is the most difficult part of being gay in Jordan?

ALJAZERAH: The hardest part of being a gay man in Jordan is the build up of shame and fear as we are continuously, either directly or indirectly, are being told that we are different, against God, and against social norms and values.

With the internet, hate mail is becoming more abundant. There are people in the media out there who continuously target articles on homosexuality in the West and use it as their weapon and reasoning for staying a good Muslim. They state that only God can keep away this catastrophe that befalls those who have strayed. Stories of throwing people off of a high tower and then stoning them to death if they have survived the fall are continuously told. They even speak about the whisper in the ear before they throw you … telling you that you will now go to paradise because they are helping you clean your soul. Of course this has nothing to do with Islam, but the stolen Islam that they have robbed other Muslims of.

Outside of Jordan, years after graduating college in the United States, I also got gay bashed in San Francisco. There were multiple bones broken. Sometimes the hatred towards me didn’t stop in the Middle East.

BLADE: Is it easy to find love and connection as a gay man in Jordan? If it’s hard, what makes it so difficult?

ALJAZERAH: Finding love is not so easy. Being older and more traveled leaves less people that are similar to you in a country where people my age and with my experience have already fallen into the traditional trap of marrying a woman to save the family name and honor. This leaves space for the younger men who prefer older men. Sometimes they do this to look for financial help or to have just a father figure as we all have grown without that supportive role model in our lives.

BLADE: What is your favorite memory as a child?

ALJAZERAH: Getting on a plane alone for the first time at the age of 7. It probably gave me my first subconscious feeling of the ability to do things on my own and be independent.

BLADE: What is your least favorite memory as a child?

ALJAZERAH: Being busted by my dad when he saw my interest in an older boy sexually. He slapped my bottom (I was 11 at the time) and that was the first time I felt shame.

BLADE: What is your favorite neighborhood/hangout spot in Amman, where gay men can congregate? Can you describe this experience some more?

ALJAZERAH: I created [email protected] as a place where all could meet on an equal platform, either gay, trans or straight.

BLADE: How have you found a queer community in Amman and the rest of Jordan?

ALJAZERAH: I’ve mainly found it at [email protected] and beyond. It has been beautiful to be included and invited to younger and older gatherings alike.

[email protected] opened in 1997. It was my “mirror,” so to speak, as it regurgitated queer culture. I subconsciously made it my safe space and then almost automatically it became the safe space for everyone else who was queer in Amman. I always hired easy going and different people … LGBT people when I could, and many refugees as well.

At the cafe, we held talks on sex before marriage, in addition to HIV, and then we got asked to stop doing this by the government. Thursday nights were our nights for many years until things got out of hand and sexual acts were being held within the crowds and bathrooms. That’s when we had to stop certain events. I now have a trans man working for me. He is fully accepted by the rest of the staff.

BLADE: What is the biggest misconception that Americans and Westerners have of gay and queer life in Jordan?

ALJAZERAH: They think that their Western model of coming out and fighting for rights is the template that the whole world needs to follow. Every region has a different template that will ultimately “lead to Rome.”

Madian Aljazerah (Photo courtesy of Madian Aljazerah)

BLADE: Do you travel often to other capitals in the Middle East? If so, how do you find their attitudes towards LGBT people to be?

ALJAZERAH: I do travel, although places like Beirut or Dubai feel more open than other cities like Cairo and Damascus. Yet they all have an invisible leash that is pulled at their convenience. Everything is acceptable as long as it’s a secret. Indeed, bars in Beirut and Dubai are thriving. But every now and then there is a police bust in one of them to flex a few muscles publicly. Meanwhile, Istanbul has tiger parties but there are almost monthly stabbings in the trans community among trans women and effeminate looking men.

Arab culture on its own is diverse from the Arabian Peninsula to the Levant. Sex is not talked about publicly and due to invasions, colonization and the oppression of Arabs, a delay in sexual social evolvement has happened. Islam became politicized and taken over from the people and our women were suddenly covered with hijabs, amongst other oppressive acts. So, our approach to change should take all of this into consideration. Our women should always be prioritized first. Islam has forced the culture of tribalism on us which makes it more difficult to function as an individual queer person versus a tribe of conservatives.