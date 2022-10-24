Middle East
Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians
[email protected] owner Madian discusses coming out in Middle East
Madian Aljazerah, a gay man who opened [email protected], a coffee shop in the Jordanian capital of Amman that has become a safe space for the country’s LGBTQ and intersex community, recently spoke with the Washington Blade about his life in the Middle East.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Tell us a bit about yourself.
ALJAZERAH: My name is Madian and I’m the owner of [email protected], which is a cafe and queer safe space based in Amman, Jordan.
I was born and raised in Kuwait. Bahrain was also where my aunts lived and it was our refuge as a liberal island in the Gulf. We experienced alcohol and openness. We traveled to Bahrain often and I very much enjoyed my family there. In Bahrain I learned the gift of travel. I travel very often … at the age of 15 I went to university in the United States and at that time, getting there from Kuwait meant spending a night or two in Europe before crossing the pond. I loved trotting the European cities before crossing. I’m 57 now.
BLADE: What is the most difficult part of being gay in Jordan?
ALJAZERAH: The hardest part of being a gay man in Jordan is the build up of shame and fear as we are continuously, either directly or indirectly, are being told that we are different, against God, and against social norms and values.
With the internet, hate mail is becoming more abundant. There are people in the media out there who continuously target articles on homosexuality in the West and use it as their weapon and reasoning for staying a good Muslim. They state that only God can keep away this catastrophe that befalls those who have strayed. Stories of throwing people off of a high tower and then stoning them to death if they have survived the fall are continuously told. They even speak about the whisper in the ear before they throw you … telling you that you will now go to paradise because they are helping you clean your soul. Of course this has nothing to do with Islam, but the stolen Islam that they have robbed other Muslims of.
Outside of Jordan, years after graduating college in the United States, I also got gay bashed in San Francisco. There were multiple bones broken. Sometimes the hatred towards me didn’t stop in the Middle East.
BLADE: Is it easy to find love and connection as a gay man in Jordan? If it’s hard, what makes it so difficult?
ALJAZERAH: Finding love is not so easy. Being older and more traveled leaves less people that are similar to you in a country where people my age and with my experience have already fallen into the traditional trap of marrying a woman to save the family name and honor. This leaves space for the younger men who prefer older men. Sometimes they do this to look for financial help or to have just a father figure as we all have grown without that supportive role model in our lives.
BLADE: What is your favorite memory as a child?
ALJAZERAH: Getting on a plane alone for the first time at the age of 7. It probably gave me my first subconscious feeling of the ability to do things on my own and be independent.
BLADE: What is your least favorite memory as a child?
ALJAZERAH: Being busted by my dad when he saw my interest in an older boy sexually. He slapped my bottom (I was 11 at the time) and that was the first time I felt shame.
BLADE: What is your favorite neighborhood/hangout spot in Amman, where gay men can congregate? Can you describe this experience some more?
ALJAZERAH: I created [email protected] as a place where all could meet on an equal platform, either gay, trans or straight.
BLADE: How have you found a queer community in Amman and the rest of Jordan?
ALJAZERAH: I’ve mainly found it at [email protected] and beyond. It has been beautiful to be included and invited to younger and older gatherings alike.
[email protected] opened in 1997. It was my “mirror,” so to speak, as it regurgitated queer culture. I subconsciously made it my safe space and then almost automatically it became the safe space for everyone else who was queer in Amman. I always hired easy going and different people … LGBT people when I could, and many refugees as well.
At the cafe, we held talks on sex before marriage, in addition to HIV, and then we got asked to stop doing this by the government. Thursday nights were our nights for many years until things got out of hand and sexual acts were being held within the crowds and bathrooms. That’s when we had to stop certain events. I now have a trans man working for me. He is fully accepted by the rest of the staff.
BLADE: What is the biggest misconception that Americans and Westerners have of gay and queer life in Jordan?
ALJAZERAH: They think that their Western model of coming out and fighting for rights is the template that the whole world needs to follow. Every region has a different template that will ultimately “lead to Rome.”
BLADE: Do you travel often to other capitals in the Middle East? If so, how do you find their attitudes towards LGBT people to be?
ALJAZERAH: I do travel, although places like Beirut or Dubai feel more open than other cities like Cairo and Damascus. Yet they all have an invisible leash that is pulled at their convenience. Everything is acceptable as long as it’s a secret. Indeed, bars in Beirut and Dubai are thriving. But every now and then there is a police bust in one of them to flex a few muscles publicly. Meanwhile, Istanbul has tiger parties but there are almost monthly stabbings in the trans community among trans women and effeminate looking men.
Arab culture on its own is diverse from the Arabian Peninsula to the Levant. Sex is not talked about publicly and due to invasions, colonization and the oppression of Arabs, a delay in sexual social evolvement has happened. Islam became politicized and taken over from the people and our women were suddenly covered with hijabs, amongst other oppressive acts. So, our approach to change should take all of this into consideration. Our women should always be prioritized first. Islam has forced the culture of tribalism on us which makes it more difficult to function as an individual queer person versus a tribe of conservatives.
Middle East
Gay Palestinian man murdered, decapitated in West Bank
Ahmed Hacham Hamdi Abu Markhieh had sought refuge in Israel
WDG, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Israel, wrote this article.
The decapitated body of Ahmed Hacham Hamdi Abu Markhieh was discovered in Hebron on Oct. 5 with his head cut off and lying beside it.
Marakhia, a 25-year-old Palestinian, has been living in Israel for the past two years. He fled after he was persecuted and received death threats because of his sexual orientation.
Rumors about Markhieh’s death started to circulate after a video on social media showed his body lying on the side of the road. Markhieh’s friends in Israel, who feared for his safety after he did not arrive at work in the morning, immediately linked his disappearance to the video and assumed that the body on the video was Marakhia’s body.
Markhieh’s relatives, who live in the Palestinian Authority, issued a statement that acknowledged their mourning, but did not comment on the circumstances of his death.
“This is a very ugly crime,” one of his relatives told Al Karama, a Palestinian radio station, while asking for the family’s privacy to be respected after “this heinous and unprecedented crime that shocked the homeland.”
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides responded to the murder and said he was “shocked and horrified by the murder and beheading of Ahmed Abu Murkia in Hebron.”
“Violence against LGBTQI+ people is unacceptable,” said Nides.
It is not clear how Marakhia traveled from Israel to the Palestinian territories.
His acquaintances in Israel believe he was kidnapped in Israel and brought back to Hebron, where he was murdered. According to them, Marakhia had no reason to return to Hebron by himself, especially because the danger posed to his life. Even his closest friends who helped him in Israel claim that this is the reason for his murder.
“He said that people in his village wanted to kill him,” said his acquaintances in Israel. “He was afraid of his brothers, his uncles, his cousins.”
The Palestinian police who are investigating the case have arrested a suspect in the murder, but they have not classified it as a hate crime. They also have not identified a potential motive for the murder.
“This is a new type of crime that we are not used to in Palestinian society,” said Loay Irzikat, a spokesman for the Palestinian police. “This is a dangerous development and it must be examined and analyzed broadly and deeply in order to understand why the incident developed in this way.”
Issa Amro, a Palestinian human rights activist, has claimed Marakhia’s death has nothing to do with his sexual orientation.
“To Israeli media and Israeli leftists, Ahmed Abu Markhieh was not killed in Hebron because he was gay”, Amro tweeted, “No one in Hebron knew that he was gay, and the killer was his close friend, who lost his brain because of drugs, so please be accurate about it.”
Markhieh planned to move to Canada
While in Israel, Ahmed was active in the community and participated in an Arab LGBTQ group in the south. The many friends who knew him from volunteering describing a sensitive, brave and optimistic man who did everything he could to start a new life in Canada.
In order to promote his immigration application, Ahmed was assisted by Al Bait Al Mokhtalef (The Different House), a group that assists Palestinian LGBTQ and women in submitting asylum applications abroad.
“LGBTQ and Palestinian women who fled Palestinian Authority territories in danger for their lives due to their sexual orientation or gender identity do not receive any status in Israel and are prevented from submitting an asylum application as asylum seekers from other countries do,” explained Different House CEO Rita Petrenko. “After a long legal battle of human rights organizations, the state specifically opened the process of issuing ‘residence permits for welfare needs’ to LGBTQ people and Palestinian women.
Since this is a different process from the asylum application process, it causes them to lose some of the rights granted to asylum seekers, and deprives them of services intended for other asylum seekers. As of July 2022, Palestinians with residence permits for welfare purposes can receive work permit, which should be a great relief. But this still does not give them stability in life, because their status is not permanent. For most of them, the only solution is to ask the United Nations Commission for assistance in resettlement in a third country.”
The Different House helps those LGBTQ people mainly in dealing with the bureaucracy in the civil administration and getting or renewing a residence permit. The Different House also offers access to shelters, clinics and hospitals.
“We are cooperating with certain Knesset members for the purpose of changing policy. But we do not receive aid from the state for activities on behalf of Palestinian LGBTQs. There is assistance from the Ministry of Social Equality and the Beer Sheva municipality for social activities of Arab LGBTs in the south, in which Palestinians can of course participate,” said Petrenko. “We also collaborating with human rights organizations such as Doctors for Human Rights, the HIAS association, legal clinics, etc.”
Markhieh murdered less than a month before Israel elections
The difficult questions raised by Markhieh’s murder do not remain within the borders of the Palestinian Authority. They have been asked throughout Israel as well.
Media coverage of Markhieh’s murder undermine the sense of security among members of the LGBTQ community in Israel; and the case raises many questions among the members of the community concerning their personal safety. Community members have also demanded that the Israeli government will take care of the safety of those staying within its borders.
Less than a month before the elections in Israel, Markhieh’s shocking murder is even used by the politicians as a tool to confront their political opponents, as far as the LGBTQ issues are concerned.
Right-wing politicians have taken advantage of the opportunity to point out the cruelty of the political partners of the left-wing parties, which include the Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List, and to emphasize that the aspiration for the establishment of a Palestinian state is the establishment of an ISIS state that executes LGBTQ people. In response, the left-wing activists emphasize that the right-wing parties teamed up with Jewish anti-LGBTQ parties, which are based on an anti-LGBTQ agenda, just to return to power.
There are currently around 100 LGBTQ Palestinians in Israel who received a residence permit to live in the country after fleeing the Palestinian territories due to their sexual orientation. But apart from the possibility of working, they do not receive refugee status that regulates their civil rights, and most of them are in some stage of immigrating to a third country, far from those to seek to do them harm.
The Different House believes that in order to save those Palestinians from Markhieh’s cruel fate, the state must help submit those requests and speed up their processing because these are life and death cases.
“First of all, what the state needs to do is to allow LGBTQ people and Palestinian women to submit asylum applications in the same way as LGBTQ people from other countries, and accordingly to carry out a process of permanent status or resettlement in a third country,” Petrenko says, “Most of the Palestinian LGBTQ people staying in Israel are afraid to stay in Israel, because they are afraid that they could be found here as well. The state can help by granting them asylum seeker status during the waiting period, similar to all other asylum seekers.
For those who are unable to leave for unusual reasons, the state should enable a process similar to the one used in the process of recognizing a refugee and at the end of which permanent status is granted.”
Middle East
Iran court sentences two activists to death for ‘promoting homosexuality’
Zahra (Sareh) Sedighi arrested at Turkish border last October
A court in Iran has sentenced two LGBTQ and intersex activists to death after their arrest for “promoting homosexuality.”
Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO that champions human rights in Iran, on Tuesday noted the Urmia Revolutionary Court in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province sentenced Zahra (Sareh) Sedighi, 31, and Elham Coobdar, 24, to death after it convicted them of “corruption on earth” charges.
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Oct. 27, 2021, arrested Sedighi while she was trying to enter Turkey.
Police in Iraqi Kurdistan reportedly detained Sedighi for three weeks after she spoke with BBC Persian about the treatment of LGBTQ and intersex people in the region. Sedighi had reportedly entered Iran in order to cross the country’s border with Turkey and ask for asylum.
Iran Human Rights cited Iranian media reports that said Sedighi and Coobdar faced charges of “deceiving and smuggling women and young girls to a regional country.”
“This is while human rights sources and LGBTQI+ activists stress that Zahra and Elham were arrested and convicted for their activism,” said Iran Human Rights. “This claim was confirmed in reports aired on IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) and other official media that cited ‘promoting homosexuality’ as one of the reasons for the two activists’ arrests.”
Iran Human Rights said Sedighi and Coobdar learned the court sentenced them to death on Sept. 1.
“Zahra Sadighi and Elham Choobdar were sentenced to death without due process and in unfair legal proceedings based on forced confessions,” said Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. “Their convictions have no legal validity. Islamic Republic authorities have also cited promoting homosexuality as one of the reasons for their arrests. Their lives can be saved by immediate and strong reactions by the international community and civil society.”
ILGA Asia on Tuesday described the death sentences as “concerning.”
Concerning news in Iran as LGBTIQ activist, Sareh, has been sentenced to death for “promoting homosexuality”. We need to take urgent action to #FreeSareh. Join our petition with @6rangiran now: https://t.co/Hvv8HcORyw https://t.co/oUDMZFaEns
— ILGA Asia (@ILGAAsia) September 6, 2022
Iran is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death.
Middle East
Iraqi lawmakers plan to introduce bill to ban homosexuality
Violence against LGBTQ, intersex people commonplace in country
An Iraqi lawmaker has said parliamentarians plan to introduce a bill that would ban homosexuality in the country.
Middle East Eye, a website that covers the Middle East and North Africa, reported MP Aref al-Hamami on July 8 told an official Iraqi news agency that members of his Parliamentary Legal Committee have agreed “to collect signatures after returning to session to legislate a law prohibiting homosexuality in Iraq.”
“[The] legislation of such a law will be reinforced by legal provisions that prevent homosexuality and the perversions associated with it,” said al-Hamami.
Homosexuality has been legal in Iraq since 2003, but violence against LGBTQ and intersex Iraqis remains commonplace.
“Despite repeated threats and violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals, specifically gay men, the government failed to identify, arrest, or prosecute attackers or to protect targeted individuals,” notes the State Department in its 2021 human rights report. “Some political parties sought to justify these attacks, and investigators often refused to employ proper investigation procedures. LGBTQI+ individuals also faced intimidation, threats, violence and discrimination, and LGBTQI+ individuals reported they could not live openly without fear of violence at the hands of family members, acquaintances, or strangers.”
The U.S. earlier this year condemned the so-called honor killing of Doski Azad, a transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan.
A source in the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq has previously told the Washington Blade that militant groups regularly target gay men in the country. The Islamic State publicly executed men accused of engaging in sodomy in the parts of Iraq it once controlled.
“With an unstable economy and crimes taking place every day without any accountability or follow-up, the Iraqi Parliament’s Legal Committee has considered that putting an end to the LGBTQ community is a priority that must be achieved as soon as possible,” tweeted an activist in Iraq who calls themselves Anas Gilgamesh.
Amir Ashour, executive director of IraQueer, an organization that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ and intersex Iraqis, on Tuesday told the Blade that it won’t be “that long” until lawmakers approve the bill because “they claim to have what they need to pass it.” Ashour added his organization is “working behind the scenes to try and stop the law from passing.”
